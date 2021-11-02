Official data shows deeply disturbing findings on Covid-19 Vaccines

There is an article floating around from The Expose that makes an explosive claim: There is a wildly statistically-significant skew in the death rate from Covid-19 vaccines by lot number.
What originally got my attention was the tinfoil hat crowd screaming about lots being intentionally distributed to certain people to kill them — in other words certain Covid-19 vaccine lots were for all intents and purposes poisoned. That was wildly unlikely so I set out to disprove it and apply some broom handles to the tinfoil hatters heads. What I found, however, was both interesting and deeply disturbing.
Lots are quite large, especially when you’re dealing with 200 million people and 400 million doses. Assuming the lots are not preferentially assigned to certain cohorts (e.g. one goes to all nursing homes, etc) adverse reactions should thus be normally distributed between lots; if they’re not one of these things is almost-certainly true:
- There is a serious manufacturing quality problem or you produced something without understanding how it would work in the body and thus failed to control for something you had to in order to wind up with reproduceable results. That is, some lots are ok, others are contaminated, have too much or too little of the active ingredient in them, some produce wildly more spike-protein than others in the body when injected, etc.
OR
- Much worse, the lots are intentionally segregated to produce different results. This implies some sort of nefarious intent such as killing people on a differential basis or that the manufacturers are running unsanctioned experiments on a mass basis among the population at-large, since they know what is in each lot and intentionally varied the contents.
OR
- Perhaps worst of all, reports are now being intentionally suppressed, the injury and death rate hasn’t changed and there are lots with one of the two above problems but it is being intentionally not reported, having been detected almost-instantly and health providers were directed to not report anything serious (e.g. death) associated with the jabs.
Now let’s talk about VAERS. You can grab the public data from it, but VAERS intentionally makes it difficult to discern differences in lot outcomes. Why? Because they separate out the specifics of the vax (the manufacturer, lot number, etc.) into a different file. This means that simply loading it into Excel does you no good and attempting to correlate and match the two tables in Excel itself is problematic due to the extreme size of the files — in fact, it blew Excel up here when I tried to do it. But that’s an external data-export problem; internally, within HHS, it is certainly not hard for them to run correlations.
Indeed the entire point of VAERS is to find said correlations before people get screwed in size and stop it from happening.
Let’s step back a bit in history. VAERS came into being because back in the 1970s the producers of the DTP shot had a quality control problem. Some lots had way too much active ingredient in them and others had nearly none. This caused a crap ton of bad reactions by kids who got the jabs and parents sued. Liability insurance threatened to become unobtanium (gee, you figure, after you screw a bunch of kids who had to take mandatory shots?) and thus the manufacturers pulled the DTP jab and threatened to pull all vaccines from the market.
Congress responded to this threat of intentional panic sown by the pharmaceutical industry by giving the vaccine firms immunity and setting up a tax and arbitration system, basically, to pay families if they got screwed by vaccines. Rather than force the guilty parties to eat the injuries and deaths they caused Congress instead exempted the manufacturers from the consequences of their own negligence and socialized the losses with a small tax on each shot.
Part of this was VAERS. We know VAERS understates adverse events because it while it is allegedly “mandatory” it is subject to clinical judgment and there is a wild bias against believing that these jabs, or any jab for that matter, has bad side effects. In addition there is neither a civil or criminal penalty of any kind for failure to report. We now know some people who have had bad side effects from the Covid-19 jabs have shown up on social media after going to the doctor and then tried to find their own record, which is quite easy to do if you know the lot number from your card, what happened and the date the event happened — their doctor never filed it. This does not really surprise me since filing those reports takes quite a bit of time and the doctor isn’t paid for it by the government or anyone else, so even without bias there will be those who simply won’t do the work unless there are severe penalties for not doing so. There are in fact no penalties whatsoever. The under-reporting does not have a reliable boundary on it, but estimates are that only somewhere between 3% and 10% of actual adverse events get into the database. That’s right — at best the adverse event rate is ten times that of what you find in VAERS.
But now it gets interesting because VAERS exports, it appears, were also set up, whether deliberately or by coincidink, to make it hard for ordinary people to find a future correlation between injury or death and vaccine lot number.
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News
There is an explanation, although your right, it’s not reasonable.
It’s beta testing of various recipes in the various lots. They want to know the results of the various formulas so they can fine tune them for… some other nefarious purposes? Why else would they go to so much trouble to have a ‘lot’ system that can be tracked?
