Official data shows deeply disturbing findings on Covid-19 Vaccines

There is an article floating around from The Expose that makes an explosive claim: There is a wildly statistically-significant skew in the death rate from Covid-19 vaccines by lot number.

What originally got my attention was the tinfoil hat crowd screaming about lots being intentionally distributed to certain people to kill them — in other words certain Covid-19 vaccine lots were for all intents and purposes poisoned. That was wildly unlikely so I set out to disprove it and apply some broom handles to the tinfoil hatters heads. What I found, however, was both interesting and deeply disturbing.

By Karl Denninger

Lots are quite large, especially when you’re dealing with 200 million people and 400 million doses. Assuming the lots are not preferentially assigned to certain cohorts (e.g. one goes to all nursing homes, etc) adverse reactions should thus be normally distributed between lots; if they’re not one of these things is almost-certainly true:

There is a serious manufacturing quality problem or you produced something without understanding how it would work in the body and thus failed to control for something you had to in order to wind up with reproduceable results. That is, some lots are ok, others are contaminated, have too much or too little of the active ingredient in them, some produce wildly more spike-protein than others in the body when injected, etc.



OR



in order to wind up with reproduceable results. That is, lots are ok, others are contaminated, have too much or too little of the active ingredient in them, some produce wildly more spike-protein than others in the body when injected, etc. OR Much worse, the lots are intentionally segregated to produce different results . This implies some sort of nefarious intent such as killing people on a differential basis or that the manufacturers are running unsanctioned experim ents on a mass basis among the population at-large, since they know what is in each lot and intentionally varied the contents.



OR



. This implies some sort of nefarious intent such as killing people on a differential basis that the manufacturers are running among the population at-large, since they know what is in each lot and varied the contents. OR Perhaps worst of all, reports are now being intentionally suppressed, the injury and death rate hasn’t changed and there are lots with one of the two above problems but it is being intentionally not reported, having been detected almost-instantly and health providers were directed to not report anything serious (e.g. death) associated with the jabs.

Now let’s talk about VAERS. You can grab the public data from it, but VAERS intentionally makes it difficult to discern differences in lot outcomes. Why? Because they separate out the specifics of the vax (the manufacturer, lot number, etc.) into a different file. This means that simply loading it into Excel does you no good and attempting to correlate and match the two tables in Excel itself is problematic due to the extreme size of the files — in fact, it blew Excel up here when I tried to do it. But that’s an external data-export problem; internally, within HHS, it is certainly not hard for them to run correlations.

Indeed the entire point of VAERS is to find said correlations before people get screwed in size and stop it from happening.

Let’s step back a bit in history. VAERS came into being because back in the 1970s the producers of the DTP shot had a quality control problem. Some lots had way too much active ingredient in them and others had nearly none. This caused a crap ton of bad reactions by kids who got the jabs and parents sued. Liability insurance threatened to become unobtanium (gee, you figure, after you screw a bunch of kids who had to take mandatory shots?) and thus the manufacturers pulled the DTP jab and threatened to pull all vaccines from the market.

Congress responded to this threat of intentional panic sown by the pharmaceutical industry by giving the vaccine firms immunity and setting up a tax and arbitration system, basically, to pay families if they got screwed by vaccines. Rather than force the guilty parties to eat the injuries and deaths they caused Congress instead exempted the manufacturers from the consequences of their own negligence and socialized the losses with a small tax on each shot.

Part of this was VAERS. We know VAERS understates adverse events because it while it is allegedly “mandatory” it is subject to clinical judgment and there is a wild bias against believing that these jabs, or any jab for that matter, has bad side effects. In addition there is neither a civil or criminal penalty of any kind for failure to report. We now know some people who have had bad side effects from the Covid-19 jabs have shown up on social media after going to the doctor and then tried to find their own record, which is quite easy to do if you know the lot number from your card, what happened and the date the event happened — their doctor never filed it. This does not really surprise me since filing those reports takes quite a bit of time and the doctor isn’t paid for it by the government or anyone else, so even without bias there will be those who simply won’t do the work unless there are severe penalties for not doing so. There are in fact no penalties whatsoever. The under-reporting does not have a reliable boundary on it, but estimates are that only somewhere between 3% and 10% of actual adverse events get into the database. That’s right — at best the adverse event rate is ten times that of what you find in VAERS.

But now it gets interesting because VAERS exports, it appears, were also set up, whether deliberately or by coincidink, to make it hard for ordinary people to find a future correlation between injury or death and vaccine lot number.

