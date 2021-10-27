Deaths among male Children are 89% higher than the 5-year-average since they were given the Covid-19 Vaccine

An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 vaccine was offered and administered to kids in England and Wales there has been a 89% rise in deaths among male children against the five-year-average, with the most recent week seeing an increase as high as 200%.

The UK’s Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have openly admitted that they suspect myocarditis and pericarditis are potential side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, especially among young males. A suspicion that has been strong enough for the UK Medicine Regulator to officially add warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis to the safety labels of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact that the heart muscle cannot regenerate. Serious myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest and knock years off a persons life.

This facts adds greater concern for data published by Public Health England on the number of 999 calls made requesting an ambulance due to cardiac arrest. The stats shows that they have skyrocketed against the expected average since young adults and teens began receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

As we have previously revealed, deaths among teenage boys over the age of 15 had increased by 63% up to September 17th since they were first offered the Covid-19 vaccine, so we had a suspicion we would find a similar increase among male children over the ag eof 12 since Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England overruled the JCVI and advised the UK Government to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of 12.

Unfortunately our suspicions were confirmed.

Chris Whitty advised the UK Government to roll-out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of 12 in week 37 of 2021. Thanks to preparations already being made by the NHS to intrude on education in schools and administer the jab to children, the roll-out got underway the following week (week 38).

The five-year-average (2015 – 2019) edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales’, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between week 38 and week 41 a total of 21 deaths occurred among 10 – 14-year-olds. Of these 12 deaths were among boys, whilst 9 deaths were among girls.

Whereas the 2021 editions of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between the week 38 and week 41 of 2021, a total of 34 deaths occurred among children aged between 10 and 14. Of these 22 deaths were among boys, whilst 12 deaths were among girls.

This shows that the number of deaths between week 38 and week 41 of 2021 among children between the ages of 10 and 15 62% higher than the five-year-average for the number of deaths in this age group during the same period, and the increase in deaths began at precisely the same time children started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

For instance in the 6 weeks prior to week 38 the five-year-average for deaths among all children between the ages of 10 and 14 was 28. Whereas in the 6 weeks prior to week 38 of 2021 there were 29 deaths among children over the age of 10, representing an increase of just 3.5% in 2021 on the five-year-average.

But what this also shows is that since the Covid-19 vaccines began being given to kids over the age of 12, deaths among male children have increased by 83% against the five-year-average, whereas deaths among female children have still increased, but at a much lower rate of 33%.

We compiled the following table of ONS figures so that we were able to easily compare the number of deaths per week among children separated by male and female.

As you can see above the highest increase in deaths since kids were offered the Covid-19 vaccine came in week 40 of 2021, which saw a 120% increase on the five-year-average number of deaths among children, this represented a 133% increase in male child deaths, and a 100% increase in female child deaths.

The largest increase in deaths of male children so far was in week 41 of 2021, which saw a 200% increase on the five-year-average number of deaths among male children, but 0% increase in female child deaths.

There is however some cause for concern for the number of deaths that occurred in week 34 of 2021, prior to Chris Whitty approving the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to all children over the age of 12.

Week 34 saw a 175% increase in deaths of all children, a 100% increase in deaths of male children, and a 400% increase in deaths of female children against the five-year-average. Could this have anything to do with a large chunk of children deemed vulnerable being given the Covid-19 vaccine the previous week, as recommended by the JCVI, or is it just another coincidence?

The fact that myocarditis is a confirmed side effect of the Covid-19 vaccines; especially among younger males, and a significant increase in the number of male children dying since they were offered the Covid-19 vaccine is however, one coincidence too far.

How many of those children will need to die before the authorities open their eyes and realise there is a serious problem with giving the Covid-19 vaccine to younger males, who do not even need the jab due to not being at risk of developing serious illness due to Covid-19?

The data is there now for the authorities to see, a 83% increase in deaths of male children against the five-year-average since they started to be given the Covid-19 vaccine, they must investigate this and cease the roll-out of this experimental injection to children with immediate effect.

