Spain: Ministry of Health Confirms It Has Not Isolated The SARS-CoV-2 Virus and Admits “Tests, By Themselves, Are Not Usually Sufficient to Determine the Disease.”

In a response to a request made under the Transparency Act (2013), the Ministry of Health in Spain acknowledged that “it does not have a SARS-CoV-2 culture” nor a “registry of laboratories with culture and isolation capacity for testing.” The response also discharged all responsibility for diagnoses and treatments onto health professionals and recognised that “tests, by themselves, are not usually sufficient to determine the disease.”
On 30 September, El Diestro reported: “those ‘tests’ which have been used to justify decisions made about confinements, closures, isolations, patient treatments, vaccination and dictatorial measures aimed at ending the freedoms of all, ‘are not usually enough to determine the disease’, according to the Health Ministry.”
In May 2021, we published an article ‘Hundreds of FOI’s reveal that health/science institutions around the world have no record of COVID-19 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever’. At the time the status of requests to Spanish authorities were as below:
On 15 February 2021 Kepa Ormazabal submitted a Freedom of Information request regarding isolation or purification of the phantom “virus” to the Basque Country (Spain) Office of the President and Department of Health and all dependent institutions. Months later Kepa wrote: “According to the law, they have 30 days to respond; 60 if the question is especially complex. Today is May 2nd and I have not heard from them.”
On March 30, 2021 Kepa Ormazabal submitted another FOI request re isolation/purification of the phantom “virus” to the flagship of Spanish research, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (Higher Council of Scientific Research). Months later Kepa writes: “Again, they have not responded and, therefore, their silence is refusing access to the information they may hold in regards to my question.”
“The CSIC and the Basque government are public institutions and, therefore, must comply with the law of transparency, good governance and access to public information. Article 20.4 of this law states that, if after 30 days there has been no response from the public administration, this silence is to be understood as meaning that the request to access the public information solicited has been refused.”
Since our previous article, on 22 July 2021, La Asociación Liberum (Liberum Association); Biólogos por la Verdad (Biologists for the Truth); and, an individual made a request to the Spanish Ministry of Health for public information regarding the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The request, amongst other things, asked for a sample culture of the virus that could be independently tested.
Authorities received the request on 10 August and according to the Transparency Act the Ministry of Health had one month to respond. They gave their response, including the above statements, on 8 September 2021 which can be found HERE (Spanish).
We have used Google translate to translate the Ministry of Health’s full response from Spanish into English and attached it below.
The significant portion of the response from the Ministry of Health is on page three of the PDF document above and is quoted below (using Google translate):
“The Ministry of Health does not have a SARS-CoV-2 culture for testing, and it does not have a registry of laboratories with culture and isolation capacity for testing.
In relation to the SARS-COV-2 diagnostic tests, and in general, with issues related to the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic, the Ministry of Health works with the aforementioned documents, which are updated according to the epidemiological need, to enable decision-making in relation to the management of the pandemic, and the dissemination of information to third parties that can use it in their specific environments. In this sense, the most conceptual and definitional issues remain more in academic and teaching environments, with the Ministry of Health playing a more secondary role and not acting on these issues in its power.
Finally, the evaluation of patients in relation to their state of health, be it COVID-19 or another disease or pathology, is the responsibility of the reference health professionals. The tests, by themselves, are not usually sufficient to determine disease, requiring an expert evaluation of the person who has been tested. Either way, the case definition can be found at the following link:
Spanish Government Says that the SARS-CoV-2 Virus Has Not Been Isolated
The Ministry of Health admits not to have cultures of the SARS CoV 2 virus (Spanish)
In response to maldita.es on the absence of cultures of the SARS CoV 2 virus, recognized by the Ministry of Health (Spanish)
Spain's Ministry of Health Admits Covid-19 Has Never Been Isolated
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez (Argentina) explains why there's no concrete evidence of isolation, purification, and characterization of SARS-CoV-2
116 health/science institutions globally all failed to cite even 1 record of "SARS-COV-2" purification, by anyone, anywhere, ever
Show Me the Virus: Resources for Putting Deluded Germ Theorists in Their Place
But what is in the vaxxes then? …
It’s also from Spain, they can’t identify! the ingeredients, can’t tell what they are, they are not the usual, normal things. Only graphene-oxide was identified the rest something totally unknown, unseen. They ASK every professionals to help them to identify what they saw.
The video: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/janssen.html
“But what is in the vaxxes then?”
It depends what they want your jab to do. Some options:
What you get depends on what they feel like giving you on the day you’re jabbed. That’s why there’s all that variation in the samples that have been tested. Remember: every jab, no matter what’s in it, makes them money.
Former Pfizer VP: 0.84% ‘Clear evidence of fraud’ in Pfizer study claiming 95% efficacy
posted by Mordechai Sones September 30, 2021 10:58 am
America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon yesterday said there is “clear evidence of fraud” in the Pfizer study that purports to claim 95% efficacy in their COVID-19 “vaccine”.
Yeadon was commenting on an article appearing in The Lancet and critiquing a documentary that scrutinized a Pfizer efficacy study, calling the distinction raised therein between relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction “accurate”.
The Lancet article, entitled COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room, says that although attention has focused on vaccine efficacy and comparing the reduction of the number of symptomatic cases, “fully understanding the efficacy and effectiveness of vaccines is less straightforward than it might seem. Depending on how the effect size is expressed, a quite different picture might emerge.”
The article continues: “Vaccine efficacy is generally reported as a relative risk reduction (RRR). It uses the relative risk (RR)—ie, the ratio of attack rates with and without a vaccine—which is expressed as 1–RR. Ranking by reported efficacy gives relative risk reductions of 95% for the Pfizer–BioNTech, 94% for the Moderna–NIH, 91% for the Gamaleya, 67% for the J&J, and 67% for the AstraZeneca–Oxford vaccines.
“However, RRR should be seen against the background risk of being infected and becoming ill with COVID-19, which varies between populations and over time. Although the RRR considers only participants who could benefit from the vaccine, the absolute risk reduction (ARR), which is the difference between attack rates with and without a vaccine, considers the whole population. ARRs tend to be ignored because they give a much less impressive effect size than RRRs: 1·3% for the AstraZeneca–Oxford, 1·2% for the Moderna–NIH, 1·2% for the J&J, 0·93% for the Gamaleya, and 0·84% for the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines.”
“Pfizer reported that its vaccine showed a 95% efficacy,” explained the documentary, entitled COVID Shot or Not? “That sounds like it protects you 95% of the time. But that’s not actually what that number means.
“That 95% refers to the ‘relative risk reduction’ (RRR), but it doesn’t tell you how much your overall risk is reduced by vaccination. For that, we need ‘absolute risk reduction’ (ARR).
“In the Pfizer trial, 8 out of 18,198 people who were given the vaccine developed COVID-19. In the unvaccinated placebo group, 162 people out of 18,325 got it, which means that even without the vaccine, the risk of contracting COVID-19 was extremely low, at 0.88%, which the vaccine then reduced to 0.04%.
“So the net benefit, the absolute risk reduction, that you are being offered in the Pfizer vaccine in 0.84%
“That 95% number? That refers to the relative difference between the 0.88% and 0.04%. That’s what they call ‘95% relative risk reduction’. And relative risk reduction is well-known to be a misleading number, which is why the FDA recommends using absolute risk reduction instead. Which begs the question: How many people would have chosen to take the COVID-19 vaccines, had they understood that they offered less than 1% benefit?”
In response, Dr. Yeadon said: “It’s worse, actually. In the Pfizer study from which the 95% claim comes, there’s clear evidence of fraud.
“Why do I say that? Well, a study which is properly blinded means neither the subject, the study director, nor any other actor knows what each patient has received.
“Patients in clinical trials are obligated to follow ‘the protocol’, which specifies must-dos & prohibitions.
“If it’s blind to the end, how could one group end up with five times as many subjects having their data pulled prior to statistical analysis in the test group compared with the control group?”
Yeadon expanded: “The story of how a large state within India solved its COVID-19 crisis is no surprise to those of us who’ve known since spring 2020 that our governments, media, and tech titans have been acting against our interests, both health as well as democratic.
“We’ve known, for example, that highly qualified physicians and scientists are well able to treat and save most people infected by SARS-CoV-2.
“The methodology is simple: Attack the virus and the inflammatory and ultimately thrombotic disease phases rationally by administering targeted, multi drug treatments.
“These include Vitamin C and Vitamin D but in particular, Ivermectin, zinc and a zinc ionophore such as one of several old antibiotics like azithromycin.
“Used in sequence depending on the presentation, in excess of 80% of patients avoid hospitalization anddeath, including in cohorts we regard as at high risk.
“Peter McCullough and colleagues have put themselves in harm’s way professionally in pressing home these simple messages.
“Two remarkable meta-analyses (the highest level of medical evidence, a review of randomized, controlled clinical trials), authored by Tess Laurie and Pierre Kory, show conclusively that if you could choose only one medical treatment, it would be ivermectin. It’s safe, we’ll-tolerated, off patent and cheap to make, yet HIGHLY effective as a treatment for COVID-19. Reviews by Tess Lawrie and Pierre Kory are in the most read papers this year.
“Yet not one major media channel has bothered to tell us this. Instead, they’ve lied about ‘horse deworming’ drugs and made false claims about safety.
“This is what Uttar Pradesh used in a few short weeks to crush soaring COVID-19 deaths in this large Indian state. They didn’t do much vaccination.
“Vaccination has, separately, been shown by Steve Kirsch’s team, to have resulted in a median estimate of 150,000 deaths shortly after vaccination in the U.S.A. alone.
“They made these calculations solely based on the publicly accessible database which collects adverse event reports, VAERS.
“Additionally, they used mechanistically plausible assessments of the most common, serious adverse events, finding for example that pulmonary embolism occurs at over 400 TIMES the rate observed after any other vaccine types since the database began operations a few decades ago.
“These novel technology gene-based agents cause our bodies to manufacture coronavirus spike proteins, and these alone are responsible for a substantial proportion of the adverse effects of being infected by the virus.
“What have our governments, media, and technology titans been doing in the meantime?
“Rubbishing the experts, attacking the publications, suppressing information everywhere, and banning accounts that persist in telling the truth.”
Echoing remarks by Zelenko Protocol discoverer Dr. Vladimir Ze’ev Zelenko, Yeadon continued: “Having done this for well over a year, I’m confident that their actions comprise deliberate mass murder. Their objective appears to be to keep people as fearful as possible and receptive to vaccination. All of these claims are supported by plentiful public sources.
“But the scandal of depriving people of effective treatments while coercing them into submission to dangerous vaccination is the worst thing that’s happened in the world for decades, arguably forever.”
Dr. Yeadon concluded, urging people to “see the true scale of the lie before injecting their children.”
The Lancet Study
Doctors for COVID Ethics
On The accompanying chart:
Pfizer/BioNtech RRR 95.03% ARR From Jab 0.84%
Moderna (NIH) RRR 94.08% ARR 1.24% From Jab
Janssen RRR 66.62% ARR 1.19% From Jab
Astrazeneca/ Oxford RRR 66.84% ARR 1.28% From Jab
The Lancet
Me: So you get a Pfizer shot and you are getting 0.84% Benefit in fighting Covid – down from 95% by just -94.16% which begs the question, if vaccines are not for Covid then what are they really for – injecting Graphene Oxide and Nanobots and Lipid packages and mRNA, which probably does nothing at all – so what do you think of the facts, by Lancet, no less?
Dr. Carrie Madej – Covid Shots, DNA and Transhumanism
May 9, 2021
Dr Carrie Madej joins journalist, Alex Newman to discuss the transhumanist agenda behind the COVID vaccines. She speaks in a very approachable and straightforward way, that anybody can understand, in what is a deeper éxposé than she previously gave on the Alex Jones show of the transhumanist technologies that are being rolled out upon and within us without our informed consent.
As for SARS-CoV-2 she says, “There’s not been any Freedom of Information Act around the world that has ever produced an actual, bonafide specimen of the virus. It literally does not exist. We only have the code and that’s important to know.
“Nobody has the actual virus. Why is that? They’ve never answered that. So they can’t make the normal vaccine. It’s a recombinant code with a gene synthesis. That means they’re pushing together different types of genetic material, pushing them together like a Frankenstein puzzle and then, to fill in the missing blanks, they have an Artificial Intelligence computing program do that for them.”
What she says is that the shot contains various proteins, some found in the human placenta and sperm that can trigger an autoimmune response in the tissues that have those proteins.
So far, 18 subunits of HIV1 have been in the virus’ genetic code, causing the body to purposely produce the HIV1 virus. “Could this give you HIV or AIDS? Nobody has the answer to that. Only time will tell; years from now, we’ll know. But just know that people who have been tested for HIV after getting these vaccines…in Australia, they have been tested positive. So that is something to be very concerned about.
Also, SARS-CoV-2 (the mathematical model) contains a replica of human chromosome 8, which means that the WHO’s PCR test kits should find a positive result in all humans tested. More worryingly, chromosome 8 has to do with human intelligence and fertility. This means it could trigger an autoimmune response against a chromosome that codes for two of our most precious attributes as humans.
Pfizer and Moderna have also inserted an artificial nucleoside in the vaccine’s RNA called Pseudouridylyl or “Psi” for short, which is completely not from this world. Dr Madej says, “Nobody knows the ramifications of this…It can act as a computer hacker program. It can act as a one-way in, always to hack into the body…they say they’re suppressing our immune checkpoints so they can sneak in the code and our body won’t destroy it.
“Suppressing our immune checkpoints? Well, for how long? We need our immune system! Our immune system protects us from cancers and infections and toxins and all sorts of things…”
Dr Madej gets into a fascinating discussion of DARPA hydrogels, which contain nanobots and how these have the ability alter human genetics and create transhuman cyborgs. The military has been testing this technology for decades. It allows controllers to see through the soldiers’ eyes; they can communicate and program the brain, as well as know and “hear” the thoughts of the soldier.
The COVID nasal swabs have been studied as a delivery mechanism to deliver nano sized drugs directly into the brain. Speaking of which, here are some spectacular photos from a recent study of nasal swabs in Slovakia, which were found to deploy hydrogel-releasing hollow nylon fibers. After the DARPA hydrogel contacts organic fluids (eg saliva), the photos reveal that they quickly began to form rectangular crystal structures (apparent nano antennae). These structures were dissolved by COVID antibodies in one test and by Ivermectin in another.
The intended uses for these hydrogel nanobots include monitoring body movement, to mine a cryptocurrency based on human labor. During business owners meetings that Dr Madej attended in Atlanta, they stated plainly their intention to secretly implement this technology that can monitor and control the behavior of the populace, in conjunction with a Pavlovian social credit system and “Predictive Policing”.
Based on the meetings she attended and the scientific papers she read, the true agenda behind the vaccines is to bring about the first phase of transhumanism or what she calls “Human 2.0”, which is already being tested in West Africa, as we speak.
forbiddenknowledgetv
This is the Dr Carrie Madej video you mentioned, everyone should watch it, so here it is:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-carrie-madej-covid-shots-dna-and-transhumanism/
Infertility and Birth Defects: Taking A Look at A New Study on Fertility Plus Pandemic “Black-Eyed” Babies
By Rhoda Wilson on October 14, 2021
Professor Dr. Hervé Seligmann examined fertility in countries that have high rates of Covid injection uptake compared to those that have not. He published his report on 28 September 2021 which concludes that women’s fertility decreases the more women are “vaccinated.”
Plus, Covid-19 injections were never tested on pregnant women in the clinical studies because it is unethical to put pregnant women through such abuse. As a result, the study designs did not test for mutagenic or reproductive defects.
An article published by America’s Frontline Doctors, ‘Study concludes women’s fertility harmed in vaccinating countries’, reports a summary of Dr. Seligmann’s findings:
· fertility decreases with female Covid injection rates,
· of the 127 women who received a Covid injection in the first 20 weeks, 82% resulted in miscarriage,
· fertility damage should soon appear to be even more severe due to the effect of vaccines on men and pregnancy.
Dr. Seligmann’s study, ‘Female COVID19 vaccination associates with lower fertility (Hervé Seligmann, 28IX2021, version 7)’, is attached below or you can find a version of it HERE.
Female-COVID19-vaccination-associates-with-lower-fertility10-1Download
The report includes the data in a series of graphs. The first graph clearly shows a decrease in fertility the more a country “vaccinates.” But there are three countries which are outliers: Israel, Mongolia, and Seychelles (see below).
Dr. Seligmann adjusted the data according to the wealth of the countries (poorer countries have higher fertility). In this graph, Seychelles and Mongolia returned to the norm, and only Israel continued to enjoy relatively high fertility despite the high percentage of “vaccinated” women.
Dr. Seligmann does not explain the reason for the Israeli anomaly but Haim Yativ, Director of Nakim Organization, said the abnormality in Israel can be explained by the fact that Israel is Pfizer’s laboratory state, and that it must have been given a high percentage of placebo recipients to test the Covid injection results against them as a control group.
Female Fertility
In August 2020 Professor Sir John Bell said in an interview with Jon Snow, Channel 4, that “These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population. They are very likely to have an effect which works in a percentage, say 60 or 70%.”
Channel 4: Jon Snow interviews Professor John Bell, SAGE: “These vaccines are unlikely to “completely sterilise” a population, 24 August 2020
Steve Willis, who uploaded the video clip above to YouTube made some interesting notes in the description section below why Prof. Bell could not have been referring to the “sterilisation of a virus” which you can read HERE. To preserve these notes in the event the video is removed from YouTube we have copied them into a document and attached it below.
Steve-Willis-on-YouTubeDownload
Prof. Bell is the Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, helped mastermind the AstraZeneca Covid injection, a member of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Scientific Advisory Committee and sits on the government’s Vaccine Task Force.
Prof. Bell has worked as an adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care since 2017 and headed the National Covid Testing Scientific Advisor Panel. He also chaired the Government’s new test approvals group, which assesses virus diagnostic tests. One of the tests assessed and approved, in May 2020, was an antibody test. The manufacturer of this antibody test being the pharmaceutical giant Roche. Prof. Bell has been a non-executive director of Roche since 2001 and holds shares in Roche amounting to £773,000.
You can watch his full interview with Jon Snow on Channel 4’s website HERE.
On 1 December 2020, Dr. Mike Yeadon and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg filed a petition with the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) to halt the Covid injection trials in order “to address the significant safety concerns expressed by an increasing number of renowned scientists against the vaccine and the study design.” One of their concerns, even prior to any Covid injections being given to the general public, was infertility in women.
“The vaccinations are expected to produce antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. However, spike proteins also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans. It must be absolutely ruled out that a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 could trigger an immune reaction against syncytin-1, as otherwise infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women.”
Earlier this year, Byram Bridle – a viral immunologist and associate professor at University of Guelph, Ontario – and a group of international scientists filed a request for information from the Japanese regulatory agency to get access to Pfizer’s “biodistribution study.” It showed the spike protein from Covid injections gets into the blood where it circulates for several days and then accumulates in organs and tissues including the spleen, bone marrow, the liver, adrenal glands and in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries.
By the end of July, as reported in the UK’s MHRA Yellow Card system, there had been: 1,934 reports of menstrual disorders; 2,886 reports of menstruation irregularities; 2,303 reports of dysmenorrhoea (painful periods); 4,691 reports of delayed menstruation; 1,792 reports of vaginal haemorrhage; and 3,478 reports of heavy menstrual bleeding. And, the Yellow Card data are known to be substantially under-reported. Despite more than 30,000 reports being made of changes to periods and unexpected vaginal bleeding up to mid-September, the MHRA stated “that evaluation of yellow card reports does not support a link between changes to menstrual periods and Covid-19 vaccines.”
The latest Yellow Card report, as published by UK Column, at the end of September showed there had been 43,432 reproductive and breast disorders reported, a combined total for men and women. Additionally, there had been 913 pregnancy disorders – 592 of which were spontaneous abortions with 12 fatalities.
We have numerous articles showing a correlation between Covid injections and pregnancy loss, spontaneous abortion or miscarriage. One of our articles included details of an interview with Dr Peter McCullough a professor of medicine at Texas A&M University.
“Women are concerned about drinking half a glass of wine during pregnancy, so how in the world can they take a shot of a wildly experimental, unproven, unsafe vaccine? It’s almost as if doctors, Americans and everybody are just brainwashed together, they’ve been propagandised and they are blindly accepting something they should just stay away from …
“These vaccines are directly killing babies in the first trimester and it is absolutely atrocious, horrible. No woman should ever take the risk with the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy. Period.” – Dr. Peter McCullough
Sadly, there is also a correlation between women who are physically in the presence of people who have had a Covid injection and miscarriage, even though they themselves have not had an injection. There are also indications of illness in babies from the breastmilk of “vaccinated” mothers. Pfizer trial documentation confirms the transmission, and the potential ill effects, from “vaccinated” to “unvaccinated” persons which they describe as “occupational or environmental exposure” or “EDP”:
Pfizer: A Phase 1/2/3, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Observer-Blind, Dose-Finding Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, And Efficacy of Sars-Cov-2 RNA Vaccine Candidates Against Covid-19 In Healthy Individuals
As if the Pfizer trial documentation and Dr. Seligmann’s study was not evidence enough for the MHRA to investigate, confirmation of expected infertility or fewer babies born due to Covid injections is even evident in business forecasts. More than three months ago the New Zealand Herald reported: “China’s largest infant formula maker, said sales would drop sharply in the next one to two years since many women cannot bear children within six months of coronavirus vaccination.”
