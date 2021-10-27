Today’s Coppers Would Not Measure Up to Sir Robert Peel’s Policing Principles

In 1829, Sir Robert Peel established the London Metropolitan Police Force. He became known as the “father of modern policing,” and his commissioners established a list of policing principles that remain as crucial and urgent today as they were two centuries ago.

In March 2020 Lord Sumption warned: “This is what a police state is like. It’s a state in which the government can issue orders or express preferences with no legal authority and the police will enforce ministers’ wishes.” He accused officers of exceeding their powers in trying to stop people from taking exercise in open country “simply because ministers have said that they would prefer us not to.” And lawyers echoed his warning.

Sir Robert Peel’s Policing Principles contain three core ideas and nine principles.

Policing Principle 1: To prevent crime and disorder, as an alternative to their repression by military force and severity of legal punishment.

The Prole Star tweeted: “According to the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Professional Standards Department, this behaviour by police officers to a 60-year-old man was “deemed appropriate in the circumstances“

Ragged Trousered Philanderer: “Stevenage police taser old man then kick him in the back smashing head into ground…for nicking a £1 tin of beer”, 23 October 2021

On 25 October 2021, Scotland’s top police officer admitted his police are ‘too busy…to tackle crime’.





These images are taken from a tweet and since then, The Times has changed their headline to: Police Scotland chief raises alarm over officer support for other emergency services

Policing Principle 2: To recognize always that the power of the police to fulfil their functions and duties is dependent on public approval of their existence, actions and behaviour, and on their ability to secure and maintain public respect.

Alex Belfield: Compo for Wrong Arrest DC Fart Head Thinks a Goldfish Is a Shark, 26 October 2021

Policing Principle 3: To recognize always that to secure and maintain the respect and approval of the public means also the securing of the willing cooperation of the public in the task of securing observance of laws.

The Independent reported: “Police forces will be able to ‘strong-arm’ NHS bodies into handing over confidential patient data under planned laws that have sparked fury from doctors’ groups and the UK’s medical watchdog.”

Policing Principle 4: To recognize always that the extent to which the cooperation of the public can be secured diminishes proportionately the necessity of the use of physical force and compulsion for achieving police objectives.

Police and pro-choice freedom protesters wrestle outside HM Government 10 South Colonnade, Canary Wharf,

3 September 2021

Policing Principle 5: To seek and preserve public favour, not by pandering to public opinion, but by constantly demonstrating absolute impartial service to law, in complete independence of policy, and without regard to the justice or injustice of the substance of individual laws, by ready offering of individual service and friendship to all members of the public without regard to their wealth or social standing, by ready exercise of courtesy and friendly good humour, and by ready offering of individual sacrifice in protecting and preserving life.

The Daily Mail reported a story about a priest who ‘loses trust’ in police for ‘doing nothing’ after he was brutally attacked by four thugs. ‘We’re very closely plugged in to the police here and they all said it was simply not acceptable,” the priest said.

Policing Principle 6: To use physical force only when the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is found to be insufficient to obtain public cooperation to an extent necessary to secure observance of law or to restore order, and to use only the minimum degree of physical force which is necessary on any particular occasion for achieving a police objective.

At a Newcastle Freedom March police hit protestors with batons for expressing their democratic rights.

UK Police brutality, Newcastle, 29 August 2021

Policing Principle 7: To maintain at all times a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and that the public are the police, the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.

Debbie Hicks currently faces four charges – three for organising and attending protests and the other for filming an empty Gloucester hospital. She is apparently being charged with the criminal offence of harassment for filming an empty hospital. If you would like to support Hicks in her fight for free speech and assembly you can do so HERE.

Debbie Hicks, Gloucestershire Hospital, 28 December 2020

Policing Principle 8: To recognize always the need for strict adherence to police-executive functions, and to refrain from even seeming to usurp the powers of the judiciary of avenging individuals or the State, and of authoritatively judging guilt and punishing the guilty.

About 2,000 police officers have been accused of sexual misconduct in the United Kingdom over the past four years. Two thirds of those accused faced no action.

Alex Belfield: Disgusting Police Creeps Exposed Guilty, 27 October 2021

Policing Principle 9: To recognize always that the test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, and not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with them.

A large crowd of parents and demonstrators at West Midlands Police HQ were present, presenting evidence to try to stop the Covid injection intervention at schools. It’s up to the police to do their duty to protect the public. They have the information they need. The police agreed the experimental Covid injections violate laws and the Nuremburg Code.

Evidence Presented to West Midlands Police, 2 October 2021

According to the Police Reform Act 2002, every police officer and every special constable in the United Kingdom has sworn the following:

“I do solemnly and sincerely declare and affirm that I will well and truly service the Queen in the office of constable, with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all people; and that I will, to the best of my power, cause the peace to be kept and preserved and prevent all offences against people and property; and that while I continue to hold the said office I will to the best of my skill and knowledge discharge all the duties thereof faithfully according to law”

No police officer or constable has sworn an oath to ensure the public, of which they are a part, obey what ministers say simply because ministers wish us to behave or speak as they would prefer us to.

