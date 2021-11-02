Global Warming: Lies, Fraud and Hypocrisy in Glasgow

The residents of Glasgow should keep their hands on their wallets and handbags while the eco nutters are in town. Every liar, cheat and confidence trickster will be in Glasgow – as a delegate attending the biggest global shindig since the last global warming conference.

By Dr Vernon Coleman

An astonishing 25,000 virtue signalling hypocrites are flying and travelling into Scotland to have a glorious party at our expense. Delegates from all over the world will be shaking hands, chattering away without a thought for covid-19 – they know that’s almost as big a fraud as the global warming scam and it’s my bet that the authorities will lower the PCR test cycles so there won’t be many positive covid tests.

The 25,000 people have flown into Glasgow to talk about how to stop the rest of us keeping warm, eating hot food or catching a bus. Oh, and flying anywhere. They don’t want us flying anywhere because otherwise the planes will be too busy for their next virtue signalling, self-regarding party.

The result will be that there will be enough hot air in Glasgow to float an airship the size of Greater London. It will be a total waste of time of course because there will probably be no one there from Russia, China or India. Just ignorant loonies: communists who hate mankind, hate nature, hate the environment and love only power and their yearning for a World Government where they can sit on judgement on the rest of us. The green, liberal, stop the traffic, glue yourself to the road nutters are our enemy. Those who do not oppose them – the obedient cowards – will kill us all.

The hypocrisy of the insane climate change cultists is breath-taking. They fly and drive as much as they like. They remind me of those Labour party champagne socialists who send their children to fee paying schools so that they don’t have to mix with ordinary children.

A Greenpeace employee flew to work. Greta took a boat across the Atlantic while others flew. Extinction Rebellion members go on holiday, travelling huge distances by plane or car. And what about this. A company called Adani Green Energy is the headline sponsor for the planned Energy Revolution gallery. Great stuff. Just don’t tell anyone that Adani Green Energy, which has wind and solar plants, is part of the Adani Group which, and I love this, has just opened a coal mine in Australia. Look it up on the internet. The Adani Group mine has been criticised for its environmental impacts on the Great Barrier Reef and carbon emissions.

The global warming cultists, self-serving, self-righteous, virtue signalling, politically correct communists, claim they want to improve the environment, reduce pollution, treat wildlife and animals with more respect and make life safe for everyone.

But they are lying or they are deluded.

Everything the dangerous cultists are doing will make life worse, in every respect. Millions will be impoverished and there will be millions of deaths. Only the billionaires will profit from the lunacy.

As with covid, the cheats and the liars have suppressed the truth, suppressed all debate and demonised those who try to share the facts. The fraud is built on a mountain of lies and hypocrisy. You can tell global warming is a scam because the BBC promotes it. The whole scam proves that there are far more lunatics outside the insane asylums than there are in them.

The unthinking masses gave in to the covid fraud because they believed the lies they were told. Governments around the world used manufactured fear to excuse the new laws they introduced – removing our democracy and our freedom.

Decarbonisation, global warming, climate change, net zero – you can tell it’s a fraud when they keep changing the name in an attempt to find a pseudoscientific narrative into which their nonsense will fit – is a fraud that was, as I proved in my book Endgame, deliberately conceived and designed decades ago as a way to bring in the new world order, the global reset and the destruction of everything of value. Just read about the Club of Rome to find what it’s all about.

We don’t have weather any more. We have climate. Every shower is a storm with a name and every breeze is a hurricane with a birthday and a fan club. If it doesn’t rain for two days it is a drought.

They build houses on flood plains and leave rivers undredged and drains blocked and then complain that the inevitable flooding is a result of the climate. They’re introducing wild beavers into the countryside in the UK in the knowledge that they will fell trees and block waterways – and cause yet more flooding.

They want us to stop using fossil fuels within a year or two. In Scotland a deadly coalition of the SNP and the Scottish Greens will, in my view, destroy Scotland. There is talk of stopping exploration for oil and halting the use of existing oil fields which are already licensed. They talk of killing off the oil industry within two to five years. All politicians support this garbage. A full page ad in the Financial Times claimed that ‘Climate scientists agree: we cannot afford to build any new oil and gas projects’. If climate scientists do agree with that then the future is bleak indeed. The resulting death rate will be measured in billions. We’re already using three times as much oil as is being discovered.

But then that’s what they want, isn’t it?

It’s like Brexit all over again. The people knew that the EU was taking us into enslavement and didn’t want any more of it. The establishment wanted us to stay in the EU because it is, of course, part of the path to the global government. Those still fighting against Brexit are the slave masters working for Agenda 21.

The extremist policies which are now favoured by political parties around the world will push up the cost of food so that millions will starve to death. They want to push up the cost of fuel so that millions will freeze to death. As I predicted many months ago, their policies are driving up inflation and will drive up interest rates. Anyone with a mortgage which isn’t fixed will be ruined. Savers will see their wealth disappear because interest rates won’t keep up with inflation. And insurance premiums are going through the roof as insurance companies take advantage of the scam to boost premiums. You’ll be paying extra flood insurance even if you live on the top floor of a 16 storey building.

