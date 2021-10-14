Breaking News

U.S. Hospitals are now refusing to operate on individuals who are NOT vaccinated

By on ( Leave a comment )

According to reports, UCHealth in Colorado is denying patients in need of lifesaving procedures if they are unvaccinated.

A Colorado woman with stage 5 renal failure is months away from getting a new kidney, but she and her donor will have to look for another hospital due to UCHealth’s vaccination policy. According to the health system, transplant recipients and their living donors are required to be vaccinated against Covid, and the woman can’t be operated on because neither she nor her donor has received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Leilani Lutali is in end-stage renal failure while the donor is her personal friend Jaimee Fougner. Lutali said that she objects to the vaccine because there are too many unknowns, whilst Fougner is a Christian and has refused the vaccine on religious grounds. She objects to the use of fetal cells in the testing phase of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Pictured: Leilani Lutali and Jaimee Fougner

However, Lutali says that she already had Covid and has tested positive for the antibodies, meaning that she has natural immunity.

Despite this, UCHealth said that both Lutali and her donor and “non-compliant by not receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.” The hospital has given the pair 30 days to begin the vaccine series. If they refuse, they will be removed from the kidney transplant list.

In a statement, the hospital said that the Covid-19 virus is especially deadly for recipients of kidney transplants. UCHealth spokesman Dan Weaver said that the mortality rate observed for transplant patients with Covid-19 ranges from about 20 percent to more than 30 percent, which is far higher than the 1.6 percent fatality rate observed in kidney transplant patients in the United States.

The statement also noted that an organ transplant operation can lead to serious complications, and physicians must consider whether or not to recommend it – considering that living donors could also transmit Covid-19 to an organ recipient, threatening their lives.

“I said I’ll sign a medical waiver. I have to sign a waiver anyway for the transplant itself, releasing them from anything that could possibly go wrong,” said Lutali. “It’s surgery, it’s invasive. I sign a waiver for my life. I’m not sure why I can’t sign a waiver for the COVID shot.”

The women have not been able to find a hospital in Colorado that will do the transplant while they are unvaccinated. They’re now reportedly looking at other states.


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Australia has Fallen – NT to introduce $5k fines for Unvaccinated workers despite having ZERO local Covid-19 cases
The Northern Territory Chief Minister, Michael Gunner has announced that tens of …
Brits Forced to Take Covid-19 Tests on Camera to Prove They’re Not Lying About Results
British travellers returning from holiday may be forced to take Covid tests …
EXCLUSIVE – Vaccinated people accounted for 82% of Covid-19 deaths, 69% of hospitalisations & 54% of cases in September according to official figures
The latest official Public Health data shows that the vaccinated population accounted …
Vaccine-Induced Infertility and Birth Defects: Taking A Look at A New Study on Fertility Plus Pandemic “Black-Eyed” Babies
Professor Dr. Hervé Seligmann examined fertility in countries that have high rates …
Study finds Covid-19 Vaccines do not work after vaccinated patient sparked hospital outbreak among fully vaccinated leaving many in a critical condition whilst the unvaccinated were fine
A paper published September 30th in Eurosurveillance raises questions about the legitimacy …
Australian Police Interrogate Citizens Over Social Media Posts Supporting Anti-Lockdown Protests
Several videos have surfaced online showing people in Australia being interrogated by …
Colorado State University Threatens to ARREST Unvaccinated Students if They are Seen on Campus
Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins is threatening unvaccinated students with …
Teen deaths up to 125% higher than the 5-year-average since they started to be given the Covid-19 Vaccine according to official ONS data
An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 …
Airline pilot warns President Biden about what’s to come in response to mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination policy
An airline pilot and activist for Individual Liberty has said that situations …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments