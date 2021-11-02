Breaking News

Anna De Buisseret: “Hold the line. Stand your ground. Uphold the rule of law. Step into your sovereignty.”

By on ( 2 Comments )

Anna De Buisseret, a UK lawyer, was at the Freedom March in London on Saturday, 30 October 2021.  Children’s Health Defense managed to catch up with her at Parliament Square.  De Buisseret gave an update on court cases regarding children and serving notice of liabilities to schools and others involved in facilitating, promoting or injecting children with an experimental novel genetic treatment: “the person who is injecting someone is committing the actual act.  Anyone who’s: facilitating that, promoting it, marketing it – is aiding and abetting.  If they’re silent they are complicit,” she said.

“Hold the line. Stand your ground. Step into your sovereignty because this is all just a matter of time. These measures are illegal unlawful and unethical, immoral.  They will not stand up to court’s scrutiny around the world. They might get away with it in certain jurisdictions but there are countries running these cases all around the world. We are going to get the right results. So be patient. Be patient. Hold the line,” De Buisseret said.

A sequence of legal events – with Anna De Buisseret, 30 October 2021 (23 mins)

A transcript of De Buisseret’s update was too lengthy to include here so we have attached it below.

Anna-De-Buisseret-London-Freedom-March-30-Oct-21Download

Further resources:

naff
naff
37 minutes ago

“They will not stand up to court’s scrutiny around the world”

All ‘courts’ are corrupt – especially in the uk. No one EVER got a ‘fair trial’ in britain. This woman with the pompous name is just trying to fill her pockets, like all lawyers. They’re all part of the same slime.

Reverence
Reverence
2 minutes ago

Just launched, to give voice to those who have genuine ethical and moral objections to forced pharmaceutical treatments.
https://www.reverence4all.life ‘provides a non-denominational Personal Beliefs response to unethical medical mandates, coercion, bullying, sanctions & discrimination, declaring Equal Respect for all forms of life, saying NO! to Genetic Engineering, saying NO! to harvesting & cloning fetal cells, saying NO! to animal testing, and saying YES! to Health Freedom of Choice.”
A Personal Beliefs Declaration is available for all who share these principles to download, sign and retain as their documentary evidence, if and when needed, of their Personal Belief rights and exemption.

