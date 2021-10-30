Taiwan’s Pandemic of The Vaccinated: More People Have Died After the Covid Injection Campaign Began

On October 29, the Central Epidemic Command Center (“CECC”) announced five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Taiwan. On the same day the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) reported 4 additional deaths after “vaccination.”

Taiwan launched its Covid injection campaign on 22 March 2021. Since then, 982 people – 418 women and 564 men – have died after receiving an injection. Of those who have died 541 were aged over 75 years.

Shockingly, according to an analysis by the National Adverse Drug Reaction Notification Center, the safety signal detection results show the number of reported deaths is below the background expected value, in other words, lower than the number expected from the injections.

The CDC’s ‘COVID-19 Notification of adverse events after vaccination’ report which shows details of deaths post-injection is in Taiwanese but we have used Google to translate it into English and attached it below.

On 13 October NTD reported that the number of people dying after their Covid injection was exceeding the number of deaths from the virus itself. Deaths after injection had reached 865, while deaths from the virus were 845.

Two weeks after NTD made its report, as of 28 October deaths post-injection had increased by 17, to 982 (as noted in a paragraph above), while deaths from the virus increased by 2, to 847.

CDC Press Release Highlights, 29 October 2021

On October 29, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced five new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Taiwan. All those cases are imported. The CECC announced no deaths today. The CECC reported that a total of 3,935,711 cases related to COVID-19 have been reported in Taiwan among which COVID-19 has been ruled out in 3,918,276. Of these reported cases, infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in 16,399 cases. There has been a cumulative total of 847 COVID-19 deaths since 2020; of the 847 deaths, 835 are from domestic cases and the other 12 are from imported cases. https://www.cdc.gov.tw/En/Category/ListContent/tov1jahKUv8RGSbvmzLwFg?uaid=qth5HkXa5L-y0bZDrC4G1g

The number of confirmed Covid cases dramatically increased after the Covid injection campaign began. Of those tested for Covid only 0.42% were confirmed as cases, the remainder were “ruled out.”

During the “2020 Covid pandemic” there were a total of 575 Covid cases for the eight-month period January to August. During the same period in 2021 there were in excess of 15,500 cases, 13,792 of which were in May and June, five weeks after the Covid injection campaign began.

As of 29 October, 24,5 million doses of Covid injections had been administered, in a population of 23,9 million, and 72% of the population had been given at least one injection.

The CDC’s ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Statistics’ report which shows cumulative totals of Covid injections by type, or label, is in Taiwanese but we have used Google to translate it into English and attached it below.

The number of Covid related deaths has dramatically increased post-injection. Taiwan confirmed its first coronavirus case on 21 January 2020. According to Wikipedia’s ‘Deaths per day’ chart, there had been 7 deaths related to Covid for the 12 months January to December 2020.

Between 22 March, when the Covid injection campaign began, and 21 May 2021 there had been seven additional Covid deaths. Worldometer shows there had been a total of 17 Covid deaths in the period January 2020 up to 22 May 2021.

Two months after mass injection roll-out began, during the three months between 22 May and 22 August 2021 there had been 811 Covid deaths.

Medical Trend reported: “On 6 October, the Kuomintang “legislator” Yeh,Yu-Lan bluntly stated in a Facebook post that the vaccine given to save lives has also nearly doubled the number of deaths due to the COVID-19, which is indeed very ironic and confusing.”

Although the Taiwanese government has admitted that more have died post-injection than from Covid, it may be far worse than appears. Of the 847 total Covid deaths since the “pandemic” began, 830 occurred after the Covid injection roll-out.

And, until we have more detailed information as to the nature of the Covid injection adverse events it’s not clear whether Covid is one of them. If not, then in addition to 830 Covid deaths post-injection there are 982 deaths that have occurred due to post-injection adverse events according to the ‘Notification of Adverse Events’, Taiwan’s equivalent of VAERS (USA) or Yellow Card (UK) reporting systems.

Either way, it is not a coronavirus pandemic, it is a pandemic of the vaccinated.

