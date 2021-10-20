Breaking News

Massachusetts Police Sergeant Ends up in Intensive Care After Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

By on ( Leave a comment )
J&J vaccine adds to COVID-19 armoury, includes South ...

A Massachusetts State Police sergeant ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU) after he received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

According to reports, the 19-year police veteran received his jab on October 15th. After ending up in the ICU, his fellow officers expressed concerns about Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for state employees, which was introduced on October 17th. This mandate required officers like them to get the vaccine or risk losing their jobs.

Attorney William Gens, whose Boston law firm was hired to represent a group of state police, said that many state troopers are concerned because of the “highly disturbing incident.” He added that Baker’s vaccine mandate has forced the state troopers to take the J&J single-dose vaccine for fear of losing their jobs.

Sources state that the 18-year veteran is married with two children. Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirmed that the police officer is in ICU but details about his condition are unknown.

Dave Procopio, spokesman of the Massachusetts State Police, refused to comment when asked how the sergeant ended up in hospital.

Governor Baker announced on August 19th that tens of thousands of state government workers who refused to get the Covid vaccine could lose their jobs.

Baker ordered that all executive branch employees provide proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 by October 17th. Unvaccinated employees face “disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”

The new vaccine mandate covers an estimated 42,000 employees from the governor’s office to departments of public safety, education, transportation and others. The tyrannical mandate also covers at least 2,000 additional contracted employees under the state’s executive departments.

Employees will also be required to get covid vaccine booster shots in the future after federal officials release guidance for additional doses. The policy applies to both employees working in-person and those who are working from home even though there are plans to shift almost 50 percent of the state’s workers into remote work.

There are exemptions for those unable to get vaccinated for medical and religious reasons.

Back in May, Baker said that he was firmly against a vaccine mandate, even saying that the state’s strategy should focus on making appointments convenient and “creating positive incentives” to encourage people to get vaccinated.


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Ireland: Probable Cause of Death in Nursing Homes – Covid injections
How many people died as a result of the pandemic?  The question …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “Governments around the world are clearly planning to kill us”
Watch Dr Vernon Coleman's latest video below –
Are we following the Science, or just a few corrupt Scientists?
Let’s imagine for a moment that there was a pandemic, cases were …
Some of The Deepest Insider Disclosures Ever Made on the CCP and How China Purposely Released SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese medical doctor and virus researcher, escaped China …
Twelve things you won’t find out on BBC News…
I think I can understand why doctors may appear to be a …
NBA Player Who Suffered Blood Clots After Covid-19 Vaccine Said League Told Him to Stay Quiet
An NBA player who suffered from blood clots after he received the …
No Vaccine, No Food: Hessen, Germany Permits Supermarkets to Discriminate Against the Unvaccinated
The first federal state in Germany has announced that they have no …
“Doctor’s are complicit in Crimes against Humanity” – Dr Judy Wilyman
It is the ‘education’ and regulation of doctors that is preventing doctors …
“The transition from using Covid to using Climate Change as the justification for implementing the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the “digital transformation” of the economy and society is well underway” – Whitney Webb
Whitney Webb is a writer and researcher for Unlimited Hangout and The …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments