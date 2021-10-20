Breaking News

Louisiana Parish Offers to Wipe Criminal Records as a Covid-19 Vaccine Incentive

Despite governments around the world trying all they can to coerce citizens into getting the Covid-19 vaccine, the majority continue to stand up for themselves and their medical freedoms. In America, the government has already tried to improve vaccination rates through enforcing vaccine mandates, but a parish in Louisiana is trying a different tactic.

If you have a criminal record you can visit Louisiana’s East Baton Rouge Parish and get vaccinated for free and have your records expunged.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office recently held a free vaccination event. Area residents who participated got a free covid-19 vaccination. At the same time, participants received help filling out the proper paperwork to have their criminal records erased.

East Baton District Attorney (DA) Hillar Moore and his members of staff, along with the Clerk of Court and the Public Defenders Office, worked on their day off to help out at the unusual vaccination event.

Moore said that to be eligible, more than five years should have passed since sentence completion for misdemeanours. For felonies, 10 years since completion of a sentence was required. A case was wiped clean immediately if it did not result in a conviction.

According to pre-event promotions, participants also had a chance to win “free food and a VISA gift card.”

Moore said that the parish holds record expungements each month to help improve the parish’s vaccination rate. He also said that the parish waived the $550 record expungement fee for most of the cases.

Based on an informal count, over 100 parish members showed up to take advantage of the vaccine incentive.


