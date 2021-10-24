Autopsy proves Covid-19 Vaccine killed healthy 22-year-old who developed Myocarditis; & Study proves the jab is mainly causing the condition in Teens

STUDY SHOWS – Myocarditis showed a temporal relationship to vaccine administration and there was no other explanation for the sudden cardiac death says scientists, following the death of a healthy 22-year-old man.

MYOCARDITIS – INFLAMMATION OF THE HEART MUSCLE

In December 2020 two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) were said to have demonstrated safety and efficacy in clinical trials and were granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Source, What was not reported in the clinical trials was the adverse reaction of Myocarditis which is an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium) causing damage to the muscle cell and reducing the heart’s ability to pump and causes rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias). Nevertheless, there has been multiple reports of myocarditis, since the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased ( 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10).

SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH

Myocarditis is mainly clinically diagnosed based on elevated protein usually found during a heart attack (Troponin) and a cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI scan) and autopsies are a rarity according to a team of scientists from departments of forensic medicine and pathology in Korea. However, the team performed an autopsy with “extensive sampling” 24 hours after a young 22-year-old man had suffered a sudden cardiac death. Previously a healthy military recruit, he complained to a colleague of chest pain, but went to bed after.

This was on June 13, 2021, 5 days after his first dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccination. seven hours after first complaining he was found hunched beside his bed unconscious. Initial hospital examination emergency department found him to have Ventricular Fibrillation , considered to be the most serious cardiac rhythm disturbance. The man sadly died after attempts were made for two hours to resuscitate him.

NO SIGN OF INFECTION

The cause of death was determined to be atrial myocarditis and considering the short time interval between the onset of his symptoms and his sudden death, the team concluded that the immediate cause of death was possibly an arrhythmia, rather than heart failure. Isolated atrial myocarditis is rare and an unfamiliar disease entity to pathologists. According to the team only two cases of sudden cardiac death caused by isolated atrial myocarditis have been published previously. Study 1, Study 2.

The difference being that this young man was healthy with no signs of infection and pneumonia, which the team found to be different from other cases. They compared this case with another from a report of the death of a 42 year old man from Myocarditis following COVID 19 vaccination. The man had presented with chest pain and laboured breathing (Dyspnea ) 2 weeks after the Moderna mRNA- 1273 vaccine and died 3 days after the onset of his symptoms. Again, there were differences under microscopic examination of the two cases, yet they had similar clinical features, showing, that primarily there is an association between vaccination and myocarditis, but also suggests that myocarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination can be dissimilar.

Importantly, atrial myocarditis may be overlooked according to the study, as it is not routinely examined during a post-mortem examination and, the scientists advised that pathologists should conduct extensive sampling to avoid misdiagnosing deaths, especially in those who had recent symptoms and a mRNA vaccination.

PREDOMINANTLY YOUNG MALES

Vaccine-associated myocarditis has also been reported predominantly in young males after the second vaccination. This was also the findings of research conducted Peter A. McCullough an American cardiologist and Dr Jesssica Rose, who also observed that there is a markedly higher risk for myocarditis subsequent to COVID-19 vaccines than for other known vaccines. Through examining reported adverse events (AEs) using the Vaccine Adverse Events Reports System (VAERS), they focused on the reported cardiac AEs and primarily myocarditis following the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MYOCARDITIS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER IN YOUNGER INDIVIDUALS

They found that after only 8 weeks of the vaccines being made available to children aged between 12 and 15, there were 19 times the expected number of myocarditis cases in the vaccination volunteers over background myocarditis for this age range. They also found that the reported Myocarditis rates were significantly higher in younger individuals between 13 and 23 years old and 80% occurring in males. Additionally, they reported a 5-fold increase in myocarditis rate after the second dose as opposed to one dose in 15-year-old males. Of the total myocarditis AE reports, 6 individuals died (1.1%) and of these, 2 were under 20 years of age – 1 was 13. A total of 67% of all cases occurred with Pfizer–BioNTech .

Doctors Rose and McCullough state that “the occurrence and reporting, biological plausibility of cause and effect, and the fact that these data are internally and externally consistent with emerging sources of clinical data, it supports a conclusion that the COVID-19 biological products are deterministic for the myocarditis cases observed after injection”.

There have been 7465 adverse events reported in VAERS citing myocarditis (23 Oct 2021) and thankfully the majority have recovered after receiving supportive care. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that myocarditis and vaccination were “possibly related” in this case. “Myocarditis showed a temporal relationship to vaccine administration and there was no other explanation for the sudden cardiac death” says scientists, following the death of a healthy 22-year-old man. This alone should make governments reassess their vaccination agenda.

