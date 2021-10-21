Hospital whistleblower says she was not allowed to report adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines suffered by patients

Deborah Conrad, says there is concerning and dangerous underreporting to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

By Patricia Harrity

Deborah Conrad has worked for the last two years as a physician assistant from a regional hospital, United Memorial Medical Center, in New York. Conrad tracks the admitted patients and their COVID-19 vaccination status and has observed that there has been a dangerous underreporting of adverse reactions to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS 90% VACCINATED

The local community reportedly has a less than 50% COVID-19 vaccination rate, yet according to Conrad the hospital admissions were approximately 90% vaccinated.

These patients had been admitted for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to COVID-19 infections. Many of these patients were young, many of which presented with unusual or unexpected health events, and many who were admitted months after vaccination.

As Conrad told the Hospital, she has personally treated at least five patients that presented with new, unprovoked deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolisms within 6 weeks of COVID-19 vaccination. She has also seen patients who, after receipt of COVID-19 vaccination, presented with,

A new stroke

Bleed

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Sudden Bilateral Pneumonia or “COVID19 infection”,

Syncope with head injury

STEMI,

New arrhythmias

New seizure disorders,

New chorea movement disorder, and more.

In one day alone, Conrad had four patients with sudden bilateral pneumonia within a week of their COVID-19 vaccination.

50 ADVERSE EVENTS IN A FOUR WEEK PERIOD

Conrad said that doctors approached her to report instances of adverse vaccine reactions, and although she offered to file their reports with VAERS, she was directed that she was not allowed to report for anyone else’s patients but her own.

The VAERS reports submitted by Conrad for a four-week period totalled 50 adverse event reports, which includes 4 deaths, the Hospital’s Chief Quality Officer stated that she has “not heard this level of reporting from anywhere else and didn’t hear similar reports from [another hospital in the system].”

If she is not submitting the VAERS reports, they are not being submitted.

The hospital told her that in her clinical role and a leader in the organisation, she was to “support the hospital’s approach to the vaccine, and submitting reports to VAERS is apparently contrary to it’s approach to the vaccine“ according to Conrad’s attorney Aaron Siri.

Siri sent a letter to the CDC and FDA on July 19 on Deborah Conrad’s behalf, The letter stated, “It is alarming that the Hospital’s “approach to the vaccines” does not and has not included educating health care providers about VAERS and encouraging them to efficiently and consistently file reports. Instead, its apparent approach is to actively deter them from doing so.”

