Teen dies of Heart Attack after having Covid-19 Vaccine because it was mandated by his Hockey Team

A 17-year-old boy in Canada died of a heart attack at home on September 27th reportedly two weeks after he received a Covid-19 injection.

Sean Hartman is said to have suffered from “multiple” health problems “immediately” after the jab, including myocarditis, or heart inflammation. He received the COVID jab in order to be able to play hockey in an arena where the shot is required for entry.

“Sean was born on January 31st 2004, and since then there was nothing that Sean was more passionate about than sports, especially hockey as he played his entire life, reads his GoFundMe page. “He started his hockey career playing for the Beeton Stingers and went on to play for TNT in Alliston. Whether watch or play, Sean just loved the game.”

Sean was passionate about sports, especially hockey. He started his hockey career playing for the Beeton Stingers and went on to play for TNT in Alliston. Beeton Athletic paid tribute to 17-year-old with this post:

A small protest was staged close to the hockey arena where the 17-year-old was told that he had to be vaccinated in order to enter the arena:

“He was not allowed to play hockey in the arena because they’d asked him that he has to take the jab. And they said to him ‘you’re not allowed in the arena‘ (inaudible). He got the jab and now two weeks later he’d been sick, he died yesterday.”

Sean’s father has since set up a Twitter page looking for answers on his Son’s death which can be found here.

A tweet posted October 19th read “I’m not saying the vaccine killed my son, I believe it COULD’VE. The people who believe it absolutely COULDN’T HAVE are the ones we need to worry about. MASTER OF PUPPETS PULLING YOUR STRINGS”

Sweden and Denmark recently paused the use of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine for younger age groups, pointing to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults who had been vaccinated.

Pfizer has also added a warning to its COVID-19 jab fact sheet concerning myocarditis and pericarditis.

Canadian professor of medicine Dr. Steven Pelech has maintained that “Contrary to what a number of people have said, there is no such thing as ‘mild myocarditis.’”

He has noted that when the heart cells die from myocarditis “they are not replaced in your body and are instead replaced by scar tissue, which is from fibroblasts.”

“The remaining muscle cells have to get a little bigger in order to compensate. Every time you get an inflammatory response, you lose more of that contractility and have a greater chance of heart attack and other problems later in life,” Pelech explained.

He has pointed out that the “chances of dying from Covid-19 is about 0.003% for people under the age of 24 in Canada,” and that for those under 19, the chances of injury from the “vaccine is about four to five times higher than getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 itself.”

U.S. researchers have found that boys age 12 to 15 “with no underlying medical conditions, are four to six times more likely to be diagnosed with vaccine-related myocarditis than ending up in hospital with Covid over a four-month period.”. The full study can be viewed here.

