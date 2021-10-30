Dr Vernon Coleman – “Wearing masks is harming the development of babies & infants”

Those absurd TV pictures of actors allegedly dropping dead on the streets of Wuhan in China helped to create fear in pregnant women and, therefore, in their unborn babies. Governments have for eighteen months been deliberately creating fear: fear of dying, fear of poverty, fear of homelessness, fear of infecting and killing granny, fear of breaking the law.

As a result there has been a massive rise in depression and anxiety. This is especially potent and destructive when it affects women carrying babies. Among pregnant women a third show clinical depression while nearly half show real symptoms of anxiety.

These days, when babies are born in hospitals, mothers have to cover their faces as soon as they have given birth and in some countries wear masks while they are giving birth. This is wicked and those responsible are truly evil and ignorant…

Like this: Like Loading...