Yes, that makes people getting the jabs guinea pigs in the largest human experiment ever. But then we already knew that.
https://secularheretic.substack.com/
[…] November 3, 2021Official data suggests certain batches of Covid-19 Vaccine were intentionally poisoned as just 5% of… […]
[…] The Exposé op 3 november 2021 • Karl […]
I gave up when I reached:
“What originally got my attention was the tinfoil hat crowd screaming about lots being intentionally distributed to certain people to kill them”
Are you, ‘karl denninger’, better than everyone else? Perhaps you should head off to your similarly ‘superior’ counterparts in the ‘government’? You’re just another useless human, like everyone else, not some kind of ‘better’ version.
You must be one of those trolls paid by DS.
[…] Official data suggests certain batches of Covid-19 Vaccine were intentionally poisoned as just 5% of… […]
This occured to me some time ago, but I didn’t want to believe it because it’s too horrible to accept. But it seems very odd that young women are getting irregular periods from it- this is a common side effect of long acting progesterone-based contraceptive injections!
Also strange that mostly young men are getting myocarditis- why is this? I know men are more prone to heart disease than pre-menopausal women, but does this actually explain these sudden deaths or not?
The main area of suspicion for me is how we are being pushed into 6 monthly shots. Regardless of what is in the vaccines now, once people get used to this concept, the ‘vaccines’ can be taylored to the individual. A 70 year old will probably get one last ‘vaccine’…..
Batch traceability on faulty products.
The first thing is find out what the coding system is for the batches.
Normally, in the food industry, they all mean something or contain information so that the owner of the lot numbering system can have a good idea of what a lot number is without looking it up in a table.
It is rare for it to be just an incremental numbering or lettering system.
What needs to be eliminated is a handling and distribution issue.
Did a handful of batches end up over time at one distribution centre to be randomly dispersed across the whole state?
It could also be a filler/packaging issues.
I am just astonished by all this, I would have thought the pharmaceutical would have had more rigorous systems in place than the food industry.
I mean you just buy these track and trace batch monitoring systems off the shelf.
Eg just because it is easy to remember and has an amusing name.
https://muddyboots.com/
This could be useful eg expiration dates of batches.
They should have operating a stock system where the oldest stuff went out first
Eg batches should not have been spread over time
https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/providers/vial-lookup
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=244120
And the author isn’t very happy that this site re-published his work asking permission first. Adding their own wild headline that has nothing to do with Karl Denninger’s piece is problematic, to put it lightly. If you visit Karl’s site – use the link above, you will see that he is furious.
Being from a GIS (geographical information systems) career it would be interesting to map the originating facility that produced each lot, any intermediate facility and the final location of where lots were distributed….not sure if the data would have any locational information or if it is in another database as they would want to track where each vial ended up.
As you say, then you could trace if various lots were sent to care homes, or republican states, or hospitals.
And you could compare those deadly lots against the lots which produced less injuries to see if the nasty ones were distributed far and wide to make thing appear disparate, whereas the tame lots might not have been split up as much.
It would have been sufficient to provide a link to Karl’s article, and a commentary on it here.
ARTICLE IS TOO LONG, BUT YOU ARE SPOT ON. JOHN O’LOONEY, THE FUNERAL DIRECTOR ALREADY EXPOSED THEIR TRICK.
ONLY DIFFERENCE WAS HE FOUND 15% WERE POISON AND 85% PLACEBO.
THOSE WHO RECEIVED THE PLACEBO (USELESS BUT ‘SAFE’) ARE ‘your advocates for the vaccine’.
THE 3RD DOSE WILL KILL MORE (THEY WILL PRESENT IT AS A NEW ‘VARIANT), AND THE 4TH EVEN MORE.
DEPOPULATION AGENDA WITHIN THE AGENDA 2030/21 SCHEMES.
ALL GOVERNMENTS ARE INVOLVED
You stole this article in its entirety without permission and lied about the conclusion reached by the author. To readers of theexpose, you might wonder why and stop reading theexpose and stop believing anything they say.
And then have the cheek to ask for donations.
You stole this data and research with no credit given and then lied about the results. We’re onto you, The Expose.
Why would you copy (plagiarize) someone’s work? and you want donations?
Do some original work rather than plagiarize with a sensational headline that does not convey the original author’s concept.