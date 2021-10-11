Evidence Draconian Lockdowns and Mass Covid-19 Vaccination have FAILED in Australia

They say a picture is worth a thousands words.

What does the following picture say to you?

Victoria, Australia

Does it say to you that “the Covid-19 vaccines and lockdown restrictions clearly do not work”? Because if it doesn’t, then it should.

Just look at the following data published by the Victorian Government in Australia, and as you do bear in mind they imposed their 6th Draconian lockdown on the 5th August 2021 in response to just 6 confirmed Cases of Covid-19 on the same day…

On 5 August 2021, in response to the detection of six new community cases, the Victorian Government announced their sixth lockdown, commencing that evening at 8 pm for seven days.

On 11 August the lockdown was extended for 7 days. This followed the state having 20 new cases, 5 with an unknown source.

On 16 August the lockdown was extended for another 14 days, with the overnight curfew reinstated and a target end date of 2 September.

On 19 August, Melbourne marked 200 days of lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic.

On 4 October, Melbourne marked 245 days of lockdowns and became the city with the longest cumulative time in lockdown in the world.

If you still can’t see from the above that lockdowns and Covid-19 vaccines clearly do not work, then what if we also told you that data published by the UK Health Security Agency in the UK shows that the Covid-19 vaccines have a negative efficacy?

Would that convince you?

Because that’s precisely what it is showing in everyone over the age of 30 in the UK, with a negative effectiveness as low as minus-eighty-six percent. (See full report here)

Like this: Like Loading...