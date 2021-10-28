Perth, Australia, Now Says 75% of Workforce Must Get Vaccinated for Covid-19 or Face Termination

Perth, the largest city in Western Australia, is about to join Melbourne, the largest city in Victoria, with an “enhanced” Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced that his government will be expanding the territory’s existing vaccine mandate to include more than one million people, or about 75 percent of the state’s workforce.

According to reports, the change is the most drastic to occur yet in Australia. Not only will “essential workers” be forced to get injected but so will others who work in a variety of industries.

The deadline to receive the first two injections is January 31st, 2022, though some places of employment will need to verify vaccination status by as soon as December 31st, 2021.

McGowan said in an announcement: “Employers will be required to keep a record of the evidence, and authorised officers will run spot checks to ensure compliance is occurring.

“If relevant, employers that have unvaccinated staff working after the deadline run the risk of being fined up to $100,000.”

Individual employees who are caught working unvaccinated after the deadline could face fines of up to $20,000.

McGowan tweeted: “Based on the latest health advice, we have just outlined a new overarching workforce vaccination policy – with a phased approach which will cover a majority of occupations and workforces within WA (Western Australia).”

Australia has hit the headlines quite a few times for imposing all kinds of tyranny on its citizens, mostly in the eastern part of the country, i.e., Melbourne and Sydney. Now, Perth in the West is joining them.

McGowan maintains that these latest restrictions are “proportionate and reasonable” as they aim to “prepare Western Australia safely for the inevitable community transmission” or whatever new variant the media introduces on any given day.

McGowan stated: “We’re doing the right thing by vulnerable people, particularly those who are unwell, immunocompromised and the elderly, and we’re trying to ensure that we don’t have to close industries or workplaces in the future.”

The unvaccinated are doing well relying on their immune systems, however, the “fully vaccinated” are struggling with “breakthrough” cases that often come with serious symptoms.

Some of the worst-hit countries with new “waves” of covid are those with the highest vaccination rates, including the UK, US, and Israel.

Western Australia currently has the lowest rate of vaccination in the entire country, as well as the fewest number of cases. Areas of Australia with high vaccination rates are seeing the newest symptomatic cases of Covid-19.

