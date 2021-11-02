Anna De Buisseret: “Hold the line. Stand your ground. Uphold the rule of law. Step into your sovereignty.”

Anna De Buisseret, a UK lawyer, was at the Freedom March in London on Saturday, 30 October 2021. Children’s Health Defense managed to catch up with her at Parliament Square. De Buisseret gave an update on court cases regarding children and serving notice of liabilities to schools and others involved in facilitating, promoting or injecting children with an experimental novel genetic treatment: “the person who is injecting someone is committing the actual act. Anyone who’s: facilitating that, promoting it, marketing it – is aiding and abetting. If they’re silent they are complicit,” she said.

“Hold the line. Stand your ground. Step into your sovereignty because this is all just a matter of time. These measures are illegal unlawful and unethical, immoral. They will not stand up to court’s scrutiny around the world. They might get away with it in certain jurisdictions but there are countries running these cases all around the world. We are going to get the right results. So be patient. Be patient. Hold the line,” De Buisseret said.

A sequence of legal events – with Anna De Buisseret, 30 October 2021 (23 mins)

A transcript of De Buisseret’s update was too lengthy to include here so we have attached it below.

