THERE IS NO COVID PANDEMIC AUSTRALIA! – Dictatorship Is the Virus and When Dictators Corrupt Science, People Die

There have been two noteworthy changes in Australia during 2021: the “jab in arms” campaign began in February and more people died in the first six months of 2021 than the same period for the previous 6 years.

Previously we took a bird’s eye view of Australia’s statistics for 2020 and found that Covid-19 is a rare disease and the “peak of the pandemic” was a result of more people losing their lives to cancer and dementia – most likely as a result of Government’s Covid policies and restrictions. In this article we take a similar look at statistics for 2021.

But before we begin it’s important to understand the operational environment – how science, globally, is being abused during the Covid era.

Scientific and Medical Dictatorships

“Politicisation of science was enthusiastically deployed by some of history’s worst autocrats and dictators, and it is now regrettably commonplace in democracies. The medical-political complex tends towards suppression of science to aggrandise and enrich those in power. And, as the powerful become more successful, richer, and further intoxicated with power, the inconvenient truths of science are suppressed. When good science is suppressed, people die.” – Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science, Kamran Abbasi, executive editor The British Medical Journal, 13 November 2020

In response, a letter to the editor notes: “You ask how might science be safeguarded in these exceptional times? This is a very important question but with regard to the current Covid crisis, the runaway express train of criminally corrupt science has already left the station and reached its destination.”

Spike In Deaths From 18 April 2021

For the nine months between 27 September 2020 and 20 June 2021, the number of Covid infections in any particular week remained below 200 and a total of 58 deaths have been attributed, as certified by a doctor, to Covid-19. Of those, 5 occurred during the first six months of 2021.

It follows that during this period where the 2020-21 deaths are above the range or average for 2015-19 in the graph below, they are not due to Covid-19.

Source: Provisional Mortality Statistics, Australian Bureau of Statistics, retrieved 24 October 2021

The number of deaths becomes consistently and noticeably higher from 18 April 2021. It’s notable that the rise in deaths follows a similar rise in vaccinations administered, albeit a week or two later.

The sum of the number of deaths for the eleven-week period 18 April to 27 June compared to the difference in the total for the first half of the year, clearly shows that this eleven-week period is when almost all of the additional deaths occur in 2021.

Source: Provisional Mortality Statistics, Australian Bureau of Statistics, retrieved 23 October 2021

Number of deaths by age for this eleven-week period shows 66 – 67% of the additional deaths occurred in people aged 85 and older. When the Covid injection roll-out began, injections were offered to the elderly first.

Source: Provisional Mortality Statistics, Australian Bureau of Statistics, retrieved 23 October 2021

The Covid injection roll-out began on 21 February and as of 18 April, 1,6 million doses had been administered. Primary care roll-out began on 22 March which means that from 21 February to 22 March all of the 282,000 doses had been administered in aged care and residential disability facilities.

Source: Slide 3, COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-out, Australian Department of Health, retrieved 25 October 2021

The causes of deaths from 18 April are shown in the table below. To keep things simple, we will consider all respiratory diseases and conditions collectively as outlined in red in the table below.

Respiratory (594), cancer (360) and dementia (224) were the three most significant causes of increase in deaths. In a previous article we highlighted the 2020 increase in lives lost due to cancer and dementia. And so, here we will focus on statistics relating to respiratory.

Respiratory Diseases and Conditions

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses known to cause respiratory infections.

If 2020 represents a year of a deadly respiratory pandemic, we would expect the pandemic to continue until “safe and effective” vaccines were widely available and thereafter deaths by respiratory causes to dramatically drop. But, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, the opposite has transpired.

Before the first injection was administered the number of respiratory deaths were at the 2015-19 average level and below 2020. Even for Covid pandemic believers this would indicate the effects of “the virus” was weakening, by way of mutations or variants, or the population had acquired natural herd immunity.

So, why then – two months after the “jabs in arms” program began – did deaths caused by respiratory ailments increase to such a degree as to surpass those of 2020, a year in which a novel coronavirus caused a pandemic that was threatening the lives of the entire population?

Something Sinister Is Going On

“The PCR test is central to the [Covid] deception,” Dr. Mike Yeadon said, “everything about this virus is wrong. From the lethality to the supposedly efficacy of masks, the utility of the PCR testing, the absurd idea that people without symptoms of a respiratory illness can nevertheless infect other people and so it goes on. Every one of them is laughably stupid but, unfortunately, it’s not funny.”

Dr. Yeadon briefly mentions the use of the drug midazolam to prematurely end the lives of the elderly in “the spring of 2020.” You can find out more about the misuse of midazolam in the United Kingdom (“UK”) HERE. In other parts of the world the drug remdesivir has been misused.

To return to the peak of the “2020 pandemic” in Australia which we highlighted in a previous article. There were just over one thousand more deaths between 22 March and 12 April. Nearly all these deaths related to people aged 65+ years, with 40% being people who were aged 85+ years. Only 54 deaths were attributed to Covid-19 during this time. It may be co-incidence but the similarities to the UK regarding the timing and the shortness of the peak in deaths, for example, is notable.

In the UK there was a huge spike in care home deaths during April/May 2020. Two years’ worth of Midazolam was purchased by the British government in March 2020. During April 2020 midazolam prescriptions issued doubled those of April 2019. These prescriptions were issued by general practitioners (“GPs”) rather than, as is usual, by hospitals for use in surgery or intensive care units.

Medline Plus warns: “Midazolam injection may cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death.”

Evidence in the UK suggests midazolam has been used to prematurely end the lives of care home residents whose deaths were then labelled as Covid-19. Could something similar have occurred in Australia?

