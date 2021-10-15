CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update III: Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research, Vanessa Gelman, “Sprints Away” from Veritas Journalist

A week ago Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets. Since then, Strickler has faced censorship of her GiveGoSend page and her employment has been terminated. When Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, was confronted by a Veritas journalist he “ran away.” Yesterday Pfizer’s Senior Director of Worldwide Research, Vanessa Gelman, “sprinted away” from Veritas. Pfizer must have a company policy – run as fast as you can if someone from Project Veritas approaches.

Gelman was exposed for attempting to suppress information about her company’s Covid injection. “We have been trying as much as possible to not mention the foetal cell lines…One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human foetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program,” Gelman wrote in an email.

Because Gelman refused to respond to Veritas’ calls and emails, a Veritas journalist went to seek comment from her, in person.

Project Veritas: Wow. Did Vanessa really just sprint away full speed from our questions?

If the video clip is removed from YouTube you can view it on Project Veritas’ Telegram Channel HERE.

“The American people want to know why she wrote emails advising Pfizer staff to censor certain information from going public. She decided to sprint away instead. What is she hiding? What else is Pfizer censoring from the people? Project Veritas will stay on this case and report back on Big Pharma corruption when we have more updates. Stay Tuned” – James O’Keefe

