The World Has Had Enough – Worldwide Protests Against Covid Mandates and “Vaccine Passports”

Around the world people are gathering for massive protests against Covid injection mandates. In mid-September 2021, Italy became the first European country to announce the implementation of mandatory Covid-19 health passes (so-called “Green Pass”) for all workers, both public and private.

The Italian mandate took effect October 15, 2021. Residents have been protesting in the streets for months on end and there’s no sign of them letting up. Demonstrations are also taking place in The Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Greece, Romania, Slovenia, Australia and France.

Even in Israel, mass protests are now taking place as it was announced Israeli’s will lose their health pass privileges unless they get a third booster shot six months after their second dose. New York City has also seen large protests in the wake of its Covid injection requirement for restaurants and other public venues.

Yet, despite massive protests, the push for vaccine mandates and vaccine passports that will create a two-tier society continue unabated. With few exceptions, world leaders are simply turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to the fact that their residents want nothing to do with their new world order.

Article by Dr. Joseph Mercola, ‘OSHA Changes Rule to Cover Up Vaccine Injuries’, 3 November 2021 (copy attached at the end of this article).

At the same time, government agencies charged with keeping us safe are doing the complete opposite. That includes the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which President Biden has placed in charge of enforcing his unconstitutional edict that private companies with 100 employees or more must make Covid “vaccination” a requirement for employment or face fines of as much as $700,000 per incidence.

Story At-A-Glance

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has amended its injury recording rule in a way that will hide the true extent of the damage that the COVID jab mandate will have on the American workforce.

According to OSHA rules, employers must record and report work-related illnesses, injuries and fatalities. This recording requirement initially also applied to adverse reactions suffered by employees who had to get the COVID shot as a requirement for employment. This rule was changed in late May 2021.

OSHA will not enforce the recording requirement if the injury or fatality involves the COVID jab, even if required for employment. The nonenforcement will remain through May 2022. With this change, OSHA is covering up vaccine injuries — and hindering workers from seeking workers’ compensation.

Meanwhile, federal employees required to get the COVID jab will be eligible for compensation for injuries through the Federal Employee’s Compensation Act (FECA).

Having large numbers of injury reports can raise a company’s insurance costs. However, if OSHA is going to require all employers with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine mandates, then companies will be in the same boat and none will be at a particular disadvantage, so OSHA really needs to change its recordability guidance back.

