Breaking News

#CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update III: Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research, Vanessa Gelman, “Sprints Away” from Veritas Journalist

By on ( 2 Comments )

A week ago Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets.  Since then, Strickler has faced censorship of her GiveGoSend page and her employment has been terminated.  When Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, was confronted by a Veritas journalist he “ran away.”  Yesterday Pfizer’s Senior Director of Worldwide Research, Vanessa Gelman, “sprinted away” from Veritas.  Pfizer must have a company policy – run as fast as you can if someone from Project Veritas approaches.

Gelman was exposed for attempting to suppress information about her company’s Covid injection. “We have been trying as much as possible to not mention the foetal cell lines…One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human foetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program,” Gelman wrote in an email.

Because Gelman refused to respond to Veritas’ calls and emails, a Veritas journalist went to seek comment from her, in person.

Project Veritas: Wow. Did Vanessa really just sprint away full speed from our questions?

If the video clip is removed from YouTube you can view it on Project Veritas’ Telegram Channel HERE.

“The American people want to know why she wrote emails advising Pfizer staff to censor certain information from going public.  She decided to sprint away instead.

What is she hiding? What else is Pfizer censoring from the people?

Project Veritas will stay on this case and report back on Big Pharma corruption when we have more updates.

Stay Tuned” – James O’Keefe


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Australia building Permanent Covid-19 Quarantine Camps for “Ongoing Operations”
Pictured: The planned Wellcamp quarantine facility Despite the Covid-19 "pandemic" being pretty …
NHS Nurses served Notice of Liability for any harm caused to children by the Covid-19 vaccine they were there to administer at UK School
Concerned parents have served a notice of liability to two NHS nurses …
VAERS Report: Healthy 16-Year-Old Boy Dies During Online Class Following Second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
According to an entry on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), …
Latest UK Health Security Agency report shows the Covid-19 Vaccines have a NEGATIVE effectiveness as low as MINUS 109%
Last week we told you how the Covid-19 vaccines were proving to …
It gets worse – A comparison of official Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome much faster than anticipated
Latest UK PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report figures on Covid -19 cases show …
Spain: Ministry of Health Confirms It Has Not Isolated The SARS-CoV-2 Virus and Admits “Tests, By Themselves, Are Not Usually Sufficient to Determine the Disease.”
In a response to a request made under the Transparency Act (2013), …
Why would our Governments want to ruin the economy?
Why would our governments push whole sections of our economy into ruin? …
U.S. Hospitals are now refusing to operate on individuals who are NOT vaccinated
According to reports, UCHealth in Colorado is denying patients in need of …
Australia has Fallen – NT to introduce $5k fines for Unvaccinated workers despite having ZERO local Covid-19 cases
The Northern Territory Chief Minister, Michael Gunner has announced that tens of …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest