Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “Wearing masks is harming the development of babies & infants”

By on ( Leave a comment )

Those absurd TV pictures of actors allegedly dropping dead on the streets of Wuhan in China helped to create fear in pregnant women and, therefore, in their unborn babies. Governments have for eighteen months been deliberately creating fear: fear of dying, fear of poverty, fear of homelessness, fear of infecting and killing granny, fear of breaking the law.

As a result there has been a massive rise in depression and anxiety. This is especially potent and destructive when it affects women carrying babies. Among pregnant women a third show clinical depression while nearly half show real symptoms of anxiety.

These days, when babies are born in hospitals, mothers have to cover their faces as soon as they have given birth and in some countries wear masks while they are giving birth. This is wicked and those responsible are truly evil and ignorant…

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

UK Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated are rapidly developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, and the Immune System decline has now begun in Children
The eight previous Public Health England / UK Health Security Agency 'Vaccine …
Responses to FOIs Say MPs Don’t Have to Take Covid Tests or Disclose Their “Vaccination” Status
A UK resident submitted a Freedom of Information (“FOI”) request asking whether …
Governor Inslee to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines For All Private Businesses in Washington
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has been granted an emergency extension of his …
The Covid-19 Injection Crusade is clearly about Control, Submission and Deception; not Public Health
The core, suppressed truth of the past 19 months is this: even …
Is there a Chinese style Social Credit System on its way to the UK?
GOVERNMENT AND BUSINESS SURVEILLANCE It is impossible to speak of government surveillance …
French Government Seeks Extension of Covid-19 Emergency Measures Until After Elections
The French government is looking to extend its capacity to prolong Covid-19 …
Official figures show Fully Vaccinated accounted for 82% of Covid-19 Deaths & 66% of Hospitalisations in England during the past month
The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on …
Latest UK Health Security Agency report shows the Covid-19 Vaccines have NEGATIVE effectiveness as low as MINUS 132%
Last week we told you how the Covid-19 vaccines were proving to …
MUST SEE VIDEO: Dr. Kevin Corbett, “The WHO is running the NHS in the United Kingdom”
"The W.H.O. admitted that they developed the [PCR] test based on in …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments