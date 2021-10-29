Responses to FOIs Say MPs Don’t Have to Take Covid Tests or Disclose Their “Vaccination” Status

A UK resident submitted a Freedom of Information (“FOI”) request asking whether her representative Member of Parliament (“MP”) had been “vaccinated” and, if so, to disclose which type of Covid injection the MP had been given.

The office of the MP responded: “I was informed that under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 section 30 Craig Tracey MP [for North Warwickshire and Bedworth] does not have to respond to the request,” and provided the link to section 30: Information Commissioner’s Office: Personal information (section 40 and regulation 13).

A month earlier, on 7 September 2021, a FOI was submitted requesting that the UK House of Commons Commission provide information regarding the numbers of staff and elected members that had received one and two doses of a Covid injection, whether they were required to inform the House authorities of Covid tests and the details of the policy of requiring staff and elected members to take PCR tests.

The Commission responded: “This information is not held by the House of Commons. As stated above, we do not manage MPs’ healthcare arrangements and therefore hold no information for this, and we also do not hold records on the vaccination status of House staff.”

And regarding Covid tests the Commission said: “Neither House staff nor MPs are required to inform the House of Commons if they have had a test for Covid-19, nor is there any policy which requires them to do so.”

The same FOI request was made to the Northern Ireland Assembly who “does not hold [vaccination status] information” and neither does the Scottish Parliament. And, the Scottish Parliament “does not require any passholder or visitor to take LFD or PCR tests, although taking LFD tests before coming to Holyrood is strongly encouraged.”

The FOI request was also made to the Welsh Parliament who also holds “no recorded information” relating to “vaccination status” and regarding PCR tests their response was as below:

We are not attempting to provide legal interpretation or advice, merely highlighting rules at MP’s places of work and laws MPs are using to protect their own privacy. MPs have a right to privacy just as we all do. Conversely, what applies to MPs applies to every man, woman and child – equality under law.

“Equality before the law is a fundamental principle of the rule of law as we know it. Everyone is subject to the same laws, no matter who they are, and is treated equally by the courts. This is embodied in article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’; and in article 7: ‘All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to the equal protection of the law’; also in article 26 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights: ‘All people are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to the equal protection of the law’.” – Equality and Human Rights, Lady Hale, President of the Supreme Court, 29 October 2018

As we are all equal before the law and you may wish to remind others that your “vaccination” status is private, not public, medical information below is an image of Craig Tracey’s response.

