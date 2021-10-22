In Australia, “Fully Vaccinated” To Become “Unvaccinated” if They Fail to Take All Required Covid-19 Vaccine “Booster” Shots

Premier Daniel Andrews, a politician from the Australian state of Victoria has announced that people who are “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19 will only remain as such if they agree to receive all existing and future booster shots.
In a presentation, Andrews explained that there will be no freedoms for the “unvaccinated” in 2022 – and by unvaccinated, he also means people who stop at one or two jabs.
Andrews stated: “If you make the judgment to not get vaccinated, and you reckon you can wait out us or the public … you won’t wait out the virus, because the virus will be here for a long time. And your only protection against it is being vaccinated.
“This will be well into 2022,” he added. “Well and truly into 2022.”
Regarding those who have received one or two jabs, Andrews added: “Then we’re going to be getting into booster issues, so it won’t be your first or second dose, it’ll be, ‘have you had, have you had, your third?’ And then the other issue will be, well who knows what variants are coming?”
Those classed as unvaccinated will be excluded from society and unable to participate in both economic and social activities. What are the chances that those who fail to comply will be locked away in the quarantine camps Australia is busy building?
