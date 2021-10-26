CDC Director Says Definition of “Fully Vaccinated” May Change to Include “Booster” Shots

Just as predicted, those in power within the US government are already signalling plans to require “booster” shots for the Covid-19 vaccine in order for the “fully vaccinated” to stay that way.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky recently announced that she and her fellow comrades may redefine “fully vaccinated” to include President Biden’s booster shots once they become more widely available.

During a recent press briefing, an Associated Press (AP) reporter asked Walensky whether or not Biden was considering making booster jabs a requirement in order to stay fully vaccinated, to which she responded that the idea is potentially on the table.

“We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated,’” Walensky responded to the reporter’s question. “We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future.”

During an earlier press briefing, Walensky admitted that the idea of booster shots is not backed by science, but “hope” instead.

She further revealed that there is no data to back booster shoots, but that it feels nice and seems helpful to some people to keep getting jabbed repeatedly.

Sleepy Joe and his handlers also feel as though it is best for everyone to get continued shots, likely until the end of time, and that Americans should not have the option to turn down these boosters without facing the consequences.