New Zealand Herald, 10 June 2021
Commenting on Dr. Seligmann’s study, Yativ says at this stage it is not possible to draw conclusions about harm to male fertility, and that “we will have to wait 9 months from the time the vaccination campaign began in various countries, but already at this stage we can refer to the many warnings by experts of sterilisation and/or genetic damage to their future offspring.”
Warnings regarding negative effects on male fertility and reproduction post Covid injection have been publicised for many months but, of course, not in corporate media except to promote it being due to other causes – such as BBC stating the global crash in children being born has “nothing to do with sperm counts” but is “being driven by more women in education and work” and “choosing to have fewer children.” Below we give some of the many warnings by those who are following the science.
As early as February there were clues that male fertility was potentially being negatively impacted by Covid injections. Study participants of research being conducted by the University of Miami were being urged to “freeze their sperm prior to vaccination to protect their fertility.”
In May, Dr Roger Hodkinson stated there is “sufficient evidence in the literature” to show the spike protein expresses in the placenta and the testes – and could kill unborn babies in current pregnancies and permanently stop men having children.
In June, Dr Diego Rubinowicz warned he was witnessing raised prostate-specific antigen (“PSA”) levels, albeit temporarily. High PSA levels are often associated with men who are suffering from prostate cancer or infertility.
Last year Zed Phoenix, also known as Ben Fellows, recorded a video claiming to have information from a “GlaxoSmithKline insider”. The GSK whistle-blower was purported to have stated that the Covid injections were “already made” and would contain gender-specific ingredients which would cause infertility after a period of approximately seven years from the time of injection. In trials 61 out of the 63 women participants became infertile from the anti-HCG components of the injection. The male equivalent had not yet been tested in humans but animal trials, baboons, had shown it destroyed sperm’s mitochondria and after mating the sperm also reduced fertility in females.
Zed Phoenix: GSK Insider Blows the Whistle on Vaccine Ingredients, June 2020
Vaccines laced with HCG – the idea being that the body develops antibodies to the pregnancy hormone, HCG, such that the women would not be able to carry a normal pregnancy – have been stealthily used in tetanus vaccines in numerous countries.
In Kenya the HCG laced tetanus vaccine campaign was promoted by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Notably, “it was advised that the vaccine was taken five times [five doses] at six monthly intervals,” wrote Jacob Puliyel, “WHO publications apparently describe a long-range purpose to reduce population growth in unstable ‘less developed countries’ and they are working on a more potent anti-fertility vaccine, using recombinant DNA.”
Although the claims of the GSK whistle-blower cannot be substantiated regarding the anti-fertility ingredients of the Covid injections, there seems to be sufficient information from other sources and experts for the MHRA to investigate instances of male, as well as female, reproductive disorders reported to the Yellow Card system post Covid injection. There are certainly sufficient suspicions in the persons promoting the Covid injections based on their past activities.
Birth Defects
The most heart-breaking of all the harmful and deadly effects of Covid injections are the harms being caused to our precious babies who we all would want to give the best start for long, joyful, and healthy lives.
Commenting on Dr. Seligmann’s study, Yativ notes that the births do not guarantee the health of the babies born to vaccinated parents, and that reports of genetic defects in various places have not been investigated but rather ignored.
When Congenital disorders, also known as birth defects, are registered in adverse event databases it suggests that the drug, or in this case Covid injections, affect fertility and the development of a foetus in the womb.
In July we reported there had been 124 congenital disorders post Covid injection reported in the UK’s MHRA Yellow Card system – birth defects which include heart disease, cerebral palsy, foetal malformation, congenital cystic lung, extreme pain disorder, limb reduction defect, cystic fibrosis, and Young’s syndrome.
According to data from the Yellow Card system published by UK Column as at the end of September 2021 there were 164 congenital disorders.
Earlier this month we reported that according to VigiAccess, a World Health Organisation database, there had been 1191 congenital disorders linked to Covid injections. The highest number of reports falling under a factor V Leiden mutation – a genetic disorder that makes it more likely for an individual to develop a blood clot at some point during life.
Recently, some videos of children born to parents who have had a Covid injection have been circulating. Although it is not conclusive evidence, it could be a sign to alert us – as it was with the “magnet challenge” – that something is very wrong and our precious babies, our future generations, are at risk.
La Quinta Columna on Pandemic Babies
La Quinta Columna more on “Black-Eyed” Babies (Pandemic Babies)
These precious little souls could be the wake up call the world needs to realise that we have moved from a “save-our-selves” to a “save humanity” phase. That the fight for the right to exist as human beings began when the “needle in every arm” campaign was launched. If we can save our humanity then we can also save our world from a similar fate.
14 black eyed virgins is what an ISIS bomber who blows himself up gets, when he gets to the other side? Now he does not have to blow himself up (and everyone else) he can have his 14 black eyed virgins here!!
Thousands of medical professionals declare COVID policies “Crimes Against Humanity”
Sep 28, 2021 Updated Oct 4, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. – As of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, September 27, 2021, more than 5,200 doctors and scientists have signed the “The Physicians Declaration,” condemning policymakers for authoritarian approaches of forcing a “one-size-fits-all” COVID treatment strategy which is resulting in “needless illness and death.”
An international alliance of physicians and medical scientists met in Rome, Italy on September 12 – 14 for a three-day Global COVID Summit to speak “truth to power about COVID pandemic research and treatment.” The summit presented an opportunity for the medical professionals to compare studies and assess the efficacy of the various treatments for the Coronavirus that have been developed in hospitals, doctors’ offices and research labs throughout the world.
However, many of these medical professionals have experienced career threats, character assassination, censorship of research papers, clinical trials and patient observations, their professional history and accomplishments altered or omitted in academic and mainstream media because of them providing life-saving treatments for COVID patients.
Dr. Robert Malone, who discovered in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection and invented mRNA vaccines while he was at the Salk Institute in 1988, read the Declaration at the summit.
“The Physicians Declaration” states:
“We the physicians of the world, united and loyal to the Hippocratic Oath, recognizing the profession of medicine as we know it is at a crossroad, are compelled to declare the following;
WHEREAS, it is our utmost responsibility and duty to uphold and restore the dignity, integrity, art and science of medicine;
WHEREAS, there is an unprecedented assault on our ability to care for our patients;
WHEREAS, public policy makers have chosen to force a “one size fits all” treatment strategy, resulting in needless illness and death, rather than upholding fundamental concepts of the individualized, personalized approach to patient care which is proven to be safe and more effective;
WHEREAS, physicians and other health care providers working on the front lines, utilizing their knowledge of epidemiology, pathophysiology and pharmacology, are often first to identify new, potentially life saving treatments;
WHEREAS, physicians are increasingly being discouraged from engaging in open professional discourse and the exchange of ideas about new and emerging diseases, not only endangering the essence of the medical profession, but more importantly, more tragically, the lives of our patients;
WHEREAS, thousands of physicians are being prevented from providing treatment to their patients, as a result of barriers put up by pharmacies, hospitals, and public health agencies, rendering the vast majority of healthcare providers helpless to protect their patients in the face of disease. Physicians are now advising their patients to simply go home (allowing the virus to replicate) and return when their disease worsens, resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary patient deaths, due to failure-to-treat;
WHEREAS, this is not medicine. This is not care. These policies may actually constitute crimes against humanity.
NOW THEREFORE, IT IS:
RESOLVED, that the physician-patient relationship must be restored. The very heart of medicine is this relationship, which allows physicians to best understand their patients and their illnesses, to formulate treatments that give the best chance for success, while the patient is an active participant in their care.
RESOLVED, that the political intrusion into the practice of medicine and the physician/patient relationship must end. Physicians, and all health care providers, must be free to practice the art and science of medicine without fear of retribution, censorship, slander, or disciplinary action, including possible loss of licensure and hospital privileges, loss of insurance contracts and interference from government entities and organizations – which further prevent us from caring for patients in need. More than ever, the right and ability to exchange objective scientific findings, which further our understanding of disease, must be protected.
RESOLVED, that physicians must defend their right to prescribe treatment, observing the tenet FIRST, DO NO HARM. Physicians shall not be restricted from prescribing safe and effective treatments. These restrictions continue to cause unnecessary sickness and death. The rights of patients, after being fully informed about the risks and benefits of each option, must be restored to receive those treatments.
RESOLVED, that we invite physicians of the world and all health care providers to join us in this noble cause as we endeavor to restore trust, integrity and professionalism to the practice of medicine.
RESOLVED, that we invite the scientists of the world, who are skilled in biomedical research and uphold the highest ethical and moral standards, to insist on their ability to conduct and publish objective, empirical research without fear of reprisal upon their careers, reputations and livelihoods.
RESOLVED, that we invite patients, who believe in the importance of the physician-patient relationship and the ability to be active participants in their care, to demand access to science-based medical care.”
Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “These medical professionals have been censored and threatened for simply upholding the Hippocratic Oath to ‘do no harm.’ Throughout history, many breakthrough discoveries that have now become accepted science were initially censored. It’s past time to end medical censorship and allow doctors and scientific experts the freedom they rightfully deserve.”
thedesertreview
Letter to Physicians: Four New Scientific Discoveries Regarding COVID-19 Immunity and Vaccines – Implications for Safety and Efficacy
Studies published between May and July 2021 show pre-existing memory-type antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines 09/07/2021
Doctors for Covid ethics has sent the following letter to tens of thousands of doctors in Europe, summarising four recent scientific findings critical to the COVID-19 vaccination program. The letter explains each finding as it relates to the biology of COVID-19 vaccines, including interactions with the immune system.
Taken together, the letter warns that these new pieces of evidence force all physicians administering COVID-19 vaccines to re-evaluate the merits of COVID-19 vaccination, in the interests of their own ethical standing, and their patients’ safety and health.
A video explanation of the underlying immunology by Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD is here, with German subtitles here.
D4CE TO PHYSICIANS
Dear Colleague:
Four recent scientific discoveries are herewith brought to your urgent attention. They alter the entire landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they force us to reassess the merits of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2.
Summary
Rapid and efficient memory-type immune responses occur reliably in virtually all unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to SARS-CoV-2. The effectiveness of further boosting the immune response through vaccination is therefore highly doubtful. Vaccination may instead aggravate disease through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).
Discovery 1: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein circulates shortly after vaccination
SARS-CoV-2 proteins were measured in longitudinal plasma samples collected from 13 participants who received two doses of Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine [1]. With 11 of the 13, the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was detected in the blood within only one day after the first vaccine injection.
Significance. Spike protein molecules were produced within cells that are in contact with the bloodstream—mostly endothelial cells—and released into the circulation. This means that a) the immune system will attack those endothelial cells, and b) the circulating spike protein molecules will activate thrombocytes. Both effects will promote blood clotting. This explains the many clotting-related adverse events—stroke, heart attack, venous thrombosis—that are being reported after vaccination.
