Ireland: Probable Cause of Death in Nursing Homes – Covid injections

How many people died as a result of the pandemic? The question is straight forward but the answer strikes at the core of one of the most dangerous deceptions ever perpetrated on the people of Ireland. An answer which Kieran Morrissey, who has worked at a major teaching hospital in Ireland for 22 years, set out to find.

“Pandemics should cause between 5 and 50 times more death than a usual viral epidemic in a given region. So, you have to be able to see it in all-cause mortality, there has to be an upsurge,” said Prof Denis Rancourt.

Ireland had 334 more, or excess, deaths in 2020 compared to a five-year average of 31,320. An indication of a pandemic, 5 times more death, would be if Ireland had experienced in the region of 124,000 excess deaths.

“There are multiple therapeutic drugs that are at least as effective as vaccines are. They’re already available and cheap,” said Dr. Mike Yeadon, “so you don’t need vaccines and you don’t need any of the measures that have been introduced at all.”

Yet in 2021, so-called “vaccines” were presented to a disorientated Irish public as the only way out of a pandemic that had, in fact, never existed.

“It was precisely these injections, designated by way of deception as “vaccines,” with substances that had not previously been tested in scientific studies for their safety and efficacy, that had been Mr. Global’s goal from the very beginning,” Dr. Reiner Fuellmich said.

In Ireland, the Covid injection roll out to nursing homes began in earnest in January 2021. Data shows a spike in deaths in nursing homes in the last two weeks of January and the first week of February 2021. Comparing January 2020 to January 2021 there is a five-fold increase in deaths in nursing homes. The majority that died in 2021 died after the Covid injection roll out began.

The video below explains it all.

Pandemics cause between 5 and 50 times more death than usual. In Ireland, there may have been a pandemic in January 2021 but it was not Covid. The probable cause is the so-called “vaccines” – a vaccine-induced pandemic.

Ireland is not the only country where deaths have noticeably increased after Covid injections were rolled-out. A quantitative data analyst compiled data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center and published a video showing a dramatic spike in deaths labelled as “Covid-19” after the introduction of the experimental Covid-19 injections in over forty different countries, read more.

If we do nothing else today, let’s make at least one more person aware of this “Covid injection pandemic.”

More Resources:

