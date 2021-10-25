Indiana Tells Fired Unvaccinated Chicago Police Officers to Come Work There – No Covid-19 Vaccines Required

Police officers in Chicago who face losing their jobs for refusing to get “vaccinated” against Covid-19 now have a refuge in nearby Indiana.

Law enforcement officials in the Hoosier State issued an open-ended invitation to Chicago police officers to come work for them instead of continuing to work under the condition of the vaccine mandate.

A spokesman from the Indiana State Police (ISP) tweeted: “Hey Chicago police officers, we’re hiring! “No vaccine mandate … lower taxes, great schools, welcoming communities.”

From October 15th, all of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) roughly `12,000 officers were told that they must immediately show proof of vaccination to bosses. Those who failed to produce proof of the jab must get tested for covid weekly until further notice.

At least 21 officers at CPD have refused the vaccines and are now being punished by having to be constantly tested for covid. Of the two-thirds of CPD officers who have submitted their vaccine status into Chicago’s database, about 82 percent are fully vaccinated.

Currently, around 4,000 officers at CPD have not shared their vaccine status with the city. Chances are, many of these are unvaccinated.

This could lead to a mass exodus of officers from Chicago to Indiana, creating an emergency service personnel crisis within the city.

Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police has spoken out strongly against the vaccine mandates, clashing with city officials like Lori Lightfoot who wants everyone to be immediately forcibly jabbed.

Union president John Catanzara was told by a local judge to stop talking about the vaccines in a “negative” light, restricting his freedom of speech and impinging upon the First Amendment.

Chicago’s city attorney actually accused Catanzara of “municipal sedition and treason” after he exercised his free speech rights on social media by expressing scepticism about the Covid vaccines.

Earlier in the week, Catanzara announced that the citizens of Chicago can expect “a lot less officers on the street” because of Lightfoot and other city officials’ covid vaccine mandates.

US Sen. Mike Braun from Indiana tweeted a welcome message to the CPD officers planning to come to his state to avoid being forcefully injected.

My office stands ready to help connect Chicago police officers to an Indiana police department that is hiring now and doesn’t have a vaccine mandate.



Welcome to Indiana! https://t.co/rtsQ1GIsF1 — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) October 19, 2021

“My office stands ready to help connect Chicago police officers to an Indiana police department that is hiring now and doesn’t have a vaccine mandate.”

In a statement to Fox News, Braun said that CPD officers “deserve respect,” which they are not being shown by Chicago’s government. Braun further promised that any CPD officers who flee to Indiana will not be subject to the same “government overreach.”

“Our police do the hardest job in the world, and they deserve respect – not losing their pay or being fired for refusing to comply with a ridiculous vaccine mandate,” he said.

However, according to Lightfoot, her vaccine mandates are very respectful because, without them, officers could die of Covid-19.

“I want to make sure that our officers who are literally working their tails off every single day, risking life and limb, are absolutely able to take advantage of this lifesaving vaccine,” Lightfoot announced.

