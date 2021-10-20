Massachusetts Police Sergeant Ends up in Intensive Care After Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

A Massachusetts State Police sergeant ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU) after he received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

According to reports, the 19-year police veteran received his jab on October 15th. After ending up in the ICU, his fellow officers expressed concerns about Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for state employees, which was introduced on October 17th. This mandate required officers like them to get the vaccine or risk losing their jobs.

Attorney William Gens, whose Boston law firm was hired to represent a group of state police, said that many state troopers are concerned because of the “highly disturbing incident.” He added that Baker’s vaccine mandate has forced the state troopers to take the J&J single-dose vaccine for fear of losing their jobs.

Sources state that the 18-year veteran is married with two children. Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirmed that the police officer is in ICU but details about his condition are unknown.

Massachusetts State Police officer in ICU a day after he got the jab because he didn't want to be terminated. Safe and effective? Tell that to this officers family and the paralyzed officer in Colorado that had a stroke last weekend.This has got to stop! https://t.co/qpwUBh0cZu — Brian Topping (@briantopping66) October 13, 2021

Dave Procopio, spokesman of the Massachusetts State Police, refused to comment when asked how the sergeant ended up in hospital.

Governor Baker announced on August 19th that tens of thousands of state government workers who refused to get the Covid vaccine could lose their jobs.

Baker ordered that all executive branch employees provide proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 by October 17th. Unvaccinated employees face “disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”

The new vaccine mandate covers an estimated 42,000 employees from the governor’s office to departments of public safety, education, transportation and others. The tyrannical mandate also covers at least 2,000 additional contracted employees under the state’s executive departments.

Employees will also be required to get covid vaccine booster shots in the future after federal officials release guidance for additional doses. The policy applies to both employees working in-person and those who are working from home even though there are plans to shift almost 50 percent of the state’s workers into remote work.

There are exemptions for those unable to get vaccinated for medical and religious reasons.

Back in May, Baker said that he was firmly against a vaccine mandate, even saying that the state’s strategy should focus on making appointments convenient and “creating positive incentives” to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Like this: Like Loading...