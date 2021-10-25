European Parliament opposes Vaccine Passport for their own fundamental rights; they are not the Cavalry

Members of the European Parliament requested a press conference in Strasbourg on 20 October 2021. The press conference called “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate” was addressed by four MEPs: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).

MEPs who have the moto “The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government” displayed on their website, are directly elected by voters across the Member States and are tasked with representing the interests of the people regarding EU law making and to ensure democracy within other EU institutions.

The Parliament shares the power to adopt and amend legislative proposals and their role is “not only in promoting democratic decision-making in Europe, but also in supporting the fight for democracy, freedom of speech and fair elections across the globe”.

By Patricia Harrity

“A MEDICAL ISSUE THAT HAS TURNED INTO A DEMOCRATIC ISSUE”

However, democracy and rights are being violated all over Europe. Lawyer and MEP for Italy, Francesca Donato said that “we have a terrible situation in Europe today because human rights are not respected […], and all over Europe peaceful protests are violently repressed.” Giving Italy as an example where Italians have gathered in their thousands to protest against the “green pass” Donata argues that citizens are being forced to receive invasive and risky health treatments and are obliged to sign “informed consent” to receive the vaccines, which is “extorted consent”.

She adds. even those with medical contraindications for receiving vaccines are obliged to take it due to the fear of losing jobs and fundamental rights.

She concluded “So, we have a medical issue that has turned into a democratic issue. We must all today stand for the defence of human rights in Europe, we must do it all together, and we must do it now”.

MEP Christine Anderson also emphasised the importance of human rights, and she too had a call to action: “What we have seen in this crisis is that civil rights and liberties have been transformed from fundamental rights to privileges that governments grant or revoke as they see fit. I call on all Europeans to stand up to any government trying to take away our freedom, civil rights, and liberties!”

THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

The rights they are speaking of were created by The United Nations and are what they call a “comprehensive body of human rights law—a universal and internationally protected code to which all nations can subscribe, and all people aspire”. Internationally accepted the rights include economic, civil, cultural, political and social right as defined by the UN and the foundations of this body of law are the 1945 Charter of the United Nations who pledged: “We the peoples of the United Nations are determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind.”

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) followed and was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948. These fundamental rights are a common standard and were to be protected universally. In the documents preamble, Article 1, the Declaration proclaims the inherent rights of all human beings:

“Disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind, and the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedom from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common people…All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

WHERE WAS THE PROTECTION?

The protection of our fundamental human rights has failed throughout this last year and a half, notwithstanding article 19 of the UDHR states that “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontier”. Despite these rights we have seen and been subjected to censoring on Social media where factual, evidenced, content deemed to disagree with the government narrative is going against “community standards” is subsequently removed and a ban placed on the perpetrator. Arguably, Censorship only exists in tyrannical systems , and our own systems have witnessed doctors, scientists and other expert voices in the field of medicine and related sciences, being on the receiving end of the contemporary “ Burning of Books. According to Heinrich Heine (1933) “Wherever books are burned, human beings are destined to be burned too.”

PEACEFUL PROTESTS – THE RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF ASSEMBLY AND ASSOCIATION

The fight for rights and freedoms, which was not left to the MEPs of the European Parliament, has resulted in many people getting “burned” by suffering a violation of their inalienable rights, as stated in Article 1. Everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association. However, exercising their rights has resulted in many individuals being subjected to a threatening police presence and the breaking up the peaceful assembly, alongside brutality and Arbitrary arrest and detention.

THE ARREST OF DOCTOR HEIKO SCHOENING IN HYDE PARK, LONDON

For example, among many other protesters and speakers over the months, German professor Dr. Heiko Schoening was arrested by British officers at the “We Do Not Consent” rally In London where he was to speak to the crowd, on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Yet again this was in violation of the UDHR under Article 9 – “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile” and Article 7 – “All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. What we have seen since March 2020 are people assembling and fighting against the stripping away of our rights, going it alone, without support from the European Parliament.

PREVIOUSLY WILLY WONKAS GOLD WRAPPER

The Digital Green Certificate was not too long ago being hailed by the EU Parliament as the ticket to freedom, like a golden ticket in a Wonka Bar; and only now they decide to speak out about the violation of human rights and its discriminatory powers?

Perhaps they should also say why it is now important after thousands of people were vaccinated in a hurry to enjoy the dangled carrot of their own freedoms that should never have been taken from them in the first place.

After all, the European Parliament and the European Council had reached an agreement concerning the EU Digital COVID Certificate back in May 2021 and updated it here,. They also believed that the decrease in COVID cases, and COVID hospital and intensive care unit occupancy, was predominantly linked to an accelerating EU vaccination campaign. They seemed to think the citizens needed to adhere to this campaign.

Many European Union citizens did, and Two hundred and ninety-five million, seven hundred and thirty-one thousand five hundred and eight plus, have been coerced into receiving one dose of the mRNA gene therapy treatment.

(SOURCE) Vaccine Tracker

THE SERIOUS CONCERNS

However, the MEPs did not speak out as a result of the data, or the 2,463, 768 adverse reactions or the 27,427 fatalities (EudraVigilance) from the vaccines.

It was, in their own words, “to raise serious concerns that MEPs and staff members working for the parliament will not be able to enter the premises very soon unless they have a green certificate”.

Tehres cries “They haven’t done anything wrong. This is an absurd situation. Hundreds of people working for the Parliament are faced with the threat that sooner than later if they don’t have this Green Certificate, they will be losing their job.

MEP Ivan Sinčić also “fully support[s] the staff of European Parliament in their positions”, he says. “This is their workplace along with us, the MEP’s, my message to the staff is simple: You are not alone and fight for your rights! We are fighting along with you!”

Rights and democracy are only worth fighting for when their own are being stripped away and not because the citizens were being forced or coerced into taking an “invasive and risky health treatments” as Donata stated.

They were particularly concerned that staff members working for the European Parliament were living under the threat of losing their jobs if they did not have this EU Digital COVID Certificate | European Commission.

Unfortunately, they had no trouble promoting it to everyone else, who were losing theirs. The Members of The European Parliament are not the cavalry of Europe they are being made out to be.

Here is the video of the press conference:

Like this: Like Loading...