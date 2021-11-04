More than 26,000 Public Employees in New York City are Refusing the Covid-19 Vaccine

Standing strong against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, one in six public workers in New York City reportedly did not show proof of being vaccinated before the October 30th deadline.

While there was supposedly a rush of last-minute injections that occurred just before the 8pm deadline last Friday, many stood against the mandate and refused the jab.

As a result, NYC has lost roughly 17 percent of its public workforce, and the city is now preparing for closed firehouses, fewer police officers and ambulances, and also less rubbish collection.

NTD reported that “twenty-three percent of the workers in the fire and sanitation departments refused to take the vaccine by the Friday deadline. The vaccination rate jumped 8 percent for the fire department and 10 percent for the sanitation department on Friday”

Similarly, the New York Police Department (NYPD) had 16 percent of its personnel decline the covid vaccine, down from 21 percent last Thursday, the day before the deadline.

“The fire department said it was prepared to close up to 20 percent of its fire companies and have 20 percent fewer ambulances in service while also changing schedules, canceling vacations, and turning to outside EMS providers to make up for expected staffing shortages,” NTD added.

Rather than relent on the discriminatory demand that all public workers get vaccinated in order to remain employed, de Blasio has said that rubbish collection crews must now work 12-hour shifts instead of the usual eight-hour shifts.

This now means that the “fully vaccinated” who were able to keep their jobs will now have to work much harder to keep rubbish from piling up across the city.

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated hospital cases – meaning those who took the vaccine and are still getting seriously ill – continues to rise.

The latest data reveals that the number of fully jabbed cases per 100,000 people jumped from 12.3 in late June to 121 in mid-August. This is a nearly 10-fold, or 1,000 percent, increase.

“Around the same time, COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in that population rose from 8.9 per 100,000 to 75. CCP virus deaths jumped from 0.1 per 100,000 to 1.1,” NTD added.

De Blasio has stated publicly, despite the staffing shortages, that everything is going ahead as planned and that “human reality” suggests more people will continue to comply rather than lose their paychecks.

“We expected that a lot of the vaccinations would happen towards the end of the deadline,” he remarked. “We also know a lot of people make the decision once they really realise that they’re not going to get paid.”

