INVESTIGATION – Official Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated will develop Acquired Immunodificiency Syndrome by the end of the year

The last 7 Public Health England / UK Health Security Agency ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ report figures on Covid-19 cases show that double vaccinated 40-79 year-olds have now lost lost 50% of their immune system capability and are consistently losing a further 5% every week (between 3.9% and 8.8%).

Projections therefore suggest that 40-79 year-olds will have zero Covid / Viral defence at best, or a form of vaccine mediated acquired immunodeficiency syndrome at worst, by Christmas and all double vaccinated people over 30 will have completely lost that part of their immune system which deals with Covid-19 within the next 13 weeks.

By a concerned reader

The 7 Public Health England (PHE) / UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) tables below from their excellent Vaccine Surveillance reports of all fully genome sequenced Delta variant cases, separated by 6 weeks, clearly show the progressive damage that the vaccines are doing to the immune response of the double vaccinated. PHE / UKHSA have done so much great work and are continuing to paint an extremely clear picture.

Weekly Decline in Double Vaccinated Immune System Performance compared to Unvaccinated People

Vaccine effictiveness is measured using Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula –



(Unvaccinated case rate – Vaccinated case rate / the Larger of Unvaxxed or Vaxxed case rate)



We are using the normalised absolute ratio of vaxxed to unvaxxed case numbers to determine vaccine efficiency just as Pfizer itself does.

A Vaccine effictiveness of +50% means that double vaccinated people are 50% more protected from Covid than unvaccinated people. It means that the Delta case rate in the vaccinated is half the Delta case rate in the unvaccinated.

A Vaccine effectiveness of -50% means that unvaccinated people are 50% more protected from Covid than double vaccinated people. It means that the Delta case rate in the vaccinated is double the Delta case rate in the unvaccinated.

A Vaccine effectiveness of 0% means that doubly vaccinated people are 0% more protected from Covid than unvaccinated people. It means that the Delta case rate in the vaxxed equals the Delta case rate in the unvaxxed. It means the vaccines have lost all their effectiveness.

Everybody over 30 will have lost 100% of their entire immune capability (certainly for Covid and most likely for viruses and certain cancers – following the evidence from Cole Diagnostics in Idaho and Dr Nathan Thompson and Dr Ralph Baric) within 13 weeks.

Double vaccinated 30-49 year olds will have lost it by Christmas. These people will then have no immune defence to Covid at all. The question then becomes how much of the immune system is involved in defending against Covid? The worst case scenario is that they effectively have full blown acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and destroy the NHS.



Unless a cure is found quickly they may well die (as occurred at the start of the AIDS epidemic).

“In individuals aged greater than 30, the rate of positive COVID-19 test is higher in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated”. – PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report for week 41.

“There is the potential for ADE, but the bigger problem is probably Th2 immunopathology,” says Ralph Baric, an epidemiologist and expert in coronaviruses—named for the crown-shaped spike they use to enter human cells—at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



In previous studies of SARS, aged mice were found to have particularly high risks of life-threatening Th2 immunopathology in which a faulty T cell response triggers allergic inflammation, and poorly functional antibodies that form immune complexes, activating the complement system and potentially damaging the airways.”.



Baric expresses his concern about what that might mean for use of a COVID-19 vaccine in elderly people. “Of course, the elderly are our most vulnerable population,” he adds. – https://www.pnas.org/content/117/15/8218 (the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA)

The underlined passage (which has been redacted from the online PNAS report – but is in many other online copies – https://principia-scientific.com/study-covid-19-vaccine-can-destroy-your-immune-system/) is critical as it relates to an immune deficiency in killer T cells.

Dr Baric should know because in 2002 on April 19, the University of North Carolina filed US patent 7279327 for an infectious replication defective coronavirus (to be used as a virus vector for an HIV vaccine), claiming priority from US28531801P. Inventors were: Kristopher M. Curtis, Boyd Yount, Ralph S. Baric

This was seen by Dr Ryan Cole who was trained at the Mayo Clinic and runs the largest Independent testing lab in Idaho – USA. Dr Cole has done over 100,000 pathology lab examinations from Covid patients. He identified what he is seeing as a form of AIDS (reverse HIV he called it – where you lose CD8 killer T cells rather than CD4 Helper T cells).

These immune system degradations could be caused by ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement – where the vaccine induced antibodies start working in reverse) and be specific to Covid, or could be more general and result in a form of vaccine mediated AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). Baric suspects the latter above. The fact that the 3rd Jabs worked in Israel (for a short period of time before the 4th jabs were proposed) means that vaccine antibodies do still have a protective effect immediately after vaccination. So that rules out ADE.



The falling efficacy of the vaccines does not asymptotically approach zero (which would mean that vaccines merely lose effectiveness over time). It goes straight through zero and then goes dangerously negative (which means the vaccines become toxic to the immune system). Then it becomes increasingly negative in a linear manner week on week. If this continues then the vaccines will completely destroy the part of your immune system which deals with Covid by the end of January.

This may well result in more cases of Shingles, HPV, Herpes, Epstein Barr, Endometriosis and other viral infections – https://www.nbc12.com/2021/10/15/reports-shingles-outbreaks-not-directly-linked-covid-19-vaccine/

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – There have been case studies showing people are experiencing recurrences or outbreaks of shingles after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Local doctors say that is rare and not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

“I’ve seen a lot of shingles recently, but I haven’t seen it associated with the vaccine personally. That’s my personal experience,” Dr. Jennifer Derby, a family physician with Sentara RMH, said. (2021October15)

The vaccine booster shots have to be the same as the vaccines themselves, because it takes forever to do clinical trials and get approval for something different. So if you take a booster shot, these figures show that you are giving yourself an even faster progressive form of AIDS (after an initial few months of effectiveness). The risk benefit analysis for these vaccines has now become a risk detriment analysis for everyone over 30.

Table 2. COVID-19 Cases by Vaccination Status

The immune system boost or degradation column, which is the vaccine efficiency/inefficiency column, column10, is calculated from Pfizer’s vaccine efficiency formula of

U-V/U for U>V

U-V/V for V>U

which formula they used to claim 95% vaccine efficiency against Wuhan alpha.

Cases reported by specimen date between week 32 and week 35 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1016465/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_36.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 33 and week 36 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1018416/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_37_v2.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 34 and week 37 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1019992/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 36 and week 39 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1023849/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_40.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 37 and week 40 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1025358/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-41.pdf

Cases reported by specimen date between week 38 and week 41 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1027511/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-42.pdf

If the case numbers of the vaccinated simply converged and met up with the case numbers of the unvaccinated then the vaccine would have merely lost its effectiveness and the tables would all be green and the vaccine efficiency would be ZERO.

But that did not happen. The vaccinated case numbers are now twice the unvaccinated case numbers per 100k people, and the tables have all gone red.

That means the vaccine have not merely lost their efficiency. They have not merely stopped working. They are still very much working. But they are working against your immune system rather than for it. They are suppressing your immune response. They are damaging your immune system. They are causing it for become worse than if you had not taken the vaccine. They are toxic to your immune system. They are not merely ineffective. They are negatively effective.

The inescapable immunological conclusion from this data is that the case rate being higher in the vaccinated means that the immune system is lower in the vaccinated.

This suggests that the vaccines are damaging the immune response, which in turn suggests that the vaccines are damaging the immune system, therefore making the immune system deficient.

This suggests that the vaccines are giving people vaccine mediated immune deficiency, which therefore suggests the vaccines are giving people a form of AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

What is so remakable is the speed and the consistency of the immunological degradation.

Choosing your Formula

The Immune System boost/degradation column is a measure of the boost or damage to your immune system – see report

The Vaccine Efficacy % for double vaccinated column shows how much more or less resistant to Covid the double vaccinated are than the unvaccinated – see report



So if you are 40 years old and double vaccinated then your immune response is now degraded by 55.4%. This means that unvaccinated 40 year olds are 55.4% less likely to catch covid than the doubly vaccinated. Whilst double vaccinated 40 year olds are 124% more likely to catch covid than the unvaccinated.

You can look at it either way. It just depends whether your chosen paramater is the doubly vaccinated or the unvaccinated. But whichever one you choose, the outlook this winter for those who have been fully vaccinated with the experimental Covid-19 injections looks terrible.

Like this: Like Loading...