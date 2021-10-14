EXCLUSIVE – Vaccinated people accounted for 82% of Covid-19 deaths, 69% of hospitalisations & 54% of cases in September according to official figures

The latest official Public Health data shows that the vaccinated population accounted for over 82% of Covid-19 deaths in September, whilst also accounting for 69% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and 54% of alleged Covid-19 cases from September 11th through to October 8th.

The Covid-19 Statistical Report is a weekly report on Covid-19 data published by Public Health Scotland, and the latest update published October 13th confirms that things are getting worse for the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst things improve for the not-vaccinated population.

Table 16 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 cases were among the not-vaccinated population in the week beginning September 11th 2021, accounting for 13,553 cases. Whilst the fully vaccinated population did not lag far behind recording 12,120 cases. However, in the three weeks since the fully vaccinated have accounted for the majority of cases, with the difference between the not-vaccinated getting larger by the week.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by the above table between September 11th and October 8th 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 39,166 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 5,049 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 40,223 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 54% of Covid-19 cases between September 11th and October 8th, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 46%.

However, the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to hospitalisations, with the fully vaccinated now accounting for the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations since at least July 2021.

The above table shows that the not-vaccinated over-60’s accounted for just 11% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between September 11th and October 8th, whilst the vaccinated over 60’s accounted for 89%.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between September 11th and October 8th 2021 as confirmed by table 17 of the PHS report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 868

Partly vaccinated population = 106

Fully vaccinated population = 1850

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 69% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between September 11th and October 8th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 31%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

According to table 18 of the Public Health Scotland Covid-19 Statistical Report the number of Covid-19 deaths nearly doubled in the week beginning 11th September from the number of deaths recorded in the week beginning 4th September 2021.

But yet again the vast majority of them were people who had been fully vaccinated.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 by vaccination status between September 4th and October 1st 2021 as confirmed by table 18 of the PHS report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 89 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 18 deaths

Fully vaccinated population = 393 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 82.2% of Covid-19 deaths in September 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 17.8%.

Some people may argue that this is expected if the majority of the population has been vaccinated. Which would be true if official data didn’t show that the number of Covid-19 deaths in September 2021 was 2,172% higher than the number recorded in September 2020.

Between 4th September and 30th September 2020 there were just 22 Covid-19 deaths recorded, whereas between 4th September and 30th September 2021 there were 500 Covid-19 deaths recorded. The difference between the two is that nobody was vaccinated in September 2020, whilst in September 2021 80% of the population were vaccinated.

This not only proves that the Covid-19 injections do no work, it also suggests that they actually make the recipient worse.

The reason deaths were so low in September 2020 is because seasonality was on our side, as it has always been with all respiratory viruses.

The fact that seasonality hasn’t worked in 2021 when we also supposedly had Covid-19 vaccines on our side suggests that the vaccinated population have one very rough winter ahead of them, because we are already seeing the early signs of antibody-dependent-enhancement.

