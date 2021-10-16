CovidVaxExposed PART 4 Update II: Pfizer Scientist Reveals Some More – antibodies transfer via the umbilical cord and the “vaccine just doesn’t work” in some people

Ten days ago James O’Keefe caught up with Pfizer scientist Nick Karl – the man who was recorded by Project Veritas admitting that natural antibodies are “probably better” than acquired by Pfizer’s Covid injection – and he was not happy about being questioned. Well, as it turns out, Karl had not finished sharing the truth about Covid.

Below, Karl is recorded talking about how natural Covid antibodies pass “through the umbilical cord” to the child during a woman’s pregnancy.

Pfizer Scientist reveals Covid ‘antibodies’ transfer during pregnancy “through the umbilical cord”

Karl also told a Veritas journalist that Pfizer’s Covid injection “just doesn’t work” in some people, and that his boss didn’t bother to find out why.

Pfizer Scientist admits Pfizer Covid vaccine “just doesn’t work” in some people

More resources: Pfizer Scientist: ‘Your Antibodies are Probably Better than the Vaccination’

Like this: Like Loading...