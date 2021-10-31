Members Of the European Parliament Stand Up for A Second Time: “No-one grants me freedom, for I am a free person”

“Whenever a government claims to have the people’s interests at heart, you need to think again. In the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people. What makes any of us think that it is different now.” – Christine Anderson MEP

In Strasbourg, on 20 October 2021, four Members of the European Parliament (“MEPs”) held a press conference: “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate”. The four MEPs were: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).

A week later, on 28 October, these same four MEPs held a second press conference to give an update on what has happened in the European Parliament since.

Anderson was the first to speak: “If the age of enlightenment has brought forth anything, then certainly this: never take anything any government tells you at face value, always question everything any government does or does not do.”

Terheş spoke last: “The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple. When the government knows everything about you – that’s tyranny. I know how it is to live in tyranny. When you know everything about your government – that’s democracy.”

MEP’s stand up for Europeans’ right to freedom after imposing Digital Green Certificate to enter Parliament, 28 October 2021

(29 mins)

