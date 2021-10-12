SHOCKING Allegation: Australia’s Gladys Berejiklian was Blackmailed by Big Pharma to Impose Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

The Covid-19 “pandemic” has gone beyond protecting the people from the virus – governments impose tyrannical restrictions in the spirit of “health” to control and manipulate the masses. Corrupt politicians and big pharma are working to profit from the suffering of citizens, forcing vaccine mandates and ineffective measures to keep them sick and fearful.

However, some of these shameless profiteers, including Gladys Berejiklian of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, are finally getting exposed for their crimes.

Berejiklian, who recently resigned from her position, was reportedly blackmailed by Big Pharma to force vaccines on Aussies, otherwise, the pharmaceutical companies were going to charge her in a corruption probe.

Hoping to save herself and her career, Berejiklian complied with their demands, only to eventually get outed anyway. Now, the politician has found herself in the global spotlight alongside other treasonous criminals such as Tony Fauci.

Pictured: Gladys Berejiklian, former Premier of New South Wales and leader of the New South Wales Liberal Party.

Before announcing her resignation, Berejiklian infamously told residents of Sydney “that if they don’t take the Covid jab, they face total social isolation indefinitely after the stay-at-home order ends in December.”

A former member of Australia’s parliament and the current leader of the United Australia Party, Clive Palmer, was the first to blow the whilst on Berejiklian’s criminality a few weeks back. His comments are now attracting fresh attention after Berejiklian was forced to resign in disgrace over an unrelated corruption probe.

Cairns News reported: “Palmer dropped the bomb when a jabbering journalist tried to push the NSW [New South Wales] government’s lies about 1600 ‘cases’ and that people really were dying from COVID-19 and the only way out for locked-down small businesses in NSW was for most of the population to get a double jab.”

While speaking to a reporter who told him that Sydney business owners were being told that they could not reopen their stores unless they took one of Berejiklian’s mandated vaccines, Palmer shot back telling the reporter that “the premier is lying to them.”

“And I’d say that she’s under an ICAC inquiry, but a particular lobbyist in Sydney controls the Liberal Party in Sydney and told her the only way she gets out of that inquiry is if she pushes the double jab, and his clients are AstraZeneca and his clients are Pfizer,” Palmer said.

The programmed journalist then attempted the statement a second time, to which Palmer once again stated that Berejiklian’s vaccine mandate held no weight and that its only purpose was to serve as an “excuse to destroy” small businesses, “and they know that.”

In Australia, there have reportedly only been 1,461 recorded deaths in those who tested “positive” for the virus. It’s worth noting, however, that these tests are inherently fraudulent as it is, and most people who pass away with covid often have underlying health conditions.

Despite, this certain states within Australia have been forced into lockdown and to suffer under vaccine mandates, which has faced substantial backlash from citizens.

Of course, the reason for these strict measures has nothing to do with health, but to further the agendas of the ruling elite. Whether this is for money, power, or both, it is only the people who suffer as a result.

