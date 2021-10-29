Official figures show Fully Vaccinated accounted for 82% of Covid-19 Deaths & 66% of Hospitalisations in England during the past month

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths show that the Covid-19 injections still don’t seem to be working.
The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 43’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 28th October 2021 and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations between September 27th and October 24th were among the fully vaccinated population.
Table 3 of the report shows that the number of people presenting to emergency care with Covid-19 resulting in overnight inpatient admission who were not-vaccinated was 2,832, whilst a further 305 were partly vaccinated, and 5.124 were fully vaccinated.
Meaning between September 27th and October 24th, 66% of those hospitalised with Covid-19 were vaccinated whilst 34% were not-vaccinated.
However, the above figures unfortunately are not reflected in the number of Covid-19 deaths, because whilst the majority were yet again among the fully vaccinated, the difference between the vaccinated and not-vaccinated was much greater.
Table 4 of the report shows the number of people to have died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 who were not vaccinated was just 487, whilst a further 88 were partly vaccinated, but a shocking 2,185 were fully vaccinated.
Meaning between September 27th and October 24th, 82.4% of those who died with Covid-19 were vaccinated whilst just 17.6% were not vaccinated.
Serious questions on the effectiveness of the jabs need to be answered due to the fact Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst hospitalisations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.
