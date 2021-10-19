Breaking News

NBA Player Who Suffered Blood Clots After Covid-19 Vaccine Said League Told Him to Stay Quiet

An NBA player who suffered from blood clots after he received the Covid-19 vaccine was told not to discuss his ordeal publicly.

Brandon Goodwin, who developed blood clots after the Covid jab, which ended his season early and compromised his career, revealed that the NBA warned him to stay quiet.

Goodwin, 26, said that shortly after he received the vaccine he fell sick and never fully recovered from it. He said that he began experiencing constant back pain and was extremely tired during games. In his team’s back-to-back games in April against the Philadelphia 76ers, he said that he felt like he couldn’t even run up and down the basketball court.

When his pain began to get worse, he decided to see a doctor and was diagnosed with having blood clots.

In a video posted on Twitch, Goodwin stated that he believes his blood clots were linked to the vaccine.

“I was fine until then. I was fine up until I took the vaccine, I was fine. People trying to tell you, ‘No. It’s not the vaccine.’ How do you know? You don’t know. Yes, the vaccine ended my season. One thousand percent.”

He said that the Hawks called him to tell him that his season was over, and was then told by the NBA not to discuss the matter. He said he was not allowed to continue playing because he needed to take blood thinners, when his health improved, he asked to return to play but was denied.


hal
hal
45 minutes ago

'Blood thinners'? Let's guess who owns the makers of that…

