Latest UKHSA report shows Vaccinated accounted for 80% of Covid-19 Deaths and 60% of Hospitalisations in the last 4 weeks

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths show that the Covid-19 injections still don’t seem to be working.

The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 41’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 14th October 2021 and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations between September 13th and October 10th were among the fully vaccinated population.

Table 3 of the report shows that the number of people presenting to emergency care with Covid-19 resulting in overnight inpatient admission who were not-vaccinated was 2,250, whilst a further 224 were partly vaccinated, and 3,034 were fully vaccinated.

Meaning between September 13th and October 10th 60% of those hospitalised with Covid-19 were vaccinated whilst 40% were not-vaccinated.

However, the above figures unfortunately are not reflected in the number of Covid-19 deaths, because whilst the majority were yet again among the fully vaccinated, the difference between the vaccinated and not-vaccinated was much greater.

Table 4 of the report shows the number of people to have died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 who were not vaccinated was just 557, whilst a further 92 were partly vaccinated, but a shocking 2,136 were fully vaccinated.

Meaning between September 13th and October 10th, 80% of those who died with Covid-19 were vaccinated whilst just 20% were not vaccinated.

Many will argue that this is because the majority of the adult population are now fully vaccinated, however these same people will forget that the Covid-19 injections are supposed to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death.

Which is why it’s so concerning to see that Covid-19 deaths between September 13th and October 10th 2021 were approximately 30 times higher than the same period in 2020 when there were no alleged 95% effective vaccines.

The reason they were so low this time last year is because of seasonality helping to keep an alleged respiratory virus at bay until the winter, as has always happened throughout history. The fact that seasonality has been unable to do that this time around when it has supposedly had the help of a 95% effective vaccine suggests the fully vaccinated should be extremely concerned for their health this coming winter.

Like this: Like Loading...