Australia has Fallen – NT to introduce $5k fines for Unvaccinated workers despite having ZERO local Covid-19 cases

The Northern Territory Chief Minister, Michael Gunner has announced that tens of thousands of Northern Territory workers could be fined or blocked from their workplaces unless they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie will introduce new rules that make it mandatory for many workers who interact with the public to have their first jab by November 12th.

Second doses will need to be complete by December 24th, Chief Minister Michael Gunner told reporters on Wednesday 13th October.

If they’re not, workers won’t be permitted to go to their workplace and could be fined $5,000 for failing to comply with a mandated health directive.

Employees who must be vaccinated under NT law include those who come into contact with the general public.

Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie

Chief Minister Gunner said that’s almost every worker in the NT.

“If your job involves interacting with members of public you need to get the jab,” he said.

“This is a very broad vaccination policy.”

Workers involved in essential infrastructure, food and goods supply, and security and logistics roles are among those required to get fully vaccinated by Christmas Eve.

As are workers at increased risk of contracting the virus, such as freight transport workers.

“Everything we’ve done has been through the legal team. We worked on this in great detail to make sure it is consistent with how CHO’s directive is implemented,” Gunner said.

The new rules also allow employers to demand proof of vaccination from staff and to keep information on those who are vaccinated.

They also acknowledge a booster vaccine will be required in 2022.

Watch Chief Minister Gunner announce the mandate in the following video –

For such a Draconian, dictatorial policy to be implemented you would assume Northern Territory, Australia is currently overwhelmed by the Covid-19 virus. But a quick look at the Northern Territory Governments Covid-19 dashboard shows this isn’t the case at all.

As of 10:30am, October 14th 2021, Northern Territory, Australia has just 7 active Covid-19 cases with none of them acquired locally. Five cases were allegedly acquired overseas, whilst 2 cases were allegedly acquired via interstate travel.

The Government dashboard also confirms that Northern Territory, Australia has recorded just 223 cases of Covid-19 in over 18 months, with 216 of those people recovering, meaning there have been just 7 deaths since March 2020.

Despite this 2,131 people are currently undertaking forced quarantine.

The NT Government site states the following –

‘Visitors to the Northern Territory (NT) will not be permitted entry if they are from a declared Covid-19 hotspot or public exposure site. Any visitors from these areas will be turned around and may be subject to a fine.

International and interstate travellers (from designated hotspots) who are eligible to enter the Northern Territory are required by law to undertake 14 days of quarantine in supervised accommodation under the Public and Environmental Health Act 2011. The accommodation is determined by the Northern Territory Government.*

Individuals entering into mandatory supervised quarantine in the Northern Territory will be charged a rate of $2,500 per person or $5,000 for a family of two or more people for 14 days.

Any person found breaching quarantine regulations will be liable for fines.‘

Do you need any more evidence that this isn’t about a virus, and is instead all about control?

