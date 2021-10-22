Breaking News

Latest UKHSA report shows Vaccinated accounted for 82% of Covid-19 Deaths & 65% of Hospitalisations in England over the past 4 weeks

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths show that the Covid-19 injections still don’t seem to be working.

The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 42’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 21st October 2021 and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations between September 20th and October 17th were among the fully vaccinated population.

Table 3 of the report shows that the number of people presenting to emergency care with Covid-19 resulting in overnight inpatient admission who were not-vaccinated was 2,534, whilst a further 305 were partly vaccinated, and 4,486 were fully vaccinated.

Meaning between September 20th and October 17th, 65% of those hospitalised with Covid-19 were vaccinated whilst 35% were not-vaccinated.

However, the above figures unfortunately are not reflected in the number of Covid-19 deaths, because whilst the majority were yet again among the fully vaccinated, the difference between the vaccinated and not-vaccinated was much greater.

Table 4 of the report shows the number of people to have died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 who were not vaccinated was just 502, whilst a further 88 were partly vaccinated, but a shocking 2,136 were fully vaccinated.

Meaning between September 20th and October 17th, 82% of those who died with Covid-19 were vaccinated whilst just 18% were not vaccinated.

Many will argue that this is because the majority of the adult population are now fully vaccinated, however these same people have forgetten that the Covid-19 injections are supposed to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death.

Which is why it’s so concerning to see that Covid-19 deaths between September 20th and October 17th 2021 were approximately 11 times higher than the same period in 2020 when there were no alleged 95% effective vaccines.

If these are the numbers we are seeing as we enter the Autumn then it suggests the vaccinated are in for one very dark winter.

