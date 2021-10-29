Governor Inslee to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines For All Private Businesses in Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has been granted an emergency extension of his Covid-19 emergency powers, which he plans to use to expand his vaccine mandate to the private sector.

According to reports, the Washington Department of Labour and Industries (L&I) filed the emergency rulemaking package last week, which allows Inslee to maintain dictatorial power over the citizens of Washington.

Elected officials say that the package extends and expands the state’s Covid vaccine mandates, which will soon apply to all private businesses throughout the state in addition to the public sector.

State representatives Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) and Jesse Young (R-Gig Harbor) released a statement condemning the L&I for re-upping Inslee’s tyrant powers, which are already being used to further enslave Washingtonians under extreme covid fascism.

“This mandate from L&I demonstrates a complete lack of transparency, which dilutes public trust in our government and fails to show the agency’s good faith in promulgating the rule,” that statement reads.

“The reality is this move by L&I is a blank check for the agency to enforce any of the Governor’s mandates or edicts on private employers.”

What L&I should have done, the letter goes on to state, is allow the public to review and comment on the extension before decreeing it. This would have facilitated openness and transparency.

“Even if an opportunity for review and comment is not afforded the public, L&I’s website should host the proposed rulemaking to grant easy access to the public,” they further wrote. “Furthermore, adopting such a broad, vague rule without clear direction will lead to arbitrary enforcement.”

Like this: Like Loading...