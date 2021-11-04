Breaking News

BREAKING – 88% of Covid-19 Deaths & 77% of Hospitalisations were among the Fully Vaccinated in the past month according to the latest Public Health data

The latest official Public Health data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 88% of Covid-19 deaths in the past four weeks, whilst also accounting for 77% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and 64% of alleged Covid-19 cases from October 2nd through to October 29th.

The Covid-19 Statistical Report is a weekly report on Covid-19 data published by Public Health Scotland, and the latest update published November 3rd confirms that things are getting worse for the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst things improve for the not-vaccinated population.

Table 18 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 cases were among the fully vaccinated population in the week beginning October 23rd 2021, accounting for 11,416 cases. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for less than half the amount, recording 5,655 cases.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by the above table between October 2nd and October 29th 2021 were as follows –

  • Not-vaccinated population = 25,430 cases
  • Partly vaccinated population = 3,757 cases
  • Fully-vaccinated population = 41,208 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 64% of Covid-19 cases between October 2nd and October 29th, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 36%.

However, the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to hospitalisations, with the fully vaccinated now accounting for the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations since at least July 2021.

Table 19 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were among the fully vaccinated population in the week beginning October 23rd 2021, accounting for 439 hospitalisations. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for less than a third of the amont, recording 142 hospitalisations.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between October 2nd and October 29th 2021 as confirmed by table 19 of the PHS report were as follows –

  • Not-vaccinated population = 552
  • Partly vaccinated population = 75
  • Fully vaccinated population = 1731

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 77% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between October 2nd and October 29th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 23%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

Table 20 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 deaths were among the fully vaccinated population in the week beginning October 16th 2021, accounting for 114 deaths. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 8 Covid-19 deaths, over 14 times less.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between September 25th and October 22nd 2021 as confirmed by table 20 of the PHS report were as follows –

  • Not-vaccinated population = 64 deaths
  • Partly vaccinated population = 12 deaths
  • Fully vaccinated population = 454 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 88% of Covid-19 deaths between September 18th and October 15th, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 12%.

The fact that the fully vaccinated now account for the majority of Covid-19 cases is extremely concerning in regards to the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections, because up until recently, children; who are not eligibe for vaccination, have accounted for the vast majority of cases.

Further questions on the effectiveness of the jabs also need to be asked due to the fact Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst hospitalisations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.

Richard Noakes
Richard Noakes
1 hour ago

Vaccinated are not vaccinated until after 14 days has passed from the last jab, so how many of the unvaccinated fall within this group?

0
Reply
Renegade Mind
Renegade Mind
Reply to  Richard Noakes
5 minutes ago

They would clearly be counted as “1 Dose” and that group has the least deaths so make of that as you will.

0
Reply
Renegade Mind
Renegade Mind
6 minutes ago

My Conclusion:

In Scotland about 45% of the population is double-jabbed according to Our World In Data. But they account for 88% of deaths between September 18th and October 15th. And they would have been less than 45% a month ago.

Something is clearly wrong. Why is this not sounding alarm bells?

Shared on Reddit.

My FB post:

https://www.facebook.com/renegaade.mind/photos/a.107711165003257/121294170311623

0
Reply