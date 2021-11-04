Epidemiologists Call for Halt of Covid Injections in Children, Pregnant Women

Citing “grave errors” in a CDC study published in April 2021 in The New England Journal of Medicine, two New Zealand researchers are calling for an immediate halt to COVID mRNA vaccination of children and pregnant women.

An article by Dr. Joseph Mercola, 3 November 2021

The CDC study already had a correction made to it in October 2021, when the authors admitted they couldn’t calculate an actual pregnancy risk estimate because “at the time of this report, follow-up through 20 weeks was not yet available for 905 of the 1224 participants.”

However, the New Zealand researchers, Simon Thornley, Ph.D., and Aleisha Brock, Ph.D., argue that using data isolated only from third-trimester pregnancies is inappropriate to apply to an entire gestational period. In their look at the CDC study, “the incidence of miscarriages in the first trimester was actually 82% to 91% of the women who were vaccinated before 20 weeks gestation,” Thornley and Brock say.

Thornley and Brock also list several other points that make the CDC’s study flawed, such as the fact that there were incidents of pre-eclampsia-like syndrome in vaccinated women and that there was approximately two times the risk of pre-implantation loss in an animal study. “The sweeping conclusions of safety … are not convincing, given their study’s limitation … we suggest the immediate withdrawal of mRNA vaccine use in pregnancy … and breastfeeding … along with the withdrawal of mRNA to children or those of child-bearing age in the general population,” Thornley and Brock conclude.

When the duo sent a note to the authors of the study, a CDC spokesperson responded instead, saying the CDC was aware that higher miscarriage risks had been calculated by others, but miscarriage rates for pregnancy are 10% to 25% anyway, and that “growing evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy demonstrates that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks.”

Even so, Thornley told The Epoch Times that “we caution against the use of the vaccine, given the substantial uncertainty that exists.”

Sources:

Like this: Like Loading...