Australia building Permanent Covid-19 Quarantine Camps for “Ongoing Operations”

Pictured: The planned Wellcamp quarantine facility

Despite the Covid-19 “pandemic” being pretty much over, at least for the unvaccinated, Australia is busy constructing new “quarantine” camps, which the government states will be needed next year to house people “who have not had access to vaccination.”

To maintain “ongoing operations” for the “pandemic”, Australian officials are funding the construction of massive compounds, one of which reportedly has 1,000 beds and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022.

“At this stage, the cabins will be used by domestic travellers returning from COVID hotspots,” a report about the quarantine facility being erected at the Wellcamp Airport outside of Toowoomba states.

The facility will reportedly employ many locals, which the government says will help boost the economy. Clearly, this is how they are marketing the project to lessen suspicions about it.

According to reports, the camp is being split into different zones and will accommodate single, double, and family rooms while being patrolled by police and guards 24/7.

The prison camp will supposedly be used to help “flatten the curve” and keep Australians “safe” against future coronavirus “variants” that are expected to emerge as long as the elites want them to emerge.

A group called ‘Parents are Immediate Family’ tweeted about the camps, exclaiming: “This is crazy! Who will be made to stay in these prison camps?!”

Queensland Premier Steven Miles recently told the media that he anticipates a “continuing need for quarantine facilities” well into the future, hence the need to construct these compounds quickly.

The government is leasing the land on which the Wellcamp facility is being built. There is an initial 12-month term that can be extended for another 12 months after that if the government chooses.

Similarly, there is another 1,000-bed quarantine facility being constructed on a 30-hectacre Army barracks site in the industrial area of Pinkenba, near Brisbane Airport.

Whilst Australians continue to suffer under tyranny, don’t think that these same camps aren’t set to crop up in other countries around the world. The United States is setting up similar “quarantine facilities” for Americans who are deemed to be “unable to quarantine at home.”

Furthermore, Canada and New Zealand are reportedly setting up camps, with Canada being perhaps the most honest about its true intentions. Officials in Quebec City stated that “uncooperative” citizens will be isolated in Canada’s “quarantine” facility, the location of which remains unknown.

Germany also announced that it plans to hold vaccine-refusers captive in a “detention camp” located near Dresden.

