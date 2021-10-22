Breaking News

Maine Hospital Fired so Many Unvaccinated Employees They Had to Close the ICU

By on ( 1 Comment )

A hospital in Maine fired so many of its employees for being unvaccinated that it was forced to close its intensive care unit (ICU) because it didn’t have enough workers to staff it.

Administrators of Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston, Maine, implemented a vaccine mandate demanding all employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine. However, more than 250 workers refused to comply before the deadline, resulting in their termination.

Unfortunately for patients, about 170 of the employees were needed to staff the ICU. Consequently, the hospital had to shut down the ICU because of the firings.

As it lost so many employees, the hospital plans on cutting ICU care beds by 50% and reducing the number of medical-surgical beds by 40%, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Other healthcare companies in Maine have also quit their jobs.

MaineHealth said 69 staffers resigned, Central Maine Healthcare reported 70 resignations at the time and 500 open positions at the hospital, and another 89 staffers left at Northern Light Health over their refusal to take the vaccine.

It’s worth wondering why so many thousands of health care workers around the world are refusing to take the vaccine? What do they know that we don’t?

