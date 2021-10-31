Breaking News

Members Of the European Parliament Stand Up for A Second Time: “No-one grants me freedom, for I am a free person”

By on ( Leave a comment )

“Whenever a government claims to have the people’s interests at heart, you need to think again. In the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people. What makes any of us think that it is different now.” – Christine Anderson MEP

In Strasbourg, on 20 October 2021, four Members of the European Parliament (“MEPs”) held a press conference: “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate”. The four MEPs were: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).

A week later, on 28 October, these same four MEPs held a second press conference to give an update on what has happened in the European Parliament since. 

Anderson was the first to speak: “If the age of enlightenment has brought forth anything, then certainly this: never take anything any government tells you at face value, always question everything any government does or does not do.”

Terheş spoke last: “The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple.  When the government knows everything about you – that’s tyranny.  I know how it is to live in tyranny.  When you know everything about your government – that’s democracy.”

MEP’s stand up for Europeans’ right to freedom after imposing Digital Green Certificate to enter Parliament, 28 October 2021
(29 mins)

You can also watch their first press conference on YouTube HERE and their second HERE.

