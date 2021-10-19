Some of The Deepest Insider Disclosures Ever Made on the CCP and How China Purposely Released SARS-CoV-2

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese medical doctor and virus researcher, escaped China to tell America and the world the truth about Covid-19. In an hour-long interview with Dr. Peter Breggin she described how China began using the World Health Organization as a front group in 2005, how they corrupted American scientists, and how they used Covid-19 as a weapon of “unrestricted biowarfare.” She made some of the deepest insider disclosures ever made on the Chinese Communist Party and its inhuman planning and practices around Covid-19, all with the aim of taking down America – a goal they now celebrate as having achieved.

Chen Ping, Senior Researcher at China Institute, Fudan University and professor at Peking University, said in c.May that the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) had won the trade war, science & technology war, and especially the biological war in 2020.

CCP Researcher: China Won the Biowarfare, The Western Model Has Failed

What biological warfare? A recent interview Dr. Breggin conducted with Dr. Li-Meng Yan may offer some explanation.

Dr. Breggin is the author of ‘Covid-19 And the Global Predators: We Are the Prey’. Thomas Renz, attorney for America’s Frontline Doctors, requested Dr. Breggin prepare a report to file as evidence. The result – Dr. Breggin’s Covid-19 Totalitarianism Legal Report – formed the beginnings of what became his book. Read more about Dr. Breggin HERE.

Dr. Yan explains that the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated in Wuhan. There are several laboratories in Wuhan that were working on the SARS-CoV-2 virus all of which come directly under the CCP. These laboratories are named as if they were managed under different institutions – for example: the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Wuhan University laboratory, the China Academy of Science laboratories – but this is a smokescreen to cause confusion, to blur our understanding as to what happened in Wuhan and used to discredit claims made by whistle-blowers.

The Chinese military belongs to the party, CCP, and protects and works for the party, not for the people. All top scientists collaborate with the military. None of these laboratories are independent to each other nor the CCP. The interdependence of the all the laboratories with each other and the CCP, and so also the military, is what is referred to as “military-civil fusion.”

Dr. Yan further explains that Chinese scientists have been infiltrating laboratories all over the world feeding technology back to China. Over the past twenty years it has become a huge worldwide network based in China – “like a giant octopus with tentacles all over the world and the brain is in China,” Dr. Yan said, “and all the money whether from US taxpayers or from the big guys, like Soros money or Bill Gates money, goes to China, it’s like you are feeding the octopus.”

The above is the merely the start of her revelations during her discussion with Dr. Breggin. It is a fascinating and insightful interview well worth watching, watch HERE.

At the time of her interview, Dr. Yan had recently returned from attending the AAPS Annual Meeting where she was a “surprise special guest, whistle-blower.” Below is an extract from her speech.

APPS Annual Meeting: Origin of SARS-CoV-2, Mandates, and Communism – Li-Meng Yan, MD, PhD, 1 October 2021

You can watch her full speech at the AAPS Annual Meeting HERE.

On 14 September 2020, Li-Meng Yan, Shu Kang, Jie Guan, and Shanchang Hu published their pre-print research: ‘Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route’ (“Yan Report”).

Wikipedia’s stance is interesting. Dr. Yan’s page starts: “Li-Meng Yan or Yan Limeng is a Chinese virologist known for publications and interviews alleging that SARS-CoV-2 was made in a Chinese government laboratory. These publications have been widely criticised by the scientific community” (last edited 25 September 2021, at 18:01 (UTC).

To be able to assess whether Wikipedia has written objectively, it’s worth checking the sources used to build the page. Below are the four sources given to support Wikipedia’s assertion the Yan Report had been “widely criticised by the scientific community:

America Out Loud writes that since escaping from Hong Kong on 28 April 2020, Dr. Yan has been interviewed four times by the FBI, including an FBI virologist, and each time she has been deemed credible. She has attracted worldwide media attention, being interviewed by major news outlets in India, Spain, Japan, Italy, and across Asia. Examples include The Washington Post, FOX NEWS, NEWSMAX, The John Bachelor Show, The Daily Mail, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and ITV in the UK.

On 30 June 2021, Dr. Yan wrote an open letter to United States Legislators. It begins: “The purpose of this statement is to provide insight into how the CCP’s influence and ambitions are undermining America. I want to clearly distinguish the difference between the Chinese people and the Communist Chinese party regime. My remarks are entirely focused on the CCP regime and its ideology.”

The letter goes on to say that China has been working for decades to build its economic and military capacity in an effort to achieve its stated objective of global dominance by 2035. In order to understand the complexity of the effort, it is essential to understand the pillars that buttress the CCP: military-civil fusion; medical and academic research; and, misinformation and censorship.