Discovery 2: Rapid, memory-type antibody response after vaccination
Several studies have demonstrated that circulating SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG and IgA antibodies became detectable within 1-2 weeks after application of mRNA vaccines [1–3].
Significance. Rapid production of IgG and IgA always indicates a secondary, memory-type response that is elicited through re-stimulation of pre-existing immune cells. Primary immune responses to novel antigens take longer to evolve and initially produce IgM antibodies, which is then followed by the isotype switch to IgG and IgA.
A certain amount of IgM was indeed detected alongside IgG and IgA in some studies [1,4]. Importantly, however, IgG rose faster than IgM [4], which confirms that the early IgG response was indeed of the memory type. This memory response indicates pre-existing, cross-reactive immunity due to previous infection with ordinary respiratory human coronavirus strains. The delayed IgM response most likely represents a primary response to novel epitopes which are specific to SARS-CoV-2.
Memory-type responses have also been documented with respect to T-cell-mediated immunity [5–7]. Overall, these findings indicate that our immune system efficiently recognizes SARS-CoV-2 as “known” even on first contact. Severe cases of the disease thus cannot be ascribed to lacking immunity. Instead, severe cases might very well be caused or aggravated by pre-existing immunity through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE, see below).
Discovery 3: SARS-CoV-2 elicits robust adaptive immune responses regardless of disease severity
Serum antibody profiles were reported for 203 individuals following SARS-CoV-2 infection [8]. 202 (>99%) of the participants exhibited SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies. With 193 individuals (95%), these antibodies prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection in cell culture and also inhibited binding of the spike protein to the ACE2 receptor. Furthermore, CD8+ T-cell responses specific for SARS-CoV-2 were clear and quantifiable in 95 of 106 (90%) HLA-A2-positive individuals.
Significance. This study confirms the above assertion that the immune response to initial contact with SARS-CoV-2 is of the memory type. In addition, it shows that this reaction occurs with almost all individuals, and particularly also with those who experience no manifest clinical symptoms.
The goal of the vaccination is to stimulate production of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, but we now know that such antibodies can and will be rapidly generated by everyone upon the slightest viral challenge, even without vaccination.
Severe lung infections always take many days to develop, which means that if the antibodies generated by the memory response are needed, they will arrive on time. Therefore, vaccination is unlikely to provide significant benefit with respect to the prevention of severe lung infection.
Discovery 4: Rapid increase of spike protein antibodies after the second injection of mRNA vaccines
IgG and IgA antibody titres were monitored before vaccination and after the first and the second injection of mRNA vaccines [3]. Antibody titres rose with some delay after the first injection, then plateaued, but rose again very shortly after the second injection.
Significance. Even though the antibody response to the first injection is of the memory type, the small time lag after the injection may mitigate adverse reactions, because the abundance of spike protein on the cells in the blood vessel walls and in other tissues may have already passed its peak when the antibodies arrive.
The situation changes dramatically with the second injection. Then the spikes are produced and protrude into the bloodstream that is already swarming with both reactive lymphocytes and antibodies. The antibodies will cause the complement system [9,10] and also neutrophil granulocytes to attack the spike protein-bearing cells. The possible consequences of all-out self-attack by the immune system are frightening.
Antibody-dependent enhancement of disease
As described, memory-type immune responses ensure the rapid rise of antibody titres after initial exposure to SARS-CoV-2, rendering the benefit of vaccine-induced antibody response exceedingly doubtful. Regardless, we should not assume that high antibody titres against SARS-CoV-2 will always improve the clinical outcome. With several virus families—in particular with Dengue virus, but also with coronaviruses—antibodies can aggravate rather than mitigate disease. This occurs because certain cells of the immune system take up antibody-tagged microbes and destroy them. If a virus particle to which antibodies have bound is taken up by such a cell, but it then manages to evade destruction, it may instead start to multiply within the cell. Overall, the antibody will then have enhanced the replication of the virus. Clinically, this antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) can cause a hyperinflammatory response (a “cytokine storm”) that will amplify the damage to the lungs, liver and other organs of our body.
Attempts to develop vaccines to the original SARS virus, which is closely related to SARS-CoV-2, repeatedly failed due to ADE. The vaccines did induce antibodies, but when the vaccinated animals were subsequently infected with the virus, they became more ill than the unvaccinated controls (see e.g. [11]). The possibility of ADE was not adequately addressed in the clinical trials on any of the COVID-19 vaccines. It is therefore prudent to avoid the danger of inducing ADE through vaccination and instead rely on proven forms of treatment [12] for dealing with clinically severe COVID-19 disease.
Conclusion
The collective findings discussed above clearly show that the benefits of vaccination are highly doubtful. In contrast, the harm the vaccines do is very well substantiated, with more than 15.000 vaccination-associated deaths now documented in the EU drug adverse events database (EudraVigilance), and over 7.000 more deaths within the UK and the US [13].
ALL PHYSICIANS MUST RECONSIDER THE ETHICAL ISSUES SURROUNDING COVID-19 VACCINATION.
1,969 Fetal Deaths Recorded Following COVID-19 Shots but Criminal CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get the Shot
by Brian Shilhavy Editor, Health Impact News October 1, 2021
The CDC released more data today into VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) which shows that there are now 1,969 fetal deaths among pregnant women who received a COVID-19 shot. (Source.)
By way of contrast, I performed the exact same search in VAERS for all non-COVID-19 vaccines for the past 30 years, and it returned a result of 2,183 fetal deaths from pregnant women following vaccination for the past 30 years. (Source.)
So there have been nearly the same amount of fetal deaths following COVID-19 shots during the past 10 months, as there have been for the past 30+ years that VAERS has been in existence!
And how has the CDC responded to this data?
This past week the CDC published recommendations for all pregnant women to get a COVID-19 shot!
CDC Statement on Pregnancy Health Advisory
Media Statement
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Contact: Media Relations
(404) 639-3286
Today, CDC issued an urgent health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future to prevent serious illness, deaths, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.
The CDC health advisory strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination for both pregnant persons and their fetus or infant outweigh known or potential risks. Additionally, the advisory calls on health departments and clinicians to educate pregnant people on the benefits of vaccination and the safety of recommended vaccines.
According to CDC data, only 31 percent of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccination rates vary markedly by race and ethnicity. Vaccination coverage is highest among Asian people who are pregnant (45.7 percent), but lower among Hispanic or Latino pregnant people (25 percent), and lowest among Black pregnant people (15.6 percent).
Attribute the following to CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H.
“Pregnancy can be both a special time and also a stressful time – and pregnancy during a pandemic is an added concern for families. I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their healthcare provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe.” (Source.)
Everyone acknowledges and agrees that VAERS is vastly under-reported, but now we have an expert analysis on just how under-reported adverse events are from Dr. Jessica Rose. Her conservative estimate based on a careful analysis of the data is that the events recorded in VAERS need to be multiplied by X41.
That would mean that a conservative estimate of the true numbers of fetal deaths would be 80,729 when their mothers are injected with a COVID-19 shot.
Wake up people!! We are watching a eugenic plan of controlling the world’s population unfold before our very eyes, and it is pure insanity for any pregnant woman to voluntarily agree to get a COVID-19 shot that will risk her life, and the life of her unborn baby.
Rochelle Walensky and her cohorts at the CDC, along with the criminals at the FDA, NIH, and many other government health organizations need to be arrested immediately to stop this attack against the citizens of the United States with experimental gene therapy injections.
Refer: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=MAN&EVENTS=ON&PERPAGE=100&ESORT=ONSET-DATE&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Aborted+pregnancy+%2810000209%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+%2810000210%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+complete+%2810061614%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+early+%2810052846%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+incomplete+%2810000217%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+induced+%2810000220%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+late+%2810052847%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+missed+%2810000230%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+of+ectopic+pregnancy+%2810066266%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+spontaneous+%2810000234%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+spontaneous+complete+%2810061616%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Abortion+spontaneous+incomplete+%2810061617%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Foetal+cardiac+arrest+%2810084280%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Foetal+death+%2810055690%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Premature+baby+death+%2810076700%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Premature+delivery+%2810036595%29&SYMPTOMS%5B%5D=Stillbirth+%2810042062%29&VAX=COVID19
Vaccine Impact
Vaxxed Delta Pilot Dies In-Flight; Southwest Flights Have Mass Cancellations
· October 12, 2021
Reports of hundreds of canceled Southwest flights have been met with all kinds of excuses, and Stew Peters says somebody’s lying.
It’s not bad weather, like Southwest claims, he says. And, it’s not FAA problems either, because they say there haven’t been any air traffic control problems that would cause massive flight cancellations, despite reports that air traffic control agents walked off the job in Jacksonville, Florida, in protest of vaccine mandates. So what is it? Other airlines didn’t have mass cancellations.
Peters says it’s probably the vaccine mandates that Southwest just laid down for all personnel — and, he says, “there are reports that pilots are joining the resistance as well” even though the pilots’ union denies it.
Adding to the scandal are reports of a Delta pilot who died in-flight within the last 10 days. The co-pilot said he just suddenly died. The co-pilot also shared that the pilot said he’d just gotten his second COVID shot a few days earlier.
“It’s much bigger than people think,” the co-pilot allegedly said. Not only that flights are being diverted due to pilots with chest pains. A passenger with chest pains forced an emergency landing, too. A Seattle-based pilot was found dead on his floor from an embolism; flight attendants are not returning to active duty in “droves” following their shots; two were found dead after their shots. Plus, seven Atlanta-based flight attendants have already had breakthrough infections.
A vaccinated pilot got a breakthrough infection and died of kidney failure. And the reports just keep coming in, with the airlines keeping their communications sealed. So what’s happening here? “A pilot is dead and the media completely whitewashes the whole thing,” Peters says.
SOURCE: Stew Peters Show October 11, 2021
Mercola
Me: Aircraft are starting to crash more frequently, it is just not known the cause of those crashes, but was the pilot vaccinated?
When a jet fighter pilot has a heart problem and blacks out, or dies, their plane, going bloody fast, will crash, killing everyone on the ground nearby and wipe a multi million dollar jet off the list of assets – a lot like the trucks in “Highway Through Hell”, so imagine what it would be like when a vaccinated truck driver suddenly dies behind the wheel of his huge truck, while driving……or car drivers, or…?
American Medical Researchers Witness SELF-ASSEMBLING Graphene Oxide Nanotech or AI Syn Bio in Moderna Vaccine Under Microscope
Posted on August 12, 2021 by Ramola D
Report | Ramola D | August 12, 2021/Updated August 14, 2021
In bombshell news pointing to the much-speculated-on presence of nanobots in vaccines, an American medical researcher reports that moving, shifting, self-assembling nano-particulates of possibly Graphene Oxide and/or forming synthetic biology polymers were seen under an optical microscope in a few drops of Moderna vaccine from a freshly-opened vial of Moderna, with pictures as below (please scroll down).
