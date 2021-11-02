Famous Indian Actor Dies of Heart Attack After Covid-19 Vaccine

Famous Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died Friday after suffering a massive heart attack, with speculation that a Covid-19 vaccine could be responsible for his sudden death.

The Times of India reported that the 46-year-old actor complained of chest pain in the morning while working out in his home gym.

Rajkumar was treated at a hospital in Bengaluru where doctors were unable to save him.

Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.



RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021

A statement released by Vikram Hospital read: “Puneet Rajkumar aged 46 years was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated.”

“Prior to coming here, he had gone to a clinic following chest pain around 11 am. ECG was done in the clinic. He has suffered from a heart attack. Treatment was immediately initiated as he arrived. His condition is critical,” said Dr Ranganath Nayak, a cardiologist at Vikram Hospital.

Fans of the beloved actor gathered outside of the hospital to support him.

#WATCH | People gather outside Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru where actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been admitted



"He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," said hospital statement. pic.twitter.com/0bXI2mLB2z — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

The country’s prime minister Narendra Modi released a tribute, making note of Rajkumar’s young age.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

The actor was frequently used by the Indian government to help promote Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccines to the citizens of India.

Indian media site TheNewsMinute.com reported: “A yoga practitioner and a strong advocate of healthy living, Puneeth is known to be one of the healthiest and fittest actors in the south Indian film industry.”

According to a tweet, Rajkumar received his first dose of the Covid jab back in April and urged fans aged 45-year and older to do their part and get vaccinated.

Got my first dose of vaccination today. If you are 45 years & above ensure you get vaccinated. #vaccinated #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/QsX9NnkjGS — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 7, 2021

However, it is unclear when Rajkumar received his second vaccine dose, or which vaccine he originally received.

In India, three vaccines are currently in use – the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, known locally as Covishield; Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech; and Russian-made Sputnik V.

Whilst the vaccine has not been directly linked to the actor’s death, the question still stands whether it is responsible for his sudden passing.

