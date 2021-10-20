Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “Governments around the world are clearly planning to kill us”

By on ( 1 Comment )

Watch Dr Vernon Coleman’s latest video below –


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Are we following the Science, or just a few corrupt Scientists?
Let’s imagine for a moment that there was a pandemic, cases were …
Some of The Deepest Insider Disclosures Ever Made on the CCP and How China Purposely Released SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese medical doctor and virus researcher, escaped China …
Twelve things you won’t find out on BBC News…
I think I can understand why doctors may appear to be a …
NBA Player Who Suffered Blood Clots After Covid-19 Vaccine Said League Told Him to Stay Quiet
An NBA player who suffered from blood clots after he received the …
No Vaccine, No Food: Hessen, Germany Permits Supermarkets to Discriminate Against the Unvaccinated
The first federal state in Germany has announced that they have no …
“Doctor’s are complicit in Crimes against Humanity” – Dr Judy Wilyman
It is the ‘education’ and regulation of doctors that is preventing doctors …
“The transition from using Covid to using Climate Change as the justification for implementing the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the “digital transformation” of the economy and society is well underway” – Whitney Webb
Whitney Webb is a writer and researcher for Unlimited Hangout and The …
Boeing Employees Planning #FreedomFlu Sickout Fridays in Response to Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate
Leaked documents suggest that there will be another mass "sickout" event will …
USC Law School Dean Tells Students to Report Classmates who DRINK WATER in Violation of Tough Covid-19 Restrictions
At the University of Southern California School of Law, students are not …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
Dr Vernon Coleman – “Governments around the world are clearly planning to kill us” - Nota Akhir Zaman
12 minutes ago

[…] Watch Dr Vernon Coleman’s latest video below – Source link […]

0
Reply