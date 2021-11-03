EXCLUSIVE – Every single Covid-19 Vaccine death was caused by less than 5% of the batches produced and the majority were sent to red Republican States across the USA

On October 31st we exclusively revealed how an investigation of the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) found extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines numerous times, meaning deadly batches of the experimental injections have now been identified.

That investigation also led to the discovery that 130 different lot numbers of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine distributed to more than 13 states, harmed on average 639 times more people, hospitalised on average 109 times more people, and killed on average 22 times more people than the 4,289 different lt number of Pfizer vaccine distributed to 12 states or less.

However, the most shocking finding of the investigation was that every single Covid-19 vaccine death reported to VAERS has been caused by just 5% of the batches produced. But the deeply troubling findings don’t end there, because we decided to conduct further analysis of the VAERS data on the Covid-19 vaccines, and we’ve discovered that the majority of the deadliest batches were clearly sent to Republican controlled red states across the USA.

The data used in the investigation was pulled from the publicly accessible VAERS database which can be viewed here. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a United States programme for vaccine safety, co-managed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The programme collects information via reports made by doctors, nurses, and patients about adverse events (possible harmful side effects) that occur after administration of vaccines to ascertain whether the risk–benefit ratio is high enough to justify continued use of any particular vaccine.

The investigation of VAERS data published October 31st included reports of adverse reactions and deaths within the VAERS database as of October 15th 2021, the findings of our further investigation into VAERS data include reports of adverse reactions and deaths within the VAERS database as of October 22nd 2021.

The original investigation found that reported deaths due to the Pfizer vaccine were only associated with certain batches of the jab each assigned a lot number. The ‘lot number’ is a specific string of numbers and letters that tracks a specific batch of vaccine from production and into a persons arm and it is usually found on a vaccine label or accompanying packaging.

The chart above shows that 96% of the lots of Pfizer vaccine had zero death reports made against them. Meaning the 2,828 reported deaths were associated with just 4% of the lots of Pfizer vaccine.

Five lot numbers were associated with 61-80 deaths each, a further 5 lot numbers were associated with 81-100 deaths each, and just 2 separate lot numbers were associated with over 100 deaths each.

The same can be seen for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Ninety-five-percent of the lots of Moderna vaccine had zero death reports made against them. Meaning the 2,603 deaths were associated with just 5% of the lots of Moderna vaccine.

Thirteen lot numbers were associated with 41-60 deaths each, 2 lot numbers were associated with 61-80 deaths each and 1 lot number was associated with 81-100 deaths.

The original investigation of VAERS data also found that specific batches of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines which were distributed to between 13 and 50 states across the USA had an unusually high number of adverse event reports and deaths compared to lots that were distributed to 12 states or less across the USA

As you can see from the above table 4,289 different lots of Pfizer vaccine were distributed to 12 states or less across the USA, recording 9,141 adverse event reports against them alongside 99 deaths and 657 hospitalisations. This equates to an average of 2 adverse event reports per lot and 0 deaths and hospitalisations.

However, a further 130 different lots of Pfizer vaccine were distributed to between 13-50 states across the USA, recording 166,170 adverse event reports, 2,799 deaths, and 14,155 hospitalisations. This equates to an average of 1,278 adverse event reports per lot number, alongside 22 deaths and 109 hospitalisations.

The question is, which states were the deadly lots of Covid-19 vaccine sent to?

A full list of the lot numbers sent to 13 or more states across the USA can be downloaded here. The list displays the number of adverse reactions and deaths associated with each lot number and includes the Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen Covid-19 vaccines.

Top 26 most harmful lot numbers sent to 13 or more States

Because our previous investigation had uncovered that 100% of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths and 100% of Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine deaths were cased by just 4% of the batches of Pfizer vaccine produced and 5% of the batches of Moderna vaccine produced we were able to conduct a straight forward search of the VAERS system listing the number of deaths due to both vaccines by the State they occurred.

The results were as follows –

Pfizer + Moderna

As you can see, at first glance it appears as if the deadliest lots of Covid-19 vaccine have been distributed pretty evenly between Republican and Democrat controlled states within the USA, with California, a Democrat controlled state recording the most deaths at 466, followed by three Republican states, Kentucky, Texas, and Florida, recording, 338, 338, and 336 deaths due to either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injections.

However, these numbers need to be put into context in order to understand where the majority of the deadly lots of Covid-19 vaccine were actually distributed to, and to do this we need to know how many people have been vaccinated in each state.

In order to do this accurately we had to include the Janssen viral vector Covid-19 vaccine in the numbers, but VAERS data does also shows that a small amount of batches of the Janssen injection are also responsible for the majority of Janssen vaccine deaths.

So we conducted another search of the VAERS system this time also including the Janssen vaccine alongside both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The results were as follows –

Pfizer + Moderna + Janssen

As you can see the order of States remained the same, showing at first glance that the deadliest lots of Covid-19 vaccine have been distributed pretty evenly between Republican and Democrat controlled states within the USA.

But look what happens when you take into account the number of people vaccinated in each state and calculate the vaccination / death rate –

The top 8 States with the highest vaccination death rate are all Republican controlled red States, and 19 of the top 24 states with the highest vaccination death rate are again Republican controlled red States. Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Montana, Alaska, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Tennessee all top the list, with Florida placing 20th in the list of 51 states.

By calculating the vaccination / death rate, we’re also able to see that California has actually been the state least affected by the deadly lots of Covid-19 vaccine, not the most affected as it appeared to be at first glance without putting the vaccine death numbers into context.

The numbers show that the Republican controlled state of Kentucky has a 1,900% worse vaccination / death rate than the Democrat controlled California, suggesting the Republican state received 20 times the amount of deadly batches of Covid-19 vaccine than the Democrat controlled state received.

The numbers also suggest that the Republican controlled state of Florida received three times the amount of deadly batches of Covid-19 vaccine than the Democrat controlled state of California received, with its vaccination / death rate 200% higher than California’s.

Conclusion

This investigation of VAERS data reveals several concerning findings which warrant further investigation, but it also leads to questions of why authorities within the USA which are supposed to monitor the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines have not discovered this themselves.

Why is it that certain batches of the vaccine have proven to be more harmful than others?

Why is it that certain batches of Covid-19 vaccine have proven to be deadlier than others?

Why were the majority of the most harmful and deadly Covid-19 vaccines distributed to Republican controlled States across the USA?

These extremely serious questions require urgent answers.