Taxes are going to soar. To reach net zero by the year 2050, as planned and promised, will cost the UK over £2 trillion. Astonishingly, the UK Government has made a binding, legal commitment to do this –and to impoverish the electorate in every conceivable way. And they have made this commitment without the knowledge or the approval of the people. The result is that all those who work will be ruined. Businesses will go bust. Only those who don’t work – and the billionaires – will benefit from the global warming scam. The State will become all powerful. It is worth noting that Mark Carney, of Bank of England infamy, is now a special envoy on climate action and finance to the United Nations. That wasn’t much of a surprise.

They’ll soon bring in carbon emission allowances. They’ll be part of the digital passport. You’ll be OK if you own a few thousand acres of land. Prince Charles and Bill Gates will doubtless make a bundle.

As a result of the global warming scam, nine energy supplies have gone bust in the UK in the last week or two. More will go. Fertiliser plants had to close. Energy prices will soar and soar yet gain. Shortages of everything will be inevitable. Supermarkets and restaurants are predicting permanent food shortages. All manufactured, of course. Look at the last video I did on global warming and the videos I made last year predicting how they’d freeze us and starve us to death. This is all a carefully worked out plan and the script for the future is easy to predict. Inevitably, YouTube banned and took down the early videos I made but the scripts are available on vernoncoleman.com

And without using fossil fuels it is impossible to dig essential metals out of the ground.

It is impossible to make steel without coal. They claim it’s possible but it isn’t. It is impossible to make hydrogen (the new `hope’ of the global warming nutters) without fossil fuels. It is impossible to make windmills or solar panels without fossil fuels. (And, remember, that windmills and solar panels are negative energy producers. In other words their manufacture requires more energy than they will ever produce.)

The biggest source of `green’ energy in the UK is biomass. This is the biggest hypocrisy of all. Biomass consists of wood pellets. Trees are cut down and chopped into bits. The bits of wood are then carried across the Atlantic to be burnt. It would be laughable if it were not so tragic. And biofuels, promoted as an alternative to fossil fuels, use up food and so cause more starvation.

Biomass is the biggest source of non-fossil fuel power. But most of our electricity still comes from gas, oil and coal. It is no surprise that China, where they have introduced electricity rationing, is building new coal fired power plants and the global demand for coal is going up not down.

The climate cultists do not approve of nuclear power which is the safest form of energy production. Why? Because the global warming nutters are communists rather than the self-righteous puritans they sometimes seem to be (they are green on the outside and red inside) and they don’t want to find an efficient form of energy production. Their plan is to destroy capitalism – by which I mean individuality, freedom, jobs, industry, wages, home ownership and so on.

In future all international travel, and much travel within countries, will be outlawed. The only people allowed to board aeroplanes and trains will be the hypocrites going to a global warming conference on the other side of the world. All expenses paid, of course.

The mad cultists, the road blocking morons, are so deranged and wicked that they will stop ambulances taking the sick to hospital. Though I suspect that if they were run over a little by a twelve wheeler lorry they would be screaming for help. The traffic holdups they create pollute the atmosphere far more than the traffic they’re holding up.

The medical establishment in the UK, which has betrayed us for decades, actually wants doctors to cut back on investigating their patients. They don’t want early diagnoses to be made. They don’t want early treatment. They claim that investigating and treating is a threat to the climate. It sounds unbelievable but this and everything else I tell you can easily be confirmed on the internet. I wonder, incidentally, if doctors in the medical establishment will be eager to delay investigating and treating themselves and their loved ones – if they have any loved ones.

The mad cultists don’t care about facts. Man-made carbon dioxide makes up around 0.00065% of the total gases in the earth’s atmosphere. Look at my last video on global warming for more evidence or read Greta’s Homework by Zina Cohen.

They want us all to use electric cars but they want to ban lithium mining. Well, you can’t make the batteries needed for electric cars without lithium. But that’s the plan – to destroy everything and create an all-powerful State. The UK alone will need 75,000 tons of lithium for car battery production. Good luck with that. It takes seven years to build a lithium mine and two to build a battery plant. In the next year or two we will need to dig out three billion tons of minerals for all the things they’ve got planned. Try digging out that lot with a solar powered shovel.

The insanities are everywhere. As I’ve mentioned before they are planning to send calcium carbonate in the stratosphere to block the sun. It’s called solar engineering and no one has any idea what the consequences will be but Bill Gates thinks it’s a good idea. Nutters think it’s a way to stop the imaginary global warming. In reality it will help destroy farming and food supplies.

The whole climate change fraud is built on a tower of pseudoscience. The evidence shows that it is a fraud. Read the book Greta’s Homework to find the facts.

And even if the planet were warming slightly, as happens throughout the centuries, is that such a bad thing? Every year in the UK around 60,000 old people die because they cannot afford to keep warm. (That will be more this year, thanks to the greens.) If the weather were warmer far fewer people would die.

There is a plan to all this, of course – it’s called Agenda 21. They want us to hate our governments so that we will welcome their plan for a World Government – a huge Orwellian bureaucracy which will decide everything we do.

The people promoting the global warming fraud are the same people who gave us the covid-19 fraud. Their intentions are evil. Remember: food and oil prices are not rising because of so-called global warming. Food and oil prices are being deliberately forced up by the mad greens; the climate change cultists.

The threat to our future does not come from global warming; it comes from the people promoting the fraud with complete ruthlessness, endless deceit and a psychopathic willingness to see billions die of starvation and cold so that they can achieve their political aims.

And remember, as always, everything I’ve told you is true. You can check it all out for yourself.

The Covid-19 fraud was the first course. The global warming fraud is the main course.