Self-Assembling Nanotech Found in Moderna Vaccine
The vial was opened for the administration of a vaccine to one person, after which the sample for viewing was taken. The information around the researcher and circumstances is being kept anonymous currently to protect the source. However, the researcher wished to share the news with all.
This researcher notes that specks of possibly nano Graphene Oxide seemed to self-assemble into shapes. Worm-like structures and specks seemed to be moving and also began to move in concert. The direction of movement noted was toward the edges of the glass. The nanobots also seemed to become aware of the researchers’ viewing through the eye-piece and seemed to pause and then appeared to approach the center. Long thread or worm-like shapes as well as clumped jagged shapes as seen in the La Quinta Columna microscopy pictures of Graphene Oxide in the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were observed.
The colored and grayish nano specks and tubes were observed with a regular compound microscope and nothing was added to the drops of Moderna. A witness researcher also observed the moving nanobots and filaments under the microscope. Any further observations or analysis with more sophisticated microscopes will be reported here to add to this report.
This researcher states this is “what I observed under the microscope- freshly opened vial of Moderna – nothing added. Only light source and warmed to room temperature over two hours.”
These moving nano-worms are very similar to images published in mid-April by Mike Adams of Natural News in his microscope observations of masks, as also to Dr. T’s observation of nano-worms in masks, published in Not On the Beeb videos, as well as numerous lay researchers who have published their iPhone pictures and videos of moving filaments on masks and on nasal swabs . Dr. Ariyana Love reported in early April that these were hydrogel carbon nanotubes being used in the delivery of vaccines on masks and nasal swabs without informed consent. Karen Kingston the Pfizer whistleblower who has revealed redactions in Pfizer EUA filings documents has also revealed that Graphene Oxide is being used by Moderna and Pfizer in the PEGylated lipids used to encase the mRNA particles for coerced entry of these foreign mRNA molecules into human cells through naturally resistant human cell membranes.
Graphene Oxide is known to be highly toxic and cause blood clots.
The evidence of intelligent self-assembly of nanotechnology and intelligent filament-movement is an indicator of synthetic biology and nanobioelectronics, as per several scientific papers (some listed below) published in various journals, and points to the stealth inclusion of Graphene Oxide in the Moderna vaccine for electromagnetic manipulation of cells and neurons via the creation of synthetic neural networks in the human body and brain. This is a clear sign of malfeasance and intended transhumanizing and cyborgizing of the human body through the COVID vaccines.
It must be remembered that both Pfizer and Moderna developed the Transhumanist mRNA vaccines for DARPA, on DARPA contracts from 2013. Pfizer and Moderna’s military connections as well as the mRNA connections with DARPA’s Regina Dugan now directing the Wellcome LEAP ventures and DARPA’s Dan Wattendorf now at the Gates Foundation were discussed here earlier. DARPA’s “Pandemic Prevention Platforms” and ADEPT diagnostic and monitoring platforms are based on bioengineering, gene manipulation, and synthetic biology. These human-takeover programs envision an infinite future of mRNA vaccines and external control of the human body and brain, which Graphene Oxide would permit.
Further evidence of Graphene Oxide in the vaccines and in the chem trails and atmosphere has been discussed here:
Evidence of Nano Graphene Oxide (GO) Poisoning, Body & Brain: In COVID & Flu Vaccines, Chem Trails, Rainwater, Saline, Plus: Pfizer Whistleblower Karen Kingston Confirms GO in PEGylated Lipid Nano in Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines
Crime Scene Vaccine: Nano Graphene Oxide in High Amounts Now Found in Moderna, Other Vaccines, also Sanofi Flu Vaccine, & Saline Solution Point to COVID-19 (& All Professed Variants) Being Graphene & 4G/5G Poisoning, Not a Virus
Findings of Graphene Oxide and magnetic nanoparticles in agricultural feed, meat, and other sources were also discussed here in Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update from Transparent Media Truth and Ramola D Reports featuring Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Judy Mikovits.
IMAGES FROM MODERNA VACCINE UNDER MICROSCOPE:
SIMILARITY TO OTHER IMAGES:
Example of fiber found in mask in images from Mike Adams, Natural News lab microscopy:
Image of Nano-Worm found on Face Mask by Dr. T
Image of Graphene found in Vaxigrip Tetra flu vaccine reported by La Quinta Columna:
Images of Graphene Oxide found in Pfizer vaccine by the La Quinta Columna and University of Almeria researchers:
Sampling of papers revealing Graphene Oxide use in Gene Therapy and Nanobioelectronics
Genetically Targeted Control of Neuronal System
Efficient mRNA delivery with graphene oxide-polyethylenimine for generation of footprint-free human induced pluripotent stem cells.
Graphene-based Nano-Carrier modifications for gene delivery applications
Graphene Nanobioelectronics and Nanobiosensors Group/Catalan Institute of Nanotechnology
Recent advancement in biomedical applications on the surface of two-dimensional materials: from biosensing to tissue engineering
Graphene nanoparticles and their influence on neurons
Graphene oxide-induced neurotoxicity on neurotransmitters, AFD neurons and locomotive behavior in Caenorhabditis elegans
Recent progress of graphene oxide as a potential vaccine carrier and adjuvant
Moderna, Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines are all causing Deaths and Disability
The COVID vaccines have been known to cause reported-thousands of deaths and millions of vaccine injuries but are not being halted by governments — in confirmation of the nefarious Transhumanist Agenda noted here and also discussed here.
People worldwide need to rise up–especially physicians, journalists, attorneys, health care practitioners–to halt these genetic-manipulation and now seen to be AI-nanotech-laden “vaccines.”
Many thanks to the researcher who provided the information for this report; any updates or corrections will be added here.
This article may be reposted in full anywhere online with accreditation and linkback.
Spanish Researchers Find 98-99% of Pfizer Vaccine Vial is Comprised of Toxic/Blood-Clotting Nano Graphene Oxide–Also Found in Flu-Vaccines & Now Seen to be True Cause of COVID-19
Posted on July 5, 2021 by Ramola D | 7 Comments
Report & Links | Ramola D | July 5, 2021
In major bombshell news that is still percolating around the world, from its release on June 25, a Spanish television show — El Gato al Agua, a current affairs show hosted by José Javier Esparza — broke the news that toxic nanoparticulates of graphene oxide have been found in massive quantities in the Pfizer vaccine analyzed by Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid and other biochemists and academics at the University of Almeria, on the initiative of La Quinta Columna, a small group of Spanish researchers headed by Dr. Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano.
First in a series of planned analyses, La Quinta Columna has obtained a dozen more vaccine vials from different laboratories and aims to analyze all vaccine brands.
“It’s convenient to note that the vial was sealed, okay? Sealed vial with rubber and intact aluminum cap of 2ml capacity containing a cloudy aqueous suspension of 0.45ml. “RNA extraction and quantification is performed, and the presence of uncharacterized nanometric microbiological visible even under the optical microscope.” Those are the first conclusions. Here and in this sense, as you ask me, well, obviously I am not going to put anything in the sample. What we are doing today is getting more samples. In fact, we have obtained a dozen more and they are going to be added to make the sample more representative.”
</p>
Transcript of this interview is posted here by Orwell City: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide.html
Report from University of Almeria on Nano-Graphene found in the Pfizer Vaccine Vial (in Spanish, from La Quinta Columna/Telegram): MICROSCOPIA_DE_VIAL_CORMINATY_DR_CAMPRA_FIRMA_E_1_HORIZONTAL.pdf
Graphene Oxide is Toxic and Causes Blood Clots
Discussing the implications of this finding, Dr. Delgado states that the nanographene oxide creates thrombogenicity or blood-clotting in the veins, compromises the immune system, causes bilateral pneumonia, causes loss of smell and taste, causes multi-organ inflammation and essentially creates all the symptoms attributed early in the “pandemic” rollout to COVID-19.
“Graphene is toxic, it is a chemical, a toxic chemical agent. Introduced in the organism in large quantities, it causes thrombi. It causes blood clots. We have all the scientific articles to back it up. It causes post inflammatory syndrome, it causes alteration of the immune system. And when the redox balance is broken, in the sense that there is less of the body’s own reserve glutathione than an introduced toxicant such as graphene oxide, it generates a collapse of the immune system and a cytokine storm. In other words, something very similar to the fashionable disease, isn’t it? “–Ricardo Delgado, Ph.D
Graphene Oxide or GO has been used before as an adjuvant in vaccines, and has been found in the flu vaccines, which might further explain the high numbers of deaths in Milan, Italy and other areas where people had received the flu vaccine in high numbers.
Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity/Xu, Xiang et al
Recent progress of graphene oxide as a potential vaccine carrier and adjuvant/Cao, He et al
Graphene oxide gives a boost to new intranasal flu vaccine
Infosalus: The flu vaccine contains graphene oxide nanoparticles/Orwell City
Nano Graphene has also been found to be toxic:
Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms/Particle and Fibre Toxicology, Ou, Song et al, 2016
There Never Was a Virus
“COVID-19” therefore was never a virus but a bad reaction or inevitable side-effect to the loading of nano GO in vaccines, a chemical poisoning event rather than a biological pandemic event.
It is well-known among researchers now that no virus has been isolated for COVID-19; what has been stated to be SARS-COV-2 is the synthetic sequencing of a spike protein or fraction attributed to the imaginary genome of the imaginary SARS-COV-2 virus. Pathology study of cadaver tissue of people supposedly expiring from COVID-19 has only found evidence of Influenza A and B.
It is remarkable therefore that this information on nano graphene oxide in the flu vaccines points to similar symptoms as COVID-19 and essentially confirms what many have suspected: there was never any COVID/SARS-COV-2 virus.
Magnetized Human Bodies via Graphene Oxide and Nano Magnetite
Further Dr. Delgado states that graphene oxide in the cells acquires magnetic properties, accounting for the magnetizing of people vaccinated–and also accounting for the 5g-COVID connection–the coinciding of early deaths attributed to COVID-19 in areas such as Milan and Wuhan where 5G had been first switched on, due to excitation and a connection between the electronic absorption bands of graphene oxide and the bands of high frequency oscillations of 5G.
“We have to remember that graphene oxide, like any material has what is called an electronic absorption band. This is a specific frequency above which it is excited and oxidizes very quickly. In other words, with a radio frequency telephone signal, it can oscillate very quickly and cause havoc in just four or five hours, as happened in March and April 2020.”
–Ricardo Delgado, Ph.D
Nano graphene honeycomb structure
In nano biomedicine, Graphene Oxide in the form of carbon nanosheets with a distinct honeycomb lattice structure is also used as scaffolding or lattice to hold magnetic nanoparticles such as Iron Oxide or magnetite which in combination with lipid polymers all in nanoparticulate form are being used in drug-delivery, gene-based cancer therapies and newly in vaccines.
Magnetic nanoparticles offer a means of penetrating cells, as discussed here in Newsbreak 127 | Dr. Jane Ruby to Parents: Do Not Let Kids Get COVID-Tests, Vaccines, Booster Jabs, since human cell membranes naturally resist the intrusion of mRNA or any kind of genetic material. Using magnetic nanoparticles encased in lipid polymers such as PEG permits vaccine manufacturers to literally force mRNA into cells.
Magnetic nanoparticles have been used in drug delivery and thermo-chemotherapy for cancer:
Magnetic nanoparticle-based therapeutic agents for thermo-chemotherapy treatment of cancer/Hervault, Thanh; Royal Society of Chemistry
There is also much scientific literature, research, and reportage available on magnetogenetics, a field of inquiry which combines focus on magnetic nanoparticles, flourescing nanoparticle sensors and brain behavior research. Scientists have learned that affixing magnetic nanoparticles to neurons permits remote-access of the central nervous system and brain and permits remote operatives to switch neurons on and off from a distance, affecting motor/muscle movements, memory, and behavior.
Magnetogenetics goes deep into the brain/Epigenie.com
Magnetogenetics: remote non-invasive magnetic activation of neuronal activity with a magnetoreceptor/Long, Ye, Zhao, Zhang
Genetically engineered ‘Magneto’ protein remotely controls brain and behaviour/Guardian
Magnetogenetics: A new technique to control the inner workings of human cells and build neural circuits/Extreme Tech
Close analysis with startling electron and optical microscope pictures of the graphene oxide found in the vaccine vial is presented in this article by Orwell City:
La Quinta Columna: Analysis of vaccination vial confirms presence of graphene nanoparticles
Also see: Urgent Announcement: COVID-19 is caused by Graphene Oxide introduced by several ways into the body
Image (electron miscroscope) from the vaccine vial contrasted with image of nano graphene oxide from the scientific literature/Image from the video analysis by La Quinta Columna, reported here: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html
Image (optical miscroscope) from the vaccine vial contrasted with image of nano graphene oxide from the scientific literature/Image from the video analysis by La Quinta Columna, reported here: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html
It is shocking especially to learn that 98-99% of the contents of the Pfizer vaccine vial comprised Graphene Oxide, the nanotubes acutely responsive to high EMF such as 5G, and only a “very small amount of mRNA” according to Ricardo Delgado.
That would imply that the so-called vaccines essentially intended to force not only synthetic mRNA but the nano graphene oxide, lipid casings, and iron oxide/magnetite into cells: it is impossible for vaccine makers not to have known that.
“There is a small trace of RNA that does not correspond to, let’s say, the main component. 98% to 99% of the vial is precisely graphene oxide, that is, the main component of the vaccine is graphene oxide. So this is what is worrying, because we even suspect that AstraZeneca probably carried more doses than those that have been administered lately and that is why it generated more thrombi initially. ”
–Ricardo Delgado, Ph.D
Magnetic nanoparticles introduced into cells on the backs of Graphene Oxide binders, particularly into brain cells–neurons, have implications for both changing the electromagnetic nature of cells, permitting remote oscillation, and permitting remote manipulation of behavior, thought, emotion, and action, essentially, mind-control through Remote Brain Control via EMF.
Graphene successfully interfaced with neurons in the brain/New Atlas, Feb16, 2016
Graphene is also being used in biosensor applications and is part of the transhumanist push to cyborgize humans, connect humans to the Internet of Things and Internet of Bio Nano Things under cover of “Intelligent Healthcare”:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/270907936_Chemical_and_magnetic_functionalization_of_graphene_oxide_as_a_route_to_enhance_its_biocompatibility
Chapter 5 – Carbon Nanotubes for Sensing Applications/Science Direct
Design, Synthesis, and Characterization of Graphene−Nanoparticle Hybrid Materials for Bioapplications/Chemical Review, Rutgers University: http://www.nanotubes.rutgers.edu/PDFs/ChemRev_Bioapp_of_Graphene_2015.pdf
Internet of things, smart sensors, and pervasive systems: Enabling connected and pervasive healthcare/Chapter synopsis from the book “Healthcare Data Analytics and Management: A volume in Advances in ubiquitous sensing applications for healthcare” Eds. Dey, Ashour, Fong et al (Academic Press, 2019)
These are huge and unsettling findings which need further investigation.
The Everyday Concerned Citizen
Army Doctor & Aerospace Medicine Specialist LTC. Theresa Long Calls On Pentagon To Ground ALL Pilots That Have Taken COVID Shots
Added by Johanna Anim Caviezel on September 28, 2021.
Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, who is an Army Doctor and Aerospace Medicine Specialist, provided an affidavit in which she recommends the Secretary of Defense to ground all pilots that have received the COVID shots.
The affidavits reads in full below. Do a search of this article for the word “pilot” and you will notice the petition of LTC. Long in point 39 below.
I, Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS being duly sworn, depose and state as follows:
1. I make this affidavit, as a whistle blower under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, Title 10 U.S.C. § 1034, in support of the above referenced MOTION as expert testimony in support thereof.
2. The expert opinions expressed here are my own and arrived at from my persons, professional and educational experiences taken in context, where appropriate, by scientific data, publications, treatises, opinions, documents, reports and other information relevant to the subject matter and are not necessarily those of the Army or Department of Defense.
Experience & Credentials
3. I am competent to testify to the facts and matters set forth herein. A true and accurate copy of my curriculum vitae is attached hereto as Exhibit A.
4. After receiving a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas Austin, completed my medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School in 2008. I served as a Field Surgeon for ten years and went on to complete a residency in Aerospace and Occupational Medicine at the United States Army School of Aviation Medicine, Fort Rucker, AL. I hold a Master’s in Public Health, and I have been trained by the Combat Readiness Center at Ft. Rucker as an Aviation Safety Officer. Additionally, I have trained in the Medical Management of Chemical and Biological Causalities at Fort Detrick and USAMIIRD.
5. I am board certified in flight Aerospace Medicine and board eligible in Occupational Medicine.
6. I am currently serving as the Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade Ft. Rucker, Alabama and am responsible for certifying the health, mental and physical ability, and readiness for all nearly 4,000 individuals on flight status on this post.
7. My appended curriculum vitae further demonstrates my academic and scientific achievements by me over the past thirteen years.
8. Prior to the outset of the pandemic, I received specialized military training from Infectious Disease doctors from the Army, Navy and Air Force on emerging infectious disease threats, FEMA training, Emergency preparedness training, Medical effects of Ionizing Radiation, OSHA, Aerospace Toxicology, Epidemiology, Biostatistics, medical research and disaster planning. More recently I have functioned as a medical and scientific advisor to an Aviation training Brigade seeking to identify risk mitigation strategies, and bio statistical analysis of SARS- Cov-2 (“Covid 19”) infections in both vaccinated and unvaccinated Soldiers. In so doing, I have identified, diagnosed and treated Covid 19 pathogenic infections. I have observed vaccine adverse events following the administration of EUA vaccines, and followed the success of Soldiers who obtained various Covid 19 therapies outside the military. The majority of the service members within the DOD population are young and in good physical condition. Military aviators are a subset of the military population that has to meet the most stringent medical standards to be on flight status. The population of student pilots I take care of are primarily in their 20s-30s, males and in excellent physical condition. The risk of serious illness or death in this population from SARs-CoV-2 is minimal, with a survival rate of 99.997%.
9. In observing, studying and analyzing all the available data, information, samples, experiences, histories and results of these treatments and inoculations provided, I have formulated a professional opinion, which requires me to report those findings to superiors in the chain of command and colleagues in the military. I have done so with mixed results in terms of acceptance, rejection and threats of punishment for so sharing.
10. The application of risk management is critical to the safety and success in both medicine and aviation. Aerospace Medicine is a specialty devoted to safety of flight by the aeromedical dispositioning and treatment of flight crew members, as accomplished by the consistent and careful application of risk mitigation and management strategies. ATP 5-19, 1-3. Risk Management (RM)1 outlines a disciplined approach to express a risk level in terms readily understood at all echelons.
1 adminpubs.tradoc.army.mil/regulations/TR385-2withChange1.docx 4
Case 1:21-cv-02228-RM-STV Document 17 Filed 09/24/21 USDC Colorado Page 7 of 269
11. 1-6. States, “A risk decision is a commander, leader, or individual’s determination to accept or not accept. The risk(s) associated with an action he or she will take or will direct others to take. RM is only effective when specific information about hazards and risks is passed to the appropriate level of command for a risk decision. Subordinates must pass specific risk information up the chain of command.”
12. “When the specific information about hazards and risks is passed to the appropriate level of command for a risk decision. Subordinates must pass specific risk information up the chain of command. Conversely, the higher command must provide subordinates making risk decisions or implementing controls with the established risk tolerance—the level of risk the responsible commander is willing to accept. RM application must be inclusive; those executing an operation and those directing it participate in an integrated process”.
13. 1-7. States, “In the context of RM, a control is an action taken to eliminate a hazard or to reduce its risk. Commanders establish local policies and regulations if appropriate”.
14. The five steps of Risk management include; 1. Identify the hazards, 2. Assess the hazards, 3. Develop controls and make risk decisions, 4. Implement controls, 5. Supervise and evaluate.
15. It is therefore my responsibility and that of every leaders to apply the steps of risk management to the current pandemic and countermeasures used. The CDC and the FDA are civilian agencies that do not have the mission of National Defense that the DOD has. Guidance and recommendations made by these civilian agencies must be filtered through strategic perspective of national defense and the potential risks recommendations may have on the health of the entire fighting force. Ensuring that the health of the fighting force is not compromised is a strategic imperative, for which every military physician is responsible to of the entire fighting force. Ensuring that the health of the fighting force is not compromised is a strategic imperative, for which every military physician is responsible to ensure.
16. Step 1: Identify the hazards: As defined by FM 1-02.1 Operational Terms, pg. 1- 48, hazard is a condition with the potential to cause injury, illness, or death of personnel; damage to or loss of equipment or property; or mission degradation.
17. Step 2: Assess the Hazards: There are numerous therapeutic agents that have been proven to significantly reduce infection and therefore provide protection from the harmful effects of SARs-CoV-2.
18. Literature has demonstrated that natural immunity is durable, completed, and superior to vaccination immunity to SARs-CoV-2. mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna both have been linked to myocarditis, especially in young males between 16-24 years old,2 The majority of young new Army aviators are in their early twenties. We know there is a risk of myocarditis with each mRNA vaccination. We additionally now know that vaccination does not necessarily prevent infection or transmission of SARs-CoV-2Therefore individuals fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines have at least two independent risk factors for myocarditis after vaccination. Additional boaster shots add more risk. It is impossible to perform a risk/benefit analysis on the use of mRNA as counter measures to SARs-CoV-2 without further data… Use of mRNA vaccines in our fighting force, presents a risk of undetermined magnitude, in a population in which less than 20 active-duty personnel out of 1.4 million, died of the underlying SARs- CoV-2.
19. Aircrew Training Program (ATP) 5-19, 1-8. Accept No Unnecessary Risk, states, “An unnecessary risk is any risk that, if taken, will not contribute meaningfully to mission accomplishment or will needlessly endanger lives or resources. Army leaders accept only a level of risk in which the potential benefit outweighs the potential loss.
20. Research shows that most individuals with myocarditis do not have any symptoms. Complications of myocarditis include dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death and carries a mortality rate of 20% at one year and 50% at 5 years. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine, “despite optimal medical management, overall mortality has not changed in the last 30 years”.
21. Step 3: Develop controls and make risk decisions: Because vaccination with mRNA increase the risk of myocarditis, a comprehensive screening program should be implemented immediately to identify individuals who have been affected and attempt to mitigate immediate risks and long-term disability.
22. Step 4: Implement Controls: Send out clear guidance to all DOD healthcare professionals on risks of-vaccination myocarditis. Compulsory SARs-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination program should be immediately suspended until research can be done to determine the true magnitude of risk of myocarditis in individuals who have been vaccinated. We must evaluate and immediately implement alternatives to mRNA vaccines, to include Ivermectin (FDA approved 1996), Remdesivir (FDA approved 2020), Hydroxychloroquine (FDA approved 1955), Regeneron (FDA EU approved 2020). Review VAERS data for deaths from COVID for age-matched data and data from active duty COVID deaths within the DOD to perform a risk/benefit analysis.
23. Step 5: Supervise and evaluate: We must establish a screening program to identify those at increased risk of myocarditis, i.e. those that have, received mRNA vaccinations with Comirnaty, BioNTech or Moderna, or have any of the following symptoms chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations They should have screening tested performed in accordance with the CDC recommendations prior to return to flight duties. Per the CDC guidelines the initial evaluation of individuals identified according to the above criteria include; ECG, troponion level, inflammatory markers such as the C-reactive protein and erythrocyte sedimentation rate. It should be noted that the gold standard for diagnosis of myocarditis is end myocardial biopsy (EMB).
24. Given that the labels for Comirnaty and BioNtech clearly state that the vaccination should not be given to individuals that are allergic to ingredients. I have noted that one of the primary ingredients of the Lipid Nanoparticle delivery system is “ALC 1035” (two attachments, parts highlighted) in the Pfizer shots. The forth attachment is the toxicity report on ALC-1035, which comprises between 30-50% of the total ingredients.3 The Safety Data Sheet, (attached as Exhibit B) for this primary ingredient states that it is Category 2 under the OSHA HCS regulations (21 CFR 1910) and includes several concerning warnings, including but not limited to:
1. Seek medical attention if it comes into contact with your skin;
2. If inhaled and If breathing is difficult, give cardiopulmonary resuscitation
3. Evacuate if there is an environmental spill
4. the chemical, physical, and toxicological properties have not been completely investigated
5. Caution: Product has not been fully validated for medical applications. For research use only
25. Other journals and scientific papers also denote that this particular ingredient has never been used in humans before.4 To be abundantly clear, one of the listed primary ingredients of these injectables is Polyethylene glycol (“PEG”) which is a derivative of ethylene oxide. Polyethylene Glycol is the active ingredient in antifreeze. While it is hard to believe this is a key ingredient in these vaccines, it would explain the increased cardiovascular risk to users of the BioNTech or Comirnaty shots. I cannot discern what form of alchemy Pfizer and the FDA have discovered that would make antifreeze into a healthful cure to the human body. Others seem to agree my point per recent scientific studies that caused a group of 57 doctors and scientists to call for an immediate halt to the vaccination program.5 In short, this antifreeze ingredient is being studied for the first time in human injectables. According to the VAERS data, which admittedly underreports by as much as 100 times the actual SAE’s, there are well more than 600,000 documented Serious Adverse Events (ones requiring medical attention) alone and more than 13,000 fatalities directly linked to this particular vaccine. I cannot understand how this vaccine remains on the list of available options to treat Covid, when there are so many other non-deadly or injurious options available.
26. As such, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that many humans are allergic to these dangerous and deadly toxins and therefore should not take vaccinations with either Comirnaty or BioNtech. Again, I have identified an agent that possess a significant hazard to Soldiers, which would fall under DA Pam 385-61 Toxic Safety Standards cited in 2-11.
27. My assessment is that ALC 0315 is a known toxin with little study, specifically restricted to “research only“ and effectively has no prior use history, with the SDS designation of (GHS02), listed as H315 and H319, in other words, hazardous if inhaled, ingested or in contact with skin and a health hazard with the designation (P313). A review of the SDS outlines that it is not for human or veterinary use,
28. I have not taken significant time to delineate the risks of other Covid 19 Vaccines other than the Safety Data Sheet of Moderna’s key ingredient, SM-102 (attached as Exhibit C). Suffice it to say that SM-102 is significantly more dangerous than the Pfizer ALC 3015 and it appears that the DOD is not actively acquiring or distributing this IND/EUA. If the DOD were to undertake use of the Moderna vaccine, one can expect a much higher Serious Adverse Event and fatality rate given that SM-102 carries an express warning “Skull and Crossbones” characterized under the GHS06 and GHS08. In other words, this Moderna ingredient is deadly.
29. Given that these Covid 19 Vaccines were both Investigational New Drugs and Emergency Use Authorization vaccines, I have taken considerable time to understand potential risks, hazards and dangers these and any new drug or Investigational New Drug will may have on the health, safety and operational readiness or ability of pilots under my care and at this post. I have sought to research military records and track systems for recording events and Serious Adverse Events and fatalities associated with vaccines, new vaccines and Emergency Use, investigational vaccines in computer data systems recommended by the General Accounting Office in 2002 and ordered to be developed and implemented by the Secretary of Defense in 2003.
30. A weekly MEDSITREP report fails to report the CDC data from VAERS or internal data regarding vaccine adverse events. Despite recommendation made by the Government Accountability Office in the GAO’s survey of Guard and Reserve Pilots and Aircrew GAO-02-445, published Sep 20,2002, in which it was recommended that the Secretary of Defense should direct the establishment of an active surveillance program (unlike the passive VAERS) to identify and monitor adverse events, was not implemented. I have been unable to locate, access or asses any data, data base or internal system to track, store, evaluate or research the effects of vaccines on our military members or pilots.
31. I have also reviewed scientific data and peer reviewed studies that discuss, analyze results and conclude that natural immunity is at least as good if not far superior to any Covid Vaccine available at this time. I have also reviewed Dr. Peter McCullough’s sworn affidavit in support of and in relation to the Complaint filed in this case and have reviewed its supporting data. An additional peer-reviewed study not referenced in Dr. McCullough’s materials also supports the same conclusions drawn and reports that natural immunity provides a 13 fold better protection against Covid 19 infections than any currently available Covid 19 Vaccine6. More recently, in a meeting of the FDA Advisory Committee on September 17 of this year, fourteen of seventeen members voted against the authorization of any Covid booster vaccines in the juvenile age group having noted that the vaccine program has breached the defining test under the EUA statute as to whether the experimental treatment benefits outweigh the risks; in fact, they found the shots are far more dangerous than helpful in this age group and some voiced concerns that this would apply generally to all age groups.7
32. I am also aware of the Secretary of Defense Austin’s order in relation to Covid Vaccine mandates made this week. In an information paper, it was stated that, “Unit personnel should use only as much force as necessary to assist medical personnel with immunizations.” The use of force to administer a medical treatment or therapy against the will of a mentally competent individual constitutes medical battery and universally violates medical ethics. Currently, I am not aware of the Comirnaty available within the DOD. Emergency Use Authorized vaccines, despite the attempt to characterize some of them as approved despite such approved versions not being available and regardless of a military member’s prior immunity to Covid 19; even where it may be demonstrated with a recent antibody test.
33. Finally, I have reviewed a recent study entitled “US COVID-19 Vaccines Proven to Cause More Harm than Good Based on Pivotal Clinical Trial Data Analyzed Using the Proper Scientific Endpoint, All Cause Severe Morbidity,” by J. Bart Classen, MD and published in Trends in Internal Medicine; August 25, 2021. Attached as Exhibit D.
34. I have also seen policies, memoranda and guidance as it relates to exemptions for vaccinations as fully detailed in Army Regulation 40-562, which purport to eliminate any exemption for prior immunity by our military personnel.
Opinion
35. I have reviewed the Motion for a Preliminary Injunction which discusses the issue
of prior immunity benefits outweighing the risks of using experimental Covid 19
Vaccines, together with proposed exhibits and materials cited therein. In opinion on this subject matter, I am also drawing my own conclusions that will be put into practice in my current role as an Army flight surgeon knowing full well the horrific repercussions this decision may befall me in terms of my career, my relationships and life as an Army doctor.
36. I personally observed the most physically fit female Soldier I have seen in over 20 years in the Army, go from Colligate level athlete training for Ranger School, to being physically debilitated with cardiac problems, newly diagnosed pituitary brain tumor, thyroid dysfunction within weeks of getting vaccinated. Several military physicians have shared with me their firsthand experience with a significant increase in the number of young Soldiers with migraines, menstrual irregularities, cancer, suspected myocarditis and reporting cardiac symptoms after vaccination. Numerous Soldiers and DOD civilians have told me of how they were sick, bed-ridden, debilitated, and unable to work for days to weeks after vaccination. I have also recently reviewed three flight crew members’ medical records, all of which presented with both significant and aggressive systemic health issues. Today I received word of one fatality and two ICU cases on Fort Hood; the deceased was an Army pilot who could have been flying at the time. All three pulmonary embolism events happened within 48 hours of their vaccination. I cannot attribute this result to anything other than the Covid 19 vaccines as the source of these events. Each person was in top physical condition before the inoculation and each suffered the event within 2 days post vaccination. Correlation by itself does not equal causation, however, significant causal patterns do exist that raise correlation into a probable cause; and the burden to prove otherwise falls on the authorities such as the CDC, FDA, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. I find the illnesses, injuries and fatalities observed to be the proximate and causal effect of the Covid 19 vaccinations.
38. I can report of knowing over fifteen military physicians and healthcare providers who have shared experiences of having their safety concerns ignored and being ostracized for expressing or reporting safety concerns as they relate to COVID vaccinations. The politicization of SARs-CoV-2, treatments and vaccination strategies have completely compromised long-standing safety mechanisms, open and honest dialogue, and the trust of our service members in their health system and healthcare providers.
· Here We Go: Biden Considers Mandatory COVID Injections For Military (Video)
· The Push For More Vaccinations: They Lost The Narrative Long Ago – Just Ask The Military Men & Women (Video)
· Ohio: Military Has Taken Over Wolstein Center To Administer COVID “Vaccines”
· Vaccine Update: The Military Has A Heavy-Handed Involvement In Operation Warp Speed
39. The subject matter of this Motion for a Preliminary Injunction and its devastating effects on members of the military compel me to conclude and conduct accordingly as follows:
1. a) None of the ordered Emergency Use Covid 19 vaccines can or will provide better immunity than an infection-recovered person;
2. b) All three of the EUA Covid 19 vaccines (Comirnaty is not available), in the age group and fitness level of my patients, are more risky, harmful and dangerous than having no vaccine at all, whether a person is Covid recovered or facing a Covid 19 infection;
3. c) Direct evidence exists and suggests that all persons who have received a Covid 19 Vaccine are damaged in their cardiovascular system in an irreparable and irrevocable manner;
4. d) Due to the Spike protein production that is engineered into the user’s genome, each such recipient of the Covid 19 Vaccines already has micro clots in their cardiovascular system that present a danger to their health and safety;
5. e) That such micro clots over time will become bigger clots by the very nature of the shape and composition of the Spike proteins being produced and said proteins are found throughout the user’s body, including the brain;
1. f) That at the initial stage of this damage the micro clots can only be discovered by a biopsy or Magnetic Resonance Image (“MRI”) scan;
2. g) That due to the fact that there is no functional myocardial screening currently being conducted, it is my professional opinion that substantial foreseen risks currently exist, which require proper screening of all flight crews.
3. h) That, by virtue of their occupations, said flight crews present extraordinary risks to themselves and others given the equipment they operate, munitions carried thereon and areas of operation in close proximity to populated areas.
4. i) That, without any current screening procedures in place, including any Aero Message (flight surgeon notice) relating to this demonstrable and identifiable risk, I must and will therefore ground all active flight personnel who received the vaccinations until such time as the causation of these serious systemic health risks can be more fully and adequately assessed.
5. j) That, based on the DOD’s own protocols and studies, the only two valuable methodologies to adequately assess this risk are through MRI imaging or cardio biopsy which must be carried-out.
6. k) That, in accordance with the foregoing, I hereby recommend to the Secretary of Defense that all pilots, crew and flight personnel in the military service who required hospitalization from injection or received any Covid 19 vaccination be grounded similarly for further dispositive assessment.
7. l) That this Court should grant an immediate injunction to stop the further harm to all military personnel to protect the health and safety of our active duty, reservists and National Guard troops.
40. I am competent to opine on the medical and flight readiness aspects of these allegations based upon my above-referenced education and professional medical, aviation and military experience and the basis of my opinions are formed as a result of my education, practice, training and experience.
41 As an Aerospace Medicine Specialist, and flight surgeon responsible for the lives of our Army pilots, I confirm and attest to the accuracy and truthfulness of my foregoing statements, analysis and attachments or references hereto:
_______________/S/__________________ LTC Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS
I, Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS, declare under the penalty of perjury of the laws of the United States of America, and state upon personal knowledge that:
THERESA MARIE LONG, MD, MPH, FS LTC, MEDICAL CORPS, U.S. Army
Medical Education
United States Army School of Aviation Medicine Aerospace/Occupational Medicine Residency University of West Florida
Graduate Student -MPH
06/2019-6/2021
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Hood, Texas Family Medicine Internship
06/2008-11/2010
Unrestricted Medical License, IN
09/2003 – 06/2008
University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, Texas 06/2008 M.D.
08/2001 – 08/2004
Undergraduate – University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX 05/2004 B.S. Neurobiology
Research Experience
08/2018 – 5/2020
School of Aviation Medicine
University of West Florida MPH program
https://tml526.wixsite.com/website
Performed a cross-sectional study on Intervertebral Disc Disease Among Army Aviators and Air Crew
08/2002 – 05/2003
University of Texas at Austin, Texas
Research Assistant, Dr. Dee Silverthorn
Performed academic research in effort to update medical facts and the latest research information for the publication of the fourth edition of Human Physiology
09/2000 – 11/2000
Neuropharmacology Research, Texas
Lab Tech, Dr. Silverthorn
Acquisition of rat cerebellums for research in gene sequencing. The focus of the project was to determine the DNA sequence of the receptor in the developing fetal brain that binds to ethanol and induces apoptosis leading to fetal alcohol syndrome.
Publications/Presentations/Poster Sessions Presentations/Posters
Poster: Intervertebral Disc Disease Among Army Aviators and Air Crew, presented during the 2021 American Occupational Healthcare Conference.
Long, Theresa M., Sorensen, Christian, Victoria Zumberge. (2003, May). Sodium dependent transport of Chlorophenol red uptake by Malpighian tubules of acheta domesticus. Poster presented at: University of Texas at Houston; Austin, TX.
Volunteer Experience
08/ 2005 – 09/2005
University of Texas – Houston, Health Science Ctr, Texas
Medical Student -Provided medical aid and support for Acute Care and triage of Hurricane Katrina evacuees.
Work Experience
06/2021- Present
1st Aviation Brigade TOMS Surgeon
Serve as the Medical Advisor to the 1st Aviation Brigade Commander regarding health and fitness of over 3600 officers, warrant officers and Soldiers. The Brigade is comprised of three aviation training battalions, responsible for initial entry rotary wing/ fixed wing flight training, advanced aircraft training. as well as Specific duties include ensuring safety of flight in Army Aviation operations by functioning as Flight Surgeon, while ensuring the health and fitness of military police, firefighters and military working dogs that support Ft. Rucker. Tasked with conducting epidemiological and biostatistical analysis of injuries and illnesses (SARs CoV-2) and medical trends that occur during training and identify and implement strategies to mitigate delays or lost training time.
05/2018-06/2021
Aerospace and Occupational Medicine Resident
Graduate Medical Education training in Aerospace and Occupational Medicine while obtaining a Master’s in Public Health. Specialty training included the Flight surgeon course, The Instructor/Trainer course, Space Cadre Course, Medical Effects of Ionizing Radiation, Medical Management of Chemical and Biological Casualties course at USAMIIRD, Ft. Detrick, NASA, 7th Special Forces, Aviation Safety Officer Course, Global Medicine Symposium, OSHA, Dept of Transportation, Textron Bell Helicopters, Brigade Healthcare Course, Preventative Medicine Senior Leaders Course, Joint Enroute Critical Care Course, Army Aeromedical Activity, research on Intervertebral Disc Disease.
05/2015-05/2018
Department of Rehabilitation Services
General Medical Officer
Assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Physical Medicine clinic with special duties Function as General Medical Officer, to mitigate the number of high risk patients get referred off-post to Pain management and PM&R clinics. Functioned as the Performance Improvement officer for PM&R, the Chiropractic Clinic OIC, and the MEB/IDES Subject Matter Expert to IPMC multi-disciplinary team. Significantly increased access to care to the Physical Medicine clinic. Was instrumental in leading the hospital transition for the Chiropractic clinic, contributing to the subsequent successful Joint Commission inspection. Increased access to care in the Chiropractic clinic by 500%.
9/2013- 5/2015
Department of Pediatrics/ Department of Deployment & Operational Medicine
General Medical Officer
Assigned to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical center Pediatric Clinic with special duties within the Department of Deployment & Operational Medicine. Provided acute and routine medical care for newborn to age 18 and collaborated with Lactation Team Leader to develop research matrix to ensure effective use of resources to meet Perinatal Core Measures PC-05 for Joint Commission Accreditation. Demonstrated initiative by providing emergency medical care to one of the victims of the April 2, 2014 FT Hood shooting.
10/2012-9/2013
Department of Deployment Medicine/ Emergency Medicine
General Medical Officer
Assigned to the Department of Deployment & Operational Medicine at Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) with specific duties directed by the CRDAMC DCCS. Supported soldier deployment/redeployment from combat, while also performing clinical rotations within the Emergency and Internal Medicine Departments to increase access to care for acutely ill patients. Improved productivity of the SMRC by conducting ETS, Chapter, Special Forces, Airborne, Ranger, SERE, and OCS/WOCS physicals. Ensured DODM success with 90% CRDAMC staff compliance of their annual PHA’s. Selected to become an ACLS instructor.
06/2012-10/01/2012
Department of the Army Inspector General Agency
Disability Medicine Subject Matter Expert (SME) – Temporary Dept of the Army Inspector General
Assistant Inspector General on Medical Disability (Subject Matter Expert)
Selected above my peers, from across the Army AMEDD as one of three medical NARSUM Subject Matter Experts to function as a temporary assistant Inspector General, in a SECARMY directed inspection of the MEB/IDES system. Planed, coordinated, and conducted inspections of agencies/commands and to gather required data and perspectives relevant to the inspection topic. Developed inspection concepts, objectives, methodologies while coordinating inspection site requirements with major Army Commands ASCC, DRUs, Installations and Components. Identified trends, analyzed root causes to systemic problems and proposed solutions to the IG, Army Chief of Staff and Secretary of the Army for service-wide implementation.
06/2011-06/2012
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
Integrated Disability Evaluation System
Increased patient access to care by conducting 203 acute care appointments in four months. Increased productivity by 25% by completing 202 NARSUMs, 12 TDRLs, 42 Psychiatric addendums in nine months with only a single case returned from the PEB. Performed duties of MEB chief and QA physician in their absence by performing QA on seven NARSUMS, and reviewing 13 cases for initial intake. Functioned as IDES Physician Training officer, applying PDA training to develop a comprehensive training program for new MEB/IDES NARSUM physicians.
11/2010-05/2011
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Hospital Operations, Clinical Plans and Medical Operations Officer
Served as Clinical Plans and Medical Operations Officer for Hospital Operation (HOD), responsible for the synchronization of external and internal MEDCEN operations supporting over 3,000 MEDCEN employee as well as the DoD’s largest military installation and surrounding civilian population; assisted in development and execution of medical plans supporting Installation, Garrison, MEDCEN and Civilian AT/FP and MASCAL events
06/2005 – 07/2005
United States Army, Texas, Officer Basic Course – Class 1st Sergeant
Supervised 306 medical, dental, and veterinarian HPSP scholarship recipients for Officer Basic training. 10/2002 – 08/2003
United States Army – Texas National Guard, Texas Flight Medic –EMT/BCLS Instructor Training
10/2001 – 10/2002
United States Army Reserve, Texas, Instructor/Trainer
Citizens Journal
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-13. Bypass decades of approval for mRNA. Autoimmunity after jab. Natural immunity vs. jab-induced
https://paulthepaperbear.wordpress.com/2021/10/13/your-alternative-update-on-covid19-for-2021-10-13-bypass-decades-of-approval-for-mrna-autoimmunity-after-jab-natural-immunity-vs-jab-induced/
