Breaking News

Perth, Australia, Now Says 75% of Workforce Must Get Vaccinated for Covid-19 or Face Termination

By on ( Leave a comment )
Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than ...

Perth, the largest city in Western Australia, is about to join Melbourne, the largest city in Victoria, with an “enhanced” Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced that his government will be expanding the territory’s existing vaccine mandate to include more than one million people, or about 75 percent of the state’s workforce.

According to reports, the change is the most drastic to occur yet in Australia. Not only will “essential workers” be forced to get injected but so will others who work in a variety of industries.

The deadline to receive the first two injections is January 31st, 2022, though some places of employment will need to verify vaccination status by as soon as December 31st, 2021.

McGowan said in an announcement: “Employers will be required to keep a record of the evidence, and authorised officers will run spot checks to ensure compliance is occurring.

“If relevant, employers that have unvaccinated staff working after the deadline run the risk of being fined up to $100,000.”

Individual employees who are caught working unvaccinated after the deadline could face fines of up to $20,000.

McGowan tweeted: “Based on the latest health advice, we have just outlined a new overarching workforce vaccination policy – with a phased approach which will cover a majority of occupations and workforces within WA (Western Australia).”

Australia has hit the headlines quite a few times for imposing all kinds of tyranny on its citizens, mostly in the eastern part of the country, i.e., Melbourne and Sydney. Now, Perth in the West is joining them.

McGowan maintains that these latest restrictions are “proportionate and reasonable” as they aim to “prepare Western Australia safely for the inevitable community transmission” or whatever new variant the media introduces on any given day.

McGowan stated: “We’re doing the right thing by vulnerable people, particularly those who are unwell, immunocompromised and the elderly, and we’re trying to ensure that we don’t have to close industries or workplaces in the future.”

The unvaccinated are doing well relying on their immune systems, however, the “fully vaccinated” are struggling with “breakthrough” cases that often come with serious symptoms.

Some of the worst-hit countries with new “waves” of covid are those with the highest vaccination rates, including the UK, US, and Israel.

Western Australia currently has the lowest rate of vaccination in the entire country, as well as the fewest number of cases. Areas of Australia with high vaccination rates are seeing the newest symptomatic cases of Covid-19.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

First Responders Warn Public Safety is Being Compromised by Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates
Emergency workers in South Florida have warned that the Covid-19 vaccine mandates …
EXCLUSIVE – 85% of Covid-19 Deaths & 75% of Hospitalisations were among the Fully Vaccinated in the last month according to the latest Public Health data
The latest official Public Health data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted …
Today’s Coppers Would Not Measure Up to Sir Robert Peel’s Policing Principles
In 1829, Sir Robert Peel established the London Metropolitan Police Force.  He …
Extracts from “Pandemic Diary of a Frontline for the Elderly” – Part Three
We have kindly been provided with the journal of Clare Wills Harrison, …
Official Government Reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated will develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome by Christmas
The last 7 Public Health England / UK Health Security Agency ‘Vaccine …
New Zealand Prime Minister Proudly Admits she Created Two Classes of People, Segregating the Fully Vaccinated and Unvaccinated
https://twitter.com/MrsT106/status/1452256004440313856?s=20 A New Zealand Herald journalist recently confronted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern …
Canadian Politician demands urgent investigation into rise of sudden deaths among Teens following Covid-19 Vaccination
A Canadian politician has written to the Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial …
ONS Data reveals the Fully Vaccinated are 6 times more likely to die than the Unvaccinated due to all-causes
Raw Covid-19 Mortality and All Cause Mortality Data from the UK Office …
Deaths among male Children are 83% higher than the 5-year-average since they were given the Covid-19 Vaccine
An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments