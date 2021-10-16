Breaking News

Latest UKHSA report shows Vaccinated accounted for 80% of Covid-19 Deaths and 60% of Hospitalisations in the last 4 weeks

By on

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths show that the Covid-19 injections still don’t seem to be working.

The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 41’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 14th October 2021 and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations between September 13th and October 10th were among the fully vaccinated population.

Source

Table 3 of the report shows that the number of people presenting to emergency care with Covid-19 resulting in overnight inpatient admission who were not-vaccinated was 2,250, whilst a further 224 were partly vaccinated, and 3,034 were fully vaccinated.

Meaning between September 13th and October 10th 60% of those hospitalised with Covid-19 were vaccinated whilst 40% were not-vaccinated.

However, the above figures unfortunately are not reflected in the number of Covid-19 deaths, because whilst the majority were yet again among the fully vaccinated, the difference between the vaccinated and not-vaccinated was much greater.

Source

Table 4 of the report shows the number of people to have died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 who were not vaccinated was just 557, whilst a further 92 were partly vaccinated, but a shocking 2,136 were fully vaccinated.

Meaning between September 13th and October 10th, 80% of those who died with Covid-19 were vaccinated whilst just 20% were not vaccinated.

Many will argue that this is because the majority of the adult population are now fully vaccinated, however these same people will forget that the Covid-19 injections are supposed to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death.

Which is why it’s so concerning to see that Covid-19 deaths between September 13th and October 10th 2021 were approximately 30 times higher than the same period in 2020 when there were no alleged 95% effective vaccines.

The reason they were so low this time last year is because of seasonality helping to keep an alleged respiratory virus at bay until the winter, as has always happened throughout history. The fact that seasonality has been unable to do that this time around when it has supposedly had the help of a 95% effective vaccine suggests the fully vaccinated should be extremely concerned for their health this coming winter.


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

An analysis of Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness shows they simply don’t work
There have been plenty of illustrations now about the deception of 90% …
Lockdown babies are suffering significant verbal, motor and cognitive difficulties according to scientific studies
The COVID-19 pandemic, or more precisely, the enforced measures that were put …
Australia building Permanent Covid-19 Quarantine Camps for “Ongoing Operations”
Pictured: The planned Wellcamp quarantine facility Despite the Covid-19 "pandemic" being pretty …
#CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update III: Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research, Vanessa Gelman, “Sprints Away” from Veritas Journalist
A week ago Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets.  Since then, Strickler has …
NHS Nurses served Notice of Liability for any harm caused to children by the Covid-19 vaccine they were there to administer at UK School
Concerned parents have served a notice of liability to two NHS nurses …
VAERS Report: Healthy 16-Year-Old Boy Dies During Online Class Following Second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
According to an entry on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), …
Latest UK Health Security Agency report shows the Covid-19 Vaccines have a NEGATIVE effectiveness as low as MINUS 109%
Last week we told you how the Covid-19 vaccines were proving to …
It gets worse – A comparison of official Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome much faster than anticipated
Latest UK PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report figures on Covid -19 cases show …
Spain: Ministry of Health Confirms It Has Not Isolated The SARS-CoV-2 Virus and Admits “Tests, By Themselves, Are Not Usually Sufficient to Determine the Disease.”
In a response to a request made under the Transparency Act (2013), …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News