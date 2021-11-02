Breaking News

Famous Indian Actor Dies of Heart Attack After Covid-19 Vaccine

By on ( Leave a comment )
A nurse is seen administering vaccine to Puneeth Rajkumar.

Famous Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died Friday after suffering a massive heart attack, with speculation that a Covid-19 vaccine could be responsible for his sudden death.

The Times of India reported that the 46-year-old actor complained of chest pain in the morning while working out in his home gym.

Rajkumar was treated at a hospital in Bengaluru where doctors were unable to save him.

A statement released by Vikram Hospital read: “Puneet Rajkumar aged 46 years was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated.”

“Prior to coming here, he had gone to a clinic following chest pain around 11 am. ECG was done in the clinic. He has suffered from a heart attack. Treatment was immediately initiated as he arrived. His condition is critical,” said Dr Ranganath Nayak, a cardiologist at Vikram Hospital.

Fans of the beloved actor gathered outside of the hospital to support him.

The country’s prime minister Narendra Modi released a tribute, making note of Rajkumar’s young age.

The actor was frequently used by the Indian government to help promote Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccines to the citizens of India.

Indian media site TheNewsMinute.com reported: “A yoga practitioner and a strong advocate of healthy living, Puneeth is known to be one of the healthiest and fittest actors in the south Indian film industry.”

According to a tweet, Rajkumar received his first dose of the Covid jab back in April and urged fans aged 45-year and older to do their part and get vaccinated.

However, it is unclear when Rajkumar received his second vaccine dose, or which vaccine he originally received.

In India, three vaccines are currently in use – the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, known locally as Covishield; Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech; and Russian-made Sputnik V.

Whilst the vaccine has not been directly linked to the actor’s death, the question still stands whether it is responsible for his sudden passing.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

How many people are the Covid-19 Vaccines really killing?
No one knows how many people the vaccines are killing – or …
Global Warming: Lies, Fraud and Hypocrisy in Glasgow
The residents of Glasgow should keep their hands on their wallets and …
Pandemic of the Vaccinated – Worldwide data on 188 countries proves the highest Covid-19 case rates are in the most vaccinated countries
Worldwide analysis of 188 nations shows a massive global correlation between vaccination …
New Legal Challenge launched against UK Gov. to stop roll-out of Covid-19 Vaccine to Children after Judge takes Chris Whitty’s claims at face value in previous case
A new legal challenge has been launched against the UK Government in …
Health Advisors’ Answer to Ireland’s Vaccine-Induced Epidemic – More of The Same Until “Transmission-Blocking Vaccines” Are Available
“Ireland now has the highest number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 …
Dr Mike Yeadon – “The findings that 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths have been caused by just 5% of the batches produced are unprecedented”
On October 31st we revealed how an investigation of data found in …
Why has Pfizer changed the formulation of its Covid-19 Vaccine for Children to include an ingredient that stabilises people suffering a Heart Attack?
A document prepared for the FDA Advisory Committee meeting, in which members …
November Fundraising Campaign – We rely solely on your support…
Your support is vital to The Exposé being able to bring you …
CORRUPTION: FDA Committee members who approved Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine for Children have financial ties to Pfizer
Several members of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) vaccine advisory …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments