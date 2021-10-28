MUST SEE VIDEO: Dr. Kevin Corbett, “The WHO is running the NHS in the United Kingdom”

“The W.H.O. admitted that they developed the [PCR] test based on in silico modelled genetic sequence; not a real element taken from patients. That’s true. That’s NOT a conspiracy theory. That’s the truth,” said Dr. Kevin P. Corbett.

In silico modelling is otherwise known as computer modelling.

There are many elephants in the room with regards to the official narrative of Covid-19. Perhaps the biggest of all, is the uncertainty surrounding the existence of SARS-CoV-2. Many scientists know this to be true, but don’t want to go near the subject, through fear of reproach.

Dr. Corbett is a qualified nurse, health scientist and educator for the health professions. He has researched peoples’ experiences of medical diagnosis and treatments for chronic health conditions, including HIV and AIDS. He has worked in hospital, community and forensic medical services since 1983, and in health sciences research since 1987. Dr. Corbett has also worked in leading British university nursing and medical schools.

In this heavily-researched and cited two-part interview with Dr. Corbett, he explains the alleged isolation and purification of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the efficacy of PCR Tests, the many historical parallels of Covid-19 with HIV/AIDS and other epidemics, and so much more.

Oracle Films: An Interview with Dr. Kevin Corbett, 25th October 2021 (26 mins)

Or, watch the full interview here: oraclefilms.com/kevincorbett

