Australian Police Interrogate Citizens Over Social Media Posts Supporting Anti-Lockdown Protests

Several videos have surfaced online showing people in Australia being interrogated by police officers over posts on social media expressing support for anti-lockdown protests.

In one video from the southeastern state of Victoria, two officers of the Victoria Police are seen showing up to a man’s house in the middle of the night to ask him about Facebook posts he made six months prior in support of protests against Covid-19 lockdowns.

The two officers show the man a file of printed screenshots of what are apparently some of his posts on social media supporting the anti-lockdown movement.

One of the police officers asks: “Do you agree that you put some posts on Facebook? Does this look familiar?”

The man that the officers visited is shocked at the sheer absurdity that the police showed up in the night to ask about posts he made on Facebook six months ago. He expresses outrage at the fact that his rights as an Australian to protest and free expression are being questioned.

“You got the cops coming around here to tell me that I’ve been in a protest… six months ago?” asks the man. “Well, who gives a f—? How illegal is that? Going to a protest?”

One of the officers goes on to claim that the anti-lockdown protest the man supposedly went to was “illegal.”

In response, the man states that the Black Lives Matter protests took place two weeks before the anti-lockdown protest, then asks whether those were deemed illegal.

Armed police show up at a man’s house, in the dead of night, to ask him about his anti-lockdown Facebook posts six months ago. pic.twitter.com/BW8jIWqU5w — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) October 10, 2021

In another incident in a different Australian state that was also filmed and went viral on social media, three police officers tricked a man into talking to them by claiming that they were doing welfare checks.

Instead of doing their purported jobs, the officers began asking the man and high neighbours if they plan on participating in any of the ongoing anti-lockdown protests taking place in Victoria. The man was also asked by police officers if he was planning to attend any protests or if he knew anybody who has participated in past protests.

“No, I’m not going to answer that, you guys wouldn’t be here otherwise,” says the man. “I’d like to know how you got this address, actually.”

Instead of answering the man’s question, the officer interrogates the man about his alleged plans to join future anti-lockdown protests and demonstrations.

“Anything else you might want to tell us to help ensure the public safety?” asks the officer by the end of the interrogation.

“No, as long as you aren’t going around shooting people with rubber bullets like in Victoria,” the man answers.

How is this real? pic.twitter.com/5G9ElM1uPU — Echo Chamber (@echo_chamberz) September 23, 2021

It is disturbing to see the freedoms of Australian citizens being encroached upon along with their right to protest and freedom of expression. If this continues, freedom of speech will be eradicated and social media giants will be alerting the police regularly to posts they deem “dangerous.”

