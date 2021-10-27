Canadian Politician demands urgent investigation into rise of sudden deaths among Teens following Covid-19 Vaccination

A Canadian politician has written to the Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police requesting an urgent investigation in a series of sudden deaths that have occurred throughout Ontario, Canada in otherwise young and healthy individuals following Covid-19 vaccination.

Randy Hillier has served as a member of the Provincial Parliament for Ontario, Canada since 2007. The 63-year-old was initially elected as a member of the Progressive Conservative Party, but has served as an Independent since 2019.

On the 22nd October 2021 the MPP wrote to Commissioner Thomas Carrique of the Ontario Provisional Police requesting an immediate investigation into the sudden deaths of young and healthy individuals. Hillier stated in a press release that his request for investigation is based on Ontario Public Health data revealing a disproportionate occurrence among younger age demographics of potentially serious adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines, expressing particular concern for cardiovascular conditions.

MPP Hillier also stated that such trends are being observed in publicly available data worldwide, prompting several countries to suspend the use of certain vaccine products altogether, or restrict their usage among young adults and children.

For instance Sweden recently imposed an indefinite ban on administration of the Moderna mRNA injection to anyone under the age of 31 after a recipient developed a crippling heart condition. This follows suspension of the jab in most of the Nordic countries due to causing a litany of health issues.

Whilst the latest data available from the Office for National Statistics on England and Wales shows that deaths among male children have increased by 82% against the five-year-average since they were first offered the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection.

Randy Hillier, MPP states that he feels as an elected official he is obligated to question public policy, especially when evidence suggests the public policy may have a detrimental impact on the public. He told the Commissioner for Ontario Provincial Police that the increasing occurrence of sudden deaths in young and healthy individuals is a great cause for concern, and that they owe the complete truth to the families of the deceased who are seeking answers.

