Dear “Not Fully Vaccinated” Australians, Thou shall not … Fourteen New Rules for Healthy People

If you are over the age of 16 years and are “not fully vaccinated” you cannot visit another person’s place of residence, except in limited circumstances, says the New South Wales Government.

RuminatorDan has summarised the new rules in New South Wales in a twitter thread as follows:

  1. “If you are over the age of 16 years and are not fully vaccinated you cannot visit another person’s place of residence, except in limited circumstances.”
  2. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot visit a gym or indoor recreation facility.”
  3. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot visit a recreation facility.”
  4. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot visit a public swimming pool, either indoor or outdoor.”
  5. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot attend an outdoor event.”
  6. “If you are not fully vaccinated, you can only visit critical retail premises.”
  7. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot visit a retail hairdresser, beauty salon or massage premises.”
  8. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot visit a hospitality venue except for take away.”
  9. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot visit an entertainment facility.”
  10. “If you are not fully vaccinated you can only attend a small wedding service.”
  11. “If you are not fully vaccinated you can only attend a small funeral or memorial service.”
  12. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot attend a place of worship.”
  13. “If you are not fully vaccinated you can only travel in a vehicle with people you live with”
  14. “If you are not fully vaccinated you cannot take a holiday outside the local government area you live in.”

Source: Rules for people who are not fully vaccinated, New South Wales Government

The “fully vaccinated” are not free, they only have more lenient rules.

Rules for fully vaccinated people in NSW

What does “not fully vaccinated” mean and what is a Vaccine?

The United States CDC is treating the term “fully vaccinated” as a moving target so in the event that the government of New South Wales does the same, we have captured a screenshot of their definition of “fully vaccinated” and “not fully vaccinated.”

New South Wales government: Fully Vaccinated, retrieved 26 October 2021

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Association (“TGA”) states: “Vaccines are medicines that protect you against specific diseases.”

Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Association, Vaccines Overview

The TGA goes on to say: “There are some people in the community who cannot be vaccinated because they are too young or too sick. Widespread vaccination helps protect these people by making it more difficult for a disease to spread.”

As of 25 June 2021, since the pandemic began one person below the age of 30 has died due to Covid related causes.   

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare: COVID-19 and the impact on young people

And, as stated on the Department of Health’s website, “the first people to receive the vaccines will be priority groups who are at a higher risk of COVID-19.”  

The “too young” or “too sick” do not need “widespread vaccination” to protect them from Covid, a rare disease

Below is a compilation of recent public health official statements regarding the Covid “vaccine” effectiveness in preventing infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 as shared by Dr. Robert Malone in a Telegram post on 23 October 2021. Dr. Malone is the inventor of RNA as a drug and mRNA vaccines.

A new study from Massachusetts, USA, in a county with a high rate of vaccination, 68%, found 84% of reported cases, most of whom were symptomatic, were “fully vaccinated” individuals.  The study concluded that transmission from “vaccinated” people to both “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” people was common.

The “fully vaccinated” are falling ill and dying – they are also infecting those around them.  Covid injections are not a means of controlling a virus, they are a means of controlling you.

