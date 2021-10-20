Are we following the Science, or just a few corrupt Scientists?

Let’s imagine for a moment that there was a pandemic, cases were actual cases identified through a PCR test that could actually distinguish and identify a virus that had been isolated. Imagine further that the data has been arrived at through 100% real cases and deaths, the case to vaccinate the global population would still be nonsensical, which this piece attempts to show.

By Patricia Harrity

SIX POINT SIX BILLION DOSES WITHOUT PRIOR UNDERSTANDING OF THE CONSEQUENCES

Today, 47% of the world’s population have been vaccinated with at least one dose according to the World in Data, a huge undertaking in a relatively few short months, there are a massive 19.23 million doses a day administered globally equating to a total of 6.67 billion doses . This has been without prior understanding of the “clinical consequences” yet under the guise of being under an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) it has been allowed to continue at warp speed.

VACCINE IMMUNITY NOT AS STRONG AS REQUIRED

Israel was the first country globally to fully vaccinate 69% of its 9.3 million population over the age of 16 against COVID-19. The distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine began in December 2020 and people were deemed to be fully protected a week after receiving the second shot.

However, by mid-August it was reported that Israel had one of the world’s highest daily infection rates, doubling in a mere two weeks to an average of nearly 7,500 cases a day, which equated to nearly one in every 150 people with the virus. The Ministry of Health in Israel, the effectiveness of 2 doses of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine against preventing COVID-19 infection was reported to be 39% , substantially lower than the trial efficacy of 96%. It also emerged that immunity derived from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine perhaps was not as strong as is required.

A DIP IN THE VACCINE’S PROTECTION

Apparently, this was a result of a “dip” in the vaccine’s protection around six months after the second shot was administered according to health officials and then Pfizer. This meant that by August half of Israel’s seriously ill patients were those previously doubled dosed with the vaccine. In fact, from mid-July to mid-August alone, the number of infections had increased ten- fold, with the reported deaths increasing from 5 in June to 248 just two months later. Of course, Israel was to be the first country to have a nationwide booster campaign offering a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

RISE IN INFECTIONS UNRELATED TO LEVELS IN VACCINATIONS

Which could be argued is futile when observing the conclusions of a study from Harvard University who found that increases in infections are actually unrelated to levels of vaccination.

They found that across 68 countries, including 2947 counties in the United States that it was the vaccinated who were at a greater risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations compared to those who were previously infected. According to the research team, 60% of the population of Israel had been fully vaccinated, yet they had the highest COVID-19 cases per 1 million people in the 7 days previous to the study. This was also the case in Iceland and Portugal who had fully vaccinated over 75% of the population, yet have more COVID-19 cases per 1 million people compared to countries such as Vietnam and South Africa that have around 10% of their population fully vaccinated. Clearly showing that there is not a strong argument for continuing with the administration of the vaccines.

ALIGNING WITH THE CDC RECOMMENDATIONS

Not according to research which examined the rise of mortalities in nursing home residents . Although they also found this “dip” or what they term “a significant reduction in humoral immunity” (Stimulation of immune response by activated helper T cells), from 2 weeks to 6 months after the Pfizer BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination under the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). They acknowledged that there was a need for an improved “understanding of the clinical consequences of the drop is urgently needed”

Yet surprisingly, instead of admitting a not fit for purpose, vaccine defeat and advising a cease and desist in administration until they had that “understanding” they instead recommend “boosting strategies” which they add aligns with the CDC recommendations to curb the spread or prevent severe illness. Not so surprising when realising that the researchers competing interests included having received personal grants from Pfizer and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

THE YELLOW CARD SCHEME

Ignoring for a second the waning of immunity, the UK has the Yellow Card Scheme which those who have been vaccinated can “report suspected side effects to medicines and vaccines, or medical device and diagnostic adverse incidents used in coronavirus treatment”. Which alone shows figures that must make us question the safety of the vaccine.

ALL THOSE IN FAVOUR OF NATURAL IMMUNITY

At this time should be demanded that natural immunity is considered, and there is a lot of really important studies that show us that memory B cells and memory T cells were forming in response to natural infection,” according to Monica Gandhi a doctor of infectious diseases. The studies one, two and three are also showing, she says, that these memory cells will respond by producing antibodies to the variants at hand, therefore, proving that the boosters are unnecessary. Gandhi included a list of some 20 references on natural immunity to covid in a long Twitter thread supporting the durability of both vaccine and infection induced immunity and said that she stopped adding papers to it in December because it was getting so long. However, there are more as Gandhi says in a British Medical Journal article “the studies kept coming”

Dr Gandhi’s impressive collection of references from her Twitter feed can be seen below.

T-CELL IMMUNITY STILL STRONG AFTER 17 YEARS

Selecting just one of the references brings up the study “SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell immunity in cases of COVID-19 and SARS, and uninfected controls”, whichshows that although antibodies wane, T cell immunity from those who recovered from a SARS infection in 2002-03 are still strong 17 years later showing us that T cell immunity to coronaviruses last long time. In fact Gandhi points to a paper that shows 32 people ages 91-101 who survived 1918 flu pandemic STILL had memory B cells that could produce neutralizing antibodies to that strain 9 decades later!

Nevertheless, these studies in favour of natural immunity are not considered by our government and to this date the vaccines are being not only administered, but mandated.

Why then are people still accepting that vaccinations are the only way out of a “pandemic” from a few dodgy scientists, when other scientists can show that most of us have a perfectly adequate immune system? Even those who believe the COVID-19 narrative, must ask themselves this, if nothing else.